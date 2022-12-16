ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WTKR

Hampton names Jackson Interim Director of Athletics

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton University has found the person that will move into the big chair when current director of athletics Eugene Marshall departs next month. The Pirates announced that Dr. Paula Jackson will assume the role of Interim Director of Athletics on January 4. Jackson currently serves as the program's Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief of Staff as well as Senior Woman Administrator.
HAMPTON, VA
ncataggies.com

Aggies Lose to Old Conference Rival, Norfolk

LAS VEGAS – North Carolina A&T's 3-point shooting almost made the difference Sunday afternoon during the final day of the Chris Paul Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge at MGM Grand Garden Arena. But the Aggies offense did not execute on their last possession as the Norfolk State Spartans beat A&T 70-66 in men's basketball non-conference action.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Hampton's Godwin holds Season of Giving toy and coat drive

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Marquis Godwin is Hampton-grown. He starred for Hampton High School and, after a stint across the water at Old Dominion, returned home to wrap up his college career with the hometown Pirates. "Everybody's supportive," he said of growing up in Hampton. "It's a small community, so everybody...
HAMPTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

ODU report takes deep dive into NRV

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New data from Old Dominion University are showing the New River Valley is well positioned moving forward. The 2022 State of the Commonwealth Report says the Blacksburg metro area is rebounding well from the pandemic. “It’s not only fully recovered in the most recent data in...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk International ranked 8th worst airport for holiday travel

A new report from Forbes says Norfolk International Airport is the 8th worst nationwide for holiday travel. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BM6M5m. Norfolk International ranked 8th worst airport for …. A new report from Forbes says Norfolk International Airport is the 8th worst nationwide for holiday travel. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BM6M5m. Woodhurst neighborhood...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach now listed as historic district

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach is now a historic district in the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources voted to approve the nomination at its Dec. 8 meeting. ​Woodhurst is a post-World War II suburban development designed by Norfolk architectural...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach. It happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lynnhaven Road and Virginia Beach Blvd. A Virginia Beach police spokesperson confirmed no students were on the bus, but was trying to get more information about how many people were in the truck, and if anyone else was in the bus. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. 1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. Dr. Finley-Crosswhite interview. Zoom interview with ODU...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

