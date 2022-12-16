ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA County reports 6,800 new COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases Monday covering a three-day period, along with 61 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 21 deaths on Saturday and 20 each on Sunday and Monday. Health officials recently noted an uptick in virus-related death numbers, following a recent spike in hospitalizations. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared the fatality numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to that rise in hospital patients infected with the virus.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA County extends eviction moratorium until end of January

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County will extend its eviction moratorium and tenant protections until at least Jan. 31, with the possibility of stretching them through June and creating a financial relief program for small landlords, under a measure approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. “The purpose...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center

Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Orange County board votes to withdraw from power authority

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to withdraw from a new power authority agency just a few months after joining it and nine months since the fledgling agency started serving its first cities in the county. The withdrawal comes following two audits of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Angelenos outraged after shelters reportedly turning away animals due to limited capacity

Angelenos are once again targeting local animal shelters, this time jumping to arms after several reports that animals are being turned away due to limited capacity. Standards at Los Angeles animal shelters have already been called into question in recent months, after tales of neglect and understaffing made headlines. First reported by The Los Angeles Times on Sunday, animal shelters are now being scrutinized for their alleged failure to take in animals stating that they're already full of animals. "Why are employees still turning away cats?" asked Michelle Cornelius, a volunteer with the West Valley Shelter. "Yesterday there was another. Somebody called an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iPhone emergency service saves California couple

A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Best of 2022: OC fined $1.5 million over coroner's mistake

The coroner said Frankie died, but he’s still alive. Now Orange County has to pay $1.5 million. A transgender psychologist has helped hundreds of teens transition, but rising numbers have her concerned. “The Proud Family” creator on creating art for the next generation. Pioneering female comics finally get their...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Coachella To Potentially Become A Blue Zone City

Around the world there are a handful of so-called Blue Zone cities. Those are areas where the population is expected to be healthier and live longer than average, and the city of Coachella could soon earn that title. A study is underway to help determine how to make the City...
COACHELLA, CA

