Related
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly in LA County; 3,000 new cases reported
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose slightly Wednesday, while the county reported another 3,080 new infections and 23 more virus-related deaths. According to state figures, there were 1,274 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, up from 1,251 on...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 6,800 new COVID-19 cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases Monday covering a three-day period, along with 61 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 21 deaths on Saturday and 20 each on Sunday and Monday. Health officials recently noted an uptick in virus-related death numbers, following a recent spike in hospitalizations. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared the fatality numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to that rise in hospital patients infected with the virus.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County extends eviction moratorium until end of January
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County will extend its eviction moratorium and tenant protections until at least Jan. 31, with the possibility of stretching them through June and creating a financial relief program for small landlords, under a measure approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. “The purpose...
Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center
Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
Teams begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
A new program designed to address homelessness in Los Angeles is underway, with teams moving those experiencing homelessness from tent encampments into hotels and motels.
YAHOO!
The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County board votes to withdraw from power authority
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to withdraw from a new power authority agency just a few months after joining it and nine months since the fledgling agency started serving its first cities in the county. The withdrawal comes following two audits of the...
californiaglobe.com
LA Motel Owners Fight Back Against Mayor Bass’ Homeless Housing Plans
A new initiative by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to move the homeless into hotels and motels across the city while affordable housing units are built received stiff resistance from hotel and motel owners this week. They say they will oppose the program as much as they legally can. The...
Angelenos outraged after shelters reportedly turning away animals due to limited capacity
Angelenos are once again targeting local animal shelters, this time jumping to arms after several reports that animals are being turned away due to limited capacity. Standards at Los Angeles animal shelters have already been called into question in recent months, after tales of neglect and understaffing made headlines. First reported by The Los Angeles Times on Sunday, animal shelters are now being scrutinized for their alleged failure to take in animals stating that they're already full of animals. "Why are employees still turning away cats?" asked Michelle Cornelius, a volunteer with the West Valley Shelter. "Yesterday there was another. Somebody called an...
iPhone emergency service saves California couple
A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
Capital One to pay $2 million to settle debt collection suit involving 4 California counties
Capital One was sued by district attorneys in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and Santa Clara counties for allegedly making excessive phone calls to collect on past due accounts.
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
LA mayor faces backlash in first week as critics say homelessness edict doesn't address 'systemic' issues
Newly sworn in Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is attempting to confront the city’s homeless crisis head on, but critics say nothing will change until root problems such as widespread drug use and housing affordability are addressed.
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
vvng.com
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— The City of Hesperia is seeking to pass a resolution at its next meeting on December 20, 2022, to start the process of seizing a property near the golf course through eminent domain. The 15.5-acre property is located at Buckthorn Avenue, north of the Hesperia Country...
spectrumnews1.com
Best of 2022: OC fined $1.5 million over coroner's mistake
The coroner said Frankie died, but he’s still alive. Now Orange County has to pay $1.5 million. A transgender psychologist has helped hundreds of teens transition, but rising numbers have her concerned. “The Proud Family” creator on creating art for the next generation. Pioneering female comics finally get their...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella To Potentially Become A Blue Zone City
Around the world there are a handful of so-called Blue Zone cities. Those are areas where the population is expected to be healthier and live longer than average, and the city of Coachella could soon earn that title. A study is underway to help determine how to make the City...
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
6,500+ Californians who took out student loans from SoCal-based company eligible for some money back
More than 6,500 Californians who took out student loans from an L.A.-based company will be getting some of their money back as part of a lawsuit.
