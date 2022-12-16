Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Trail plan would connect downtown Waco to Lake Waco, China Spring, McGregor
The Waco City Council got its first look Tuesday at a master plan for 130 miles of hike and bike trails that would eventually connect the downtown riverwalk to the Lake Waco dam, East Waco, China Spring and the McGregor area. Waco Parks and Recreation officials, consultants from Halff Associates...
The City of Killeen wants you to be prepared for freezing temperatures
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is telling residents to prepare for the artic cold front coming in on Thursday, Dec. 22. Although roads are not expected to be affected by frozen precipitation, it's important to make sure everything is ready for the freeze that will likely last until Saturday.
KWTX
‘What’s going to happen?’: Temple Mall business owners react to movie theater closure
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - At the end of December the Premiere Cinema at the Temple Mall will roll its final credits ever. Premiere Cinema announced the closure of the 20-year-old movie theater on Sunday. The movie theater was one of the first IMAX theaters in Central Texas. Premiere Cinema -...
Don’t Walk, Run Killeen Texas ! Liquor Store Will Be Closed Christmas Weekend
Merry Christmas Central Texas! It definitely is my favorite time of the year, this is when my family comes in from out of town, I make new memories with family and friends, and most importantly there’s no better type of party than a Christmas party. I don’t care if you host an ugly sweater party, your standard Christmas party, or even a nightmare on Elm Street Christmas party, Christmas parties are tons of fun.
WacoTrib.com
Waco's Wood Shack preparing for winter blast in December 2022
The Wood Shack, a firewood supplier at 1124 N. Loop Drive in East Waco, was busy restocking and selling their supplies throughout the day on Monday as people prepared for the incoming arctic weather. Forecast for holiday arctic blast has Waco in prep mode for people, pipes, pets. A cold...
Keep An Eye Out: Bell County, Texas Most Wanted For December
Law enforcement in Bell County is always looking to keep us safe. Some of us may even not realize when a crime is taking place. But unfortunately every day, it does happen. Some individuals crimes are minor, and may result in a fine. Other however require a harsher sentence. Some individuals also chose to run from the law.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (11) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
2022 Feast in the East in Waco will feed hundreds in the community
WACO, Texas — The 7th Annual Feast in the East is will take place on December 22, 2022 at City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. At the Feast in the East, community members will be able to receive a free warm meal, and donations for seasonal gifts like coats, hats, gloves and blankets to give to families in need.
KWTX
Waco native set to take on Baylor in Bowl Game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When the Baylor football team travels to Fort Worth for the Armed Forces Bowl Thursday, there will be some Waco natives standing on the opposite sideline. Baylor’s opponent, Air Force, has a couple local guys on the roster. One of those is former Bishop Reicher QB Ben Brittain.
KWTX
Waco plumber offers advice for pipe protection ahead of holiday cold snap
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We are bracing for a cold snap heading into the holiday weekend next week. For some you, you may be traveling and can’t prepare your home the night before. It’s a time when we remember the four P’s: people, plants, pets and pipes.
WacoTrib.com
Blue Santa: Waco Police Department
The Waco Police Department’s Blue Santa program made the rounds Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 to bring gifts to 24 McLennan County families. // Song: unknown_signal - Christmas Night Music provided by Tunetank. Free Download: https://tunetank.com/track/596-christmas-night/
A Texas Today Exclusive: The story of the Rosebud
TEMPLE, Texas — If you knew fashion back in the eighties and lived in Temple, Texas you knew RoseBud. For 30 years, the iconic store brought in high fashion from all over the world, and at the center of it all was Betty Thrasher. Thrasher, Tom Ford's aunt, opened...
Local movie theater closes doors after 20 years in the communtiy
TEMPLE, Texas — After 20 years of serving the community, Premiere Cinemas is closing its chapter at the Temple mall, according to the company Facebook. The cinema wants to remind residents they have one week to use any remaining gift and reward cards. In a farewell message on their...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
KWTX
Bell County Fire and Rescue responds to Nolanville home fire
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville home was cleared from a fire Monday morning in Bell County. The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:54 a.m. Dec. 19 to a residential structure fire that began after lightening struck the home. Multiple units from Central Bell County Fire and...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Waco, TX
Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.
WacoTrib.com
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
This evening in Waco: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.
WacoTrib.com
Brazos Walking Sticks going strong after fire
A fire early in 2021 took out two of Brazos Walking Sticks’ main storage facilities, but site manager Hannah McAlister said the business didn’t skip a beat. One year later the business sits atop an ecommerce throne, shipping out handcrafted walking sticks and stuffing stockings across the world with a piece of Waco.
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
WacoTrib.com
Temple's York commits to Texas A&M
Temple linebacker Taurean York committed to Texas A&M on Monday night after recently decommitting from Baylor. York is one of the top players in Central Texas and a top 100 recruit in Texas. York collected 120 tackles with 16 for loss and six sacks while forcing three fumbles for Temple...
