ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula PD honoring former and current K9 officers with ornaments

The Pascagoula Police Department is honoring their furry officers!. The Christmas tree at the station is honoring the current K9 officers as well as pups from the past. One ornament gives memory to K9 Miso. Miso retired from service in 2015 and passed at his former handler’s home in 2020.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Bay St. Louis officers’ caskets wrapped in memories

A Coast man created a casket to honor his sister earlier this year and it led him to wrapping more than 60 caskets. His two most recent designs are the caskets of the two fallen officers in Bay St. Louis. Casey Lawhon recently celebrated four years in business with KC...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Eleven kids find forever homes at Jackson County Mass Adoption Day

Eleven children will get to experience Christmas with their forever families for the first time. A merry day at the Jackson County Courthouse as 11 children enjoyed an early Christmas present, they were granted their forever families through adoption. This ceremony was extra special to Judge Neil Harris because he gained his sixth grandchild through adoption. “We’re making life changes and since I’ve had adoption in my family and have gotten a grandchild, then it is personal to me and I know how personal it is to these families. Most importantly, today we had a Christmas miracle.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Two suspects wanted for commercial burglary in George County

Two people are wanted by the George County Sheriff’s Department for an alleged commercial burglary. The incident happened on December 13th off Highway 613 in the Agricola community. Charles Mott and Tiffany Steele are wanted for allegedly stealing items from a home that’s being renovated. Mott was identified...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Cold weather shelters opening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

As a stretch of cold weather is set to enter our area, cold weather shelters are opening up across South Mississippi. In Harrison County, the Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center on Automall Parkway in D’Iberville will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday starting at 5 p.m. each night. CTA will provide transportation to that shelter. You can reach out to them by calling 228-896-8080.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?

From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NOLA.com

Driver identified in I-12 crash that left vehicle 'fully engulfed in flames'

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a car crash near Covington as 21-year-old, Consuela Marie Garcia. Garcia died of multiple blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled as accidental. The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 12 near Louisiana 21 when Garcia's vehicle became disabled while traveling eastbound in the left lane.
COVINGTON, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts

According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
JACKSON, MS
theadvocate.com

Feds say member of JayDaYoungan gang in Bogalusa indicted on gun charge

A Bogalusa man identified by federal officials as a member of the late rapper JayDaYoungan’s gang has been indicted on gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. A federal complaint said agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting surveillance on Frenchmen Street in New Orleans on Dec. 6 when they found Jerome Shaquille Wilson, 25, of Bogalusa driving with a passenger they believed to be dealing narcotics.
BOGALUSA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy