wxxv25.com
Pascagoula PD honoring former and current K9 officers with ornaments
The Pascagoula Police Department is honoring their furry officers!. The Christmas tree at the station is honoring the current K9 officers as well as pups from the past. One ornament gives memory to K9 Miso. Miso retired from service in 2015 and passed at his former handler’s home in 2020.
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis officers’ caskets wrapped in memories
A Coast man created a casket to honor his sister earlier this year and it led him to wrapping more than 60 caskets. His two most recent designs are the caskets of the two fallen officers in Bay St. Louis. Casey Lawhon recently celebrated four years in business with KC...
wxxv25.com
Eleven kids find forever homes at Jackson County Mass Adoption Day
Eleven children will get to experience Christmas with their forever families for the first time. A merry day at the Jackson County Courthouse as 11 children enjoyed an early Christmas present, they were granted their forever families through adoption. This ceremony was extra special to Judge Neil Harris because he gained his sixth grandchild through adoption. “We’re making life changes and since I’ve had adoption in my family and have gotten a grandchild, then it is personal to me and I know how personal it is to these families. Most importantly, today we had a Christmas miracle.”
WPMI
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis police officers worked as veterinarian in Mobile
wxxv25.com
Two suspects wanted for commercial burglary in George County
Two people are wanted by the George County Sheriff’s Department for an alleged commercial burglary. The incident happened on December 13th off Highway 613 in the Agricola community. Charles Mott and Tiffany Steele are wanted for allegedly stealing items from a home that’s being renovated. Mott was identified...
NOPD: Woman goes to victim’s home threatening death, arrest warrant issued
According to the NOPD, 19-year-old, Cashmere Raines and another woman pulled up the victim's home in the 5800 block of Abbey Drive.
WLOX
Criminologist Tom Payne talks about two officers killed in Bay St. Louis
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Speech therapist Macie Buza organized a toy drive to benefit her students, not anticipating the support she would receive. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now...
Woman and slain Mississippi police officer shot each other in confrontation, investigators say
WLOX
“Their lives were not lost in vain.” Bay St. Louis police chief remembers slain officers
Tori and Chet give Swifties a treat in this week's episode and discuss the new Whitney Houston biopic. Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter|Pt. 1. The gruesome crime scene photos still haunt investigators 44 years later. Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter|Pt....
WLOX
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
New details released after murder-suicide at Bay St. Louis motel
wxxv25.com
Cold weather shelters opening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
As a stretch of cold weather is set to enter our area, cold weather shelters are opening up across South Mississippi. In Harrison County, the Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center on Automall Parkway in D’Iberville will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday starting at 5 p.m. each night. CTA will provide transportation to that shelter. You can reach out to them by calling 228-896-8080.
Mississippi officials: Woman and officer shot each other
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
wxxv25.com
American Red Cross asking for blood donations to get through the rest of the year
The American Red Cross is holding blood drives across the Coast during the holiday season to ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood through the end of the year. As a thank-you, all who come to give through January 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
NOLA.com
Driver identified in I-12 crash that left vehicle 'fully engulfed in flames'
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a car crash near Covington as 21-year-old, Consuela Marie Garcia. Garcia died of multiple blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled as accidental. The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 12 near Louisiana 21 when Garcia's vehicle became disabled while traveling eastbound in the left lane.
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
Wednesday night shooting sends man to hospital
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting late Wednesday night.
WLOX
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
The Bay St. Louis community just beginning to process the effect of the shooting deaths of the two police officers. If you're looking for a heartwarming Christmas show that's perfect for the whole family, "Finding Christmas" at Beau Rivage might be the answer. In the Kitchen with Mosaic Restaurant and...
theadvocate.com
Feds say member of JayDaYoungan gang in Bogalusa indicted on gun charge
A Bogalusa man identified by federal officials as a member of the late rapper JayDaYoungan’s gang has been indicted on gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. A federal complaint said agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting surveillance on Frenchmen Street in New Orleans on Dec. 6 when they found Jerome Shaquille Wilson, 25, of Bogalusa driving with a passenger they believed to be dealing narcotics.
