Huntington Zoning Board approves new project despite disapproval from residents

The Huntington Zoning Board approved a special-use application for a new project called the Preserve at Indian Hills on Thursday, despite the disapproval from many residents.

The project will feature up to 86 homes and an expanded clubhouse on a golf course in Fort Salonga.

The new homes will be built in three different clusters and will include a 55-and-older community. The development’s suggested starting price will be $1,400,000.

At the town hall meeting on Thursday, the public wasn't allowed to approach the microphone, but they still made their voices heard by holding signs.

Many neighbors say they have environmental concerns, including ground and water pollution. They say that the project will affect an already eroding bluff.

“It's a beautiful area. It's a quiet area,” says resident Glenn Henderson. “This project will destroy our roads, will destroy our air quality our water quality and more importantly our peace of mind and the values of our homes.”

The project now goes back to the planning board for a final vote. It's not clear when the vote will be, but opponents and the builder both seem to think it's a done deal.

One person at the meeting tried to argue that the vote wasn't valid because there was an alternate member of the zoning board there today. But none of the dissenting board members raised that issue. It appears Thursday night's decision will stand.