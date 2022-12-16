ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is suing a Lowcountry hospital after he says his wife died due to a bad fall at the facility. Julius McCullar says in the new lawsuit against the Medical University of South Carolina that his wife, Elizabeth, was being treated for other health complications prior to the fall.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions. The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions. The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

First Chipotle opening in Conway area on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The wait is almost over!. Chipotle Mexican Grill will be opening its first Conway location on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a release. The restaurant, located at 2290 U.S. 501 East in Conway, will offer complimentary Chipotle Goods merch to the first five guests in line.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

2 hospitalized, displaced after Little River house fire

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Little River Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the house fire on Rosebud Lane at 8:39 a.m. The fire is now under control; however, two people are displaced. They will...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

CASE CLOSED: Brittanee Drexel special to air 7 p.m. Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A stunning confession in May 2022, brought closure to a case that haunted the Grand Strand for 13 years: the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. In April 2009, the teen from New York came down to Myrtle Beach for Spring Break. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard, and then she vanished.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

4 puppies rescued from North Charleston fire Tuesday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department rescued four puppies from a house fire Tuesday morning. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street for the fire. As of 9 a.m., fire investigators remained on the scene but the fire was under control.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

