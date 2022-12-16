Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19Adrian HolmanConway, SC
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
Myrtle Beach emergency housing shelters welcome those in need ahead of arctic blast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ahead of the nationwide arctic blast, Myrtle Beach homeless and transitional housing non-profit New Directions announces a “Code Blue” weekend in the Grand Strand and surrounding areas. New Directions welcomes anyone who is homeless to come indoors for a warm place to sleep...
wpde.com
Crews caution parents after 'young person' suffers burns playing with flames
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Fire crews are asking parents to be on the lookout after a child in Horry County suffered burns playing with a flammable liquid and open flames. Horry County Fire Rescue said they recently ran an emergency in which a young person said they "did a dumb thing."
WMBF
Avoid the sprint to the gate: What to expect traveling through Myrtle Beach International Airport this holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As many pack their bags and take to the skies for the holidays, Myrtle Beach International Airport has a few tips to avoid a sprint to the gate. While it’s the most wonderful time of year, MYR is actually not the busiest. Ryan Betcher,...
WMBF
Grand Strand Jewish community spreads love during Hannukah amid concerns over antisemitic flyers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hannukah is a holiday that’s all about spreading love and kindness to one another. “Treat your neighbor as you want him or her to treat you,” said David Weissman, the rabbi for Temple Shalom. “That is a prime teaching of Judaism.”
WMBF
Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
WMBF
Create holiday memories with your family at the Winter Wonderland at the Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Beach area’s best holiday celebration is back and it’s better than ever. Featuring a free lights display along a gorgeous mile of oceanfront area along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, Winter Wonderland at The Beach is a one-of-a-kind event you won’t want to miss.
WMBF
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is suing a Lowcountry hospital after he says his wife died due to a bad fall at the facility. Julius McCullar says in the new lawsuit against the Medical University of South Carolina that his wife, Elizabeth, was being treated for other health complications prior to the fall.
WMBF
Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions. The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions. The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the...
WMBF
‘I love the giving, I love the people’: Dozens pack Hope’s Kitchen for annual Christmas dinner
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - About 60 people packed into Hope’s Kitchen on Tuesday night for the annual Christmas dinner at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church in North Myrtle Beach. Since 2009, the church has been serving up hot meals for people who need them every week. Anyone is...
Woman missing in Florence may be in danger because of health problems, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 37-year-old woman who has health problems that could put her in danger, Florence police said. Kayla Brazell was reported missing by a family member, police said. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 205 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police at 843-665-3191 orto […]
WIS-TV
DHEC encourages residents to be mindful of recycling and food waste this holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the holidays, a lot is going on from preparing the family feast to wrapping and unwrapping presents which can increase the amount of household waste for many. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages residents to be mindful of their food...
wpde.com
First Chipotle opening in Conway area on Highway 501
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The wait is almost over!. Chipotle Mexican Grill will be opening its first Conway location on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a release. The restaurant, located at 2290 U.S. 501 East in Conway, will offer complimentary Chipotle Goods merch to the first five guests in line.
WMBF
2 hospitalized, displaced after Little River house fire
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Little River Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the house fire on Rosebud Lane at 8:39 a.m. The fire is now under control; however, two people are displaced. They will...
WMBF
Purple streetlights across Horry County are part of manufacturer’s defective batch
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents may have noticed some street lights shining purple instead of white. Duke Energy South Carolina said they are upgrading many older, less efficient lights with LED lighting over the last few years, and plan to continue this transition in the years ahead. The energy...
WMBF
CASE CLOSED: Brittanee Drexel special to air 7 p.m. Wednesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A stunning confession in May 2022, brought closure to a case that haunted the Grand Strand for 13 years: the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. In April 2009, the teen from New York came down to Myrtle Beach for Spring Break. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard, and then she vanished.
WMBF
Floats, golf carts, walkers welcome: Registration opens for 17th annual MLK parade, Grand Strand Freedom Week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand Freedom Week kicks off next month with the 17th annual MLK parade, and organizers are looking for businesses and organizations to claim a spot in line. You can now sign up to join the celebration and be a part of this year’s MLK...
WMBF
4 puppies rescued from North Charleston fire Tuesday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department rescued four puppies from a house fire Tuesday morning. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street for the fire. As of 9 a.m., fire investigators remained on the scene but the fire was under control.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
Myrtle Beach hosts 2022’s biggest shopping event at Christmas Village Market
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Christmas Village Market on Carver Street, the biggest shopping event of the year, was held Saturday in Myrtle Beach. The event was from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Charlie’s Place, located at 1420 Carver Street. It was a free event for all to enjoy. Several vendors attended the […]
iheart.com
Arctic Air Heading Into South Carolina, Cold Temps Expected For Christmas
(Columbia, SC) - Cold weather will impact the Palmetto state this week. Arctic air is moving into the Midlands on Friday. Gusty winds overnight Friday into Saturday morning will cause wind chills as low as zero degrees. Saturday will stay cold with windy conditions continuing into Sunday.
Comments / 0