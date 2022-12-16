Read full article on original website
Weather Authority: Storm to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Delaware Valley ahead Christmas
PHILADELPHIA - A stretch of sunny and cold weather will come to an abrupt end on Thursday when forecasters expect a storm with heavy rain and strong winds to impact the region. Conditions will remain mostly calm on Wednesday with highs barely exceeding 40 degrees and increasing clouds that will...
'Bomb cyclone' to impact Delaware Valley with rain, wind, flash freezing ahead of Christmas weekend
PHILADELPHIA - A dangerous blizzard will become a bomb cyclone as it wallops the Midwest and Great Lakes this week, with damaging winds also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. Along the East Coast, the winter storm will...
Weather Authority: Temperatures remain frigid before late-week storm brings rain, snow
PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday is set to be another frigid day in the Delaware Valley as the FOX 29 Weather Authority team tracks a late-week storm that will bring wet weather. No precipitation or inclement conditions are expected Tuesday, but temps will linger in the 30s but wind chills will make it feel close to the teens.
Watch: Saint Bernard engulfed by lake-effect snowfall in New York
OSCEOLA, N.Y. - This weekend’s winter storm was a lot even for a big, big dog. ‘Whisky’ the Saint Bernard could be seen on doorbell camera video galumphing through deep snow in Osceola, New York, on Monday, December 19. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service had...
Northern California earthquake buckles road, shatters glass, leaves thousands without power
FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, causing gas leaks, shattering glass, leaving thousands without power, one buckled highway and jittery residents feeling a wave of aftershocks. The US Geological Survey reported the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5...
Couple's anniversary cut short by 6.4 Northern California earthquake
FERNDALE, Calif. - A couple spending their anniversary at the Gingerbread Mansion Inn in Ferndale, Calif., had their celebration cut short by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake. "It was the wildest thing," Larkin O'Leary told KTVU on Tuesday, hours after the quake struck at 2:34 a.m. in Humboldt County in Northern California. "We were lying in bed, obviously asleep, and I woke up five minutes before the earthquake happened and I felt some sort of weird vibe. And then it felt like somebody jumped on our bed."
Fighter jets guide aircraft out of restricted airspace during President Biden's departure from Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. - An aircraft violated restricted air space during President Joe Biden's departure from Delaware, according to NORAD. Officials with the agency say a NORAD F-15 fighter aircraft responded to a general aircraft that entered temporarily restricted air space without proper clearance over Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday morning around 9:20 a.m.
3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. "It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata...
Crumbl Cookies violated child labor laws in 6 states, feds say
Crumbl Cookies, a "fast-growing" Utah-based franchise with nearly 700 locations across the U.S., is accused of violating child labor laws in six states, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The labor department said 11 operators have allowed employees as young as 14 and 15 years old to work more...
