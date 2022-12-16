ALLENTOWN, PA – Two CBS workers raised a few eyebrows today during local snow coverage. Apparently panic and stress over snow is big money for the network. A CBS News live feed covering snowfall in Allentown got a bit strange when one crew member asked, “Why does everyone get so f-cking corny when it snows?” Another off-camera voice responded, “You know why big money for us because everyone’s watching, because everyone panics.” One of those voices appears to be CBS Philadelphia reporter Ross DiMattei who was on assignment in Allentown earlier this morning. The network did not respond to the The post CBS Philly reporter caught on hot mic during snow coverage in Allentown mocking viewers appeared first on Shore News Network.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO