thevalleyledger.com

Couple to Expand Healthy Juicing Operation with Building in Easton

EASTON, Pennsylvania _ Jackie and Wilson Rueda, owners of Green Vida Company, have purchased a commercial property at 104 North Fourth Street to expand their organic cold press juicing business. The local business owners aquired the property with a commercial loan arranged by Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

After antisemitism at Christkindlmarkt, Bethlehem menorah ceremony shines light against hate

Rabbi Steve Nathan sighed. Some years, he says, are harder than others when lighting the menorah. This unfortunately felt like one of the harder ones. The specter of antisemitism arose just a day earlier in Bethlehem — in the Christmas City’s famed Christkindlmarkt holiday bazaar of all places. On Sunday, the day Hanukkah began, a group of people were seen wearing T-shirts with white supremacist slogans and heard spreading conspiracies and hateful stereotypes about Jewish people.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Allentown

Allentown is a great place to get a delicious pizza. Whether it's classic Italian flavors you're after or something out of the ordinary, there's no shortage of options in town. To help you navigate the local pizza scene, here are three Allentown spots that you must try:
ALLENTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA

Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Project Silk Lehigh Valley, a program of Valley Youth House, is moving!

ALLENTOWN, PA (12/19/22) – Valley Youth House is pleased to announce that Project Silk Lehigh Valley is moving to 1101 Hamilton Street, Suite 102, Allentown, PA 18101 in the Hamilton Business Center. Project Silk Lehigh Valley is an LGBTQ+ inclusive drop-in program that is youth-led, adult-supported, and offers a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Permanent Peace Candle? There was a push in Easton during the Vietnam War. | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Before it was the Peace Candle, it was the peace candle — lowercase and unofficial. Well, first, the massive, temporary holiday decoration in Downtown Easton’s Centre Square was the Christmas Candle, at least for those initial years after the annual symbol’s original construction over the Soldiers and Sailors monument in 1951.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers in search of last-minute Christmas gifts may score some deals at a store on Allentown's East Side. F5 Variety Store, offering a wide array of merchandise including clothes, electronics, tools and toys, is holding a going-out-of-business sale through at least the end of December at 1401 Union Blvd., co-owner Scott Stroup said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

CBS Philly reporter caught on hot mic during snow coverage in Allentown mocking viewers

ALLENTOWN, PA – Two CBS workers raised a few eyebrows today during local snow coverage. Apparently panic and stress over snow is big money for the network. A CBS News live feed covering snowfall in Allentown got a bit strange when one crew member asked, “Why does everyone get so f-cking corny when it snows?” Another off-camera voice responded, “You know why big money for us because everyone’s watching, because everyone panics.” One of those voices appears to be CBS Philadelphia reporter Ross DiMattei who was on assignment in Allentown earlier this morning. The network did not respond to the The post CBS Philly reporter caught on hot mic during snow coverage in Allentown mocking viewers appeared first on Shore News Network.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Reading

If you're a pizza lover looking for all the best spots in Reading, then this blog is perfect for you! Here, we'll be exploring 3 of the greatest pizza places in town -- Nonno Alby's Brick Oven Pizza, Bruno's Pizza, and Pizza Italia. Get ready for some amazing slices!
READING, PA
thingstodopost.org

10 Top-Rated Hotels in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania

Discover the best hotels in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania including Historic Hotel Bethlehem, Bear Creek Mountain Resort, Courtyard Bethlehem Lehigh Valley/I-78, Hilton Garden Inn Allentown Bethlehem Airport, Glasbern - A Historic Hotel of America, Hyatt Place Bethlehem, Red Roof Inn Allentown Airport, SpringHill Suites Allentown Bethlehem / Center Valley, Hilton Garden Inn Allentown West, The Sayre Mansion Inn.
BETHLEHEM, PA

