Read full article on original website
Related
Sight and Sound Christmas film is one of top box office draws in U.S.
Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster County attracts thousands of visitors each year who have come to see their Bible focused live stage productions. In fact, Sight and Sound is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the county. Sight and Sound has now produced its first full-length feature film called I Heard the Bells.
thevalleyledger.com
Couple to Expand Healthy Juicing Operation with Building in Easton
EASTON, Pennsylvania _ Jackie and Wilson Rueda, owners of Green Vida Company, have purchased a commercial property at 104 North Fourth Street to expand their organic cold press juicing business. The local business owners aquired the property with a commercial loan arranged by Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC.
After antisemitism at Christkindlmarkt, Bethlehem menorah ceremony shines light against hate
Rabbi Steve Nathan sighed. Some years, he says, are harder than others when lighting the menorah. This unfortunately felt like one of the harder ones. The specter of antisemitism arose just a day earlier in Bethlehem — in the Christmas City’s famed Christkindlmarkt holiday bazaar of all places. On Sunday, the day Hanukkah began, a group of people were seen wearing T-shirts with white supremacist slogans and heard spreading conspiracies and hateful stereotypes about Jewish people.
Filming for Berwyn Native’s New HBO Series Starring Kate Winslet Commences Across Delaware, Chester County
Local fans of Kate Winslet are in for a treat, as the actress’s new HBO series, Mare of Easttown, will be filming in the Philadelphia suburbs, at spots across Delaware and neighboring Chester County, writes Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The filming has already started and it will...
phillyvoice.com
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
3 Great Pizza Places In Allentown
Allentown is a great place to get a delicious pizza. Whether it's classic Italian flavors you're after or something out of the ordinary, there's no shortage of options in town. To help you navigate the local pizza scene, here are three Allentown spots that you must try:
Winter solstice 2022: How short is the shortest day of the year? Sunrise and sunset times for the first day of winter in the Lehigh Valley.
As the 2022 winter solstice arrives, nights in the Lehigh Valley — and the rest of the northern hemisphere — are as long as they’re going to get. The solstice on Wednesday marks the first day of winter, and the sun will be up for just a little longer than a standard workday.
These Bucks County Restaurants are Considered Essential Dining Spots for Locals and Visitors
Several restaurants in the Bucks County area are being considered essential stops for locals and visitors throughout the year. Robin Shreeves wrote about the eateries for The Keystone. The Black Bass Hotel, located at 3774 River Road in Lumberville, was originally built in 1745 and is one of the oldest...
PhillyBite
Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA
Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
thevalleyledger.com
Project Silk Lehigh Valley, a program of Valley Youth House, is moving!
ALLENTOWN, PA (12/19/22) – Valley Youth House is pleased to announce that Project Silk Lehigh Valley is moving to 1101 Hamilton Street, Suite 102, Allentown, PA 18101 in the Hamilton Business Center. Project Silk Lehigh Valley is an LGBTQ+ inclusive drop-in program that is youth-led, adult-supported, and offers a...
Changes coming to Newswatch 16's set — Check it Out with Chelsea
MOOSIC, Pa. — You might have noticed something different this week on Newswatch 16. Right now, our newscasts our being aired from a temporary studio while our main studio is under construction. Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub walks us through the changes coming to the new set.
Permanent Peace Candle? There was a push in Easton during the Vietnam War. | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Before it was the Peace Candle, it was the peace candle — lowercase and unofficial. Well, first, the massive, temporary holiday decoration in Downtown Easton’s Centre Square was the Christmas Candle, at least for those initial years after the annual symbol’s original construction over the Soldiers and Sailors monument in 1951.
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
The Infuriating New Policy At a Philadelphia Target Store Caught Me By Surprise
A new procedure at a popular Target in South Philly caught me by surprise this past week, and I am. Not. A. Fan. My tale of woe took place at the Target store located at the corner of Washington and Broad in South Philly on Thursday when I went to buy body wash and other hygiene products (as I often do at that Target store).
Popular Local Restaurant Being Featured on Andrew Zimmern’s ‘Family Dinner’
A famous chef brought his television show to the Newtown restaurant. One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is being featured on a major televisions show, hosted by Andrew Zimmern, one of cooking’s biggest names. Jeff Werner wrote about the restaurant for the Newtown Patch. Vecchia Osteria by...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers in search of last-minute Christmas gifts may score some deals at a store on Allentown's East Side. F5 Variety Store, offering a wide array of merchandise including clothes, electronics, tools and toys, is holding a going-out-of-business sale through at least the end of December at 1401 Union Blvd., co-owner Scott Stroup said.
CBS Philly reporter caught on hot mic during snow coverage in Allentown mocking viewers
ALLENTOWN, PA – Two CBS workers raised a few eyebrows today during local snow coverage. Apparently panic and stress over snow is big money for the network. A CBS News live feed covering snowfall in Allentown got a bit strange when one crew member asked, “Why does everyone get so f-cking corny when it snows?” Another off-camera voice responded, “You know why big money for us because everyone’s watching, because everyone panics.” One of those voices appears to be CBS Philadelphia reporter Ross DiMattei who was on assignment in Allentown earlier this morning. The network did not respond to the The post CBS Philly reporter caught on hot mic during snow coverage in Allentown mocking viewers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Chubb is making way to a location in Philadelphia
Chubb, the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company is building an 18-story-office-building near 20th and Arch streets. It is expected to open in 2026.
3 Great Pizza Places In Reading
If you're a pizza lover looking for all the best spots in Reading, then this blog is perfect for you! Here, we'll be exploring 3 of the greatest pizza places in town -- Nonno Alby's Brick Oven Pizza, Bruno's Pizza, and Pizza Italia. Get ready for some amazing slices!
thingstodopost.org
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania
Discover the best hotels in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania including Historic Hotel Bethlehem, Bear Creek Mountain Resort, Courtyard Bethlehem Lehigh Valley/I-78, Hilton Garden Inn Allentown Bethlehem Airport, Glasbern - A Historic Hotel of America, Hyatt Place Bethlehem, Red Roof Inn Allentown Airport, SpringHill Suites Allentown Bethlehem / Center Valley, Hilton Garden Inn Allentown West, The Sayre Mansion Inn.
Comments / 0