ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevalleyledger.com

Couple to Expand Healthy Juicing Operation with Building in Easton

EASTON, Pennsylvania _ Jackie and Wilson Rueda, owners of Green Vida Company, have purchased a commercial property at 104 North Fourth Street to expand their organic cold press juicing business. The local business owners aquired the property with a commercial loan arranged by Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC.
EASTON, PA
VISTA.Today

Church Farm School Recognized as One of Nation’s Best Boarding Schools

An Exton boarding school has been recognized as one of the top schools that prepare students to thrive, according to Study International. Founded in 1918, Church Farm School is a private preparatory boarding and day school for boys. The website boasts that 100 percent of its graduates go on to attend top universities each year. The curriculum is STEM-focused, as well as offering The Arts and foreign languages.
EXTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Holiday Jazz Cafe at Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts

(Photo Credit: Christmas City Studio) Enjoy some exceptional jazz music at the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts’ Holiday Jazz Cafe this evening at 7 PM. Led by the school’s jazz program director, Mike Lorenz, this event is sure to impress jazz lovers with some great standards and holiday tunes performed by the school’s various jazz ensembles.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sanatogapost.com

Police Academy Graduates Include Three Local Cadets

BLUE BELL PA – Three individuals from western Montgomery and northern Chester counties were among 24 cadets who graduated Wednesday (Dec. 14, 2022) in the Class of 22-02 (at top) from the Montgomery County Community College Municipal Police Academy. They’re now prepared to begin their careers serving and protecting the public, the college said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County School District Hosted a Talk to Inform Students About the Importance of Financial Literacy

The speaking engagement taught students important lessons in finance and business. A Bucks County school district recently hosted a speaking engagement to teach students the impact of having financial knowledge. Bensalem High School, a part of the Bensalem Township School District, just held an event for their students where financial...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA

Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

After antisemitism at Christkindlmarkt, Bethlehem menorah ceremony shines light against hate

Rabbi Steve Nathan sighed. Some years, he says, are harder than others when lighting the menorah. This unfortunately felt like one of the harder ones. The specter of antisemitism arose just a day earlier in Bethlehem — in the Christmas City’s famed Christkindlmarkt holiday bazaar of all places. On Sunday, the day Hanukkah began, a group of people were seen wearing T-shirts with white supremacist slogans and heard spreading conspiracies and hateful stereotypes about Jewish people.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

South Jersey family thankful of kindness, Christmas miracle on Ben Franklin Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia version of the Christmas Miracle, this one started on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. One South Jersey family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, thanks to the kindness of one very special stranger.The family's last name is Stahl, but we're not related."We've literally done it hundreds of times in the last 35 years," Ed Stahl said.Ed and Shelly Stahl love walking across the Ben Franklin Bridge, but on Nov.13, Ed fell to the ground in full cardiac arrest."I remember at one point after we had passed the top of the bridge getting a little bit...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Coffee Shops in Chester County, PA

- If you are looking for a place to grab a drink, you should know that there are several excellent coffee shops in Chester County, PA. There are several excellent options, whether you are looking for a casual place to sit with your coffee or enjoy a delicious light meal with your family.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy