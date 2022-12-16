Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Noelle, a Christmas Show for Grownups Opens Tonight at the Ice House in BethlehemDenise SheltonBethlehem, PA
Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in EastonLauren JessopEaston, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
Related
thevalleyledger.com
Couple to Expand Healthy Juicing Operation with Building in Easton
EASTON, Pennsylvania _ Jackie and Wilson Rueda, owners of Green Vida Company, have purchased a commercial property at 104 North Fourth Street to expand their organic cold press juicing business. The local business owners aquired the property with a commercial loan arranged by Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC.
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
Church Farm School Recognized as One of Nation’s Best Boarding Schools
An Exton boarding school has been recognized as one of the top schools that prepare students to thrive, according to Study International. Founded in 1918, Church Farm School is a private preparatory boarding and day school for boys. The website boasts that 100 percent of its graduates go on to attend top universities each year. The curriculum is STEM-focused, as well as offering The Arts and foreign languages.
thevalleyledger.com
Holiday Jazz Cafe at Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
(Photo Credit: Christmas City Studio) Enjoy some exceptional jazz music at the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts’ Holiday Jazz Cafe this evening at 7 PM. Led by the school’s jazz program director, Mike Lorenz, this event is sure to impress jazz lovers with some great standards and holiday tunes performed by the school’s various jazz ensembles.
phillyvoice.com
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
Couple Runs a Successful Farm—In An Upper Darby Cemetery
Upper Darby’s not the first place you’d think of for farming. Sean and Stacey McNicholl decided to give it a try, though, leasing a greenhouse at Arlington Cemetery to create their cemetery farm, writes Katie Park for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple saw an opportunity to create an...
sanatogapost.com
Police Academy Graduates Include Three Local Cadets
BLUE BELL PA – Three individuals from western Montgomery and northern Chester counties were among 24 cadets who graduated Wednesday (Dec. 14, 2022) in the Class of 22-02 (at top) from the Montgomery County Community College Municipal Police Academy. They’re now prepared to begin their careers serving and protecting the public, the college said.
Bucks County Public High Schools Go to the Head of the Class in Top 50 Pennsylvania Ranking
Central Bucks High School - East was among one of Pennsylvania's best schools for 2022. Five Bucks County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2022 Best Public High Schools...
This Bucks County School District Hosted a Talk to Inform Students About the Importance of Financial Literacy
The speaking engagement taught students important lessons in finance and business. A Bucks County school district recently hosted a speaking engagement to teach students the impact of having financial knowledge. Bensalem High School, a part of the Bensalem Township School District, just held an event for their students where financial...
PhillyBite
Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA
Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
Downingtown Native Conquers Tourettes Syndrome to Give Graduation Speech at Her University
Downingtown native Diana Sears spoke of “finding her own resilience” since being diagnosed with Tourettes Syndrome — a diagnosis that she did not let stop her from being the featured student speaker at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, reports The Daily Local News. During the commencement ceremony...
2 of Pennsylvania’s Top Colleges are in Delaware County
Two Delaware County colleges made it to the top 5 ranks in Niche’s listing of the top universities in Pennsylvania for 2023. Swarthmore College ranked at No. 3 while Haverford College made it to No. 4, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Swarthmore and Haverford switched places on...
These Bucks County Restaurants are Considered Essential Dining Spots for Locals and Visitors
Several restaurants in the Bucks County area are being considered essential stops for locals and visitors throughout the year. Robin Shreeves wrote about the eateries for The Keystone. The Black Bass Hotel, located at 3774 River Road in Lumberville, was originally built in 1745 and is one of the oldest...
Tiny Montgomery County Community Was Huge in U.S. Struggle for Equality
La Mott, an unincorporated residential community in Cheltenham Township, is probably not a location known to most Montgomery County residents. Its legacy was covered by Robert Bell in a USA Today Network video. The location’s name honors Lucretia Mott, an American Quaker, women’s activist, abolitionist, and social reformer. Her life...
After antisemitism at Christkindlmarkt, Bethlehem menorah ceremony shines light against hate
Rabbi Steve Nathan sighed. Some years, he says, are harder than others when lighting the menorah. This unfortunately felt like one of the harder ones. The specter of antisemitism arose just a day earlier in Bethlehem — in the Christmas City’s famed Christkindlmarkt holiday bazaar of all places. On Sunday, the day Hanukkah began, a group of people were seen wearing T-shirts with white supremacist slogans and heard spreading conspiracies and hateful stereotypes about Jewish people.
Joint Venture Transforms Pair of Former Catholic Churches in Coatesville into Multifunctional Event Spaces
The former St. Cecilia's Church in Coatesville has been transformed into a modern event space. A joint venture is transforming what was once a pair of historic Catholic churches in Coatesville into modern spaces for the community to use for a variety of functions, such as weddings, meetings, and other special events.
South Jersey family thankful of kindness, Christmas miracle on Ben Franklin Bridge
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia version of the Christmas Miracle, this one started on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. One South Jersey family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, thanks to the kindness of one very special stranger.The family's last name is Stahl, but we're not related."We've literally done it hundreds of times in the last 35 years," Ed Stahl said.Ed and Shelly Stahl love walking across the Ben Franklin Bridge, but on Nov.13, Ed fell to the ground in full cardiac arrest."I remember at one point after we had passed the top of the bridge getting a little bit...
PhillyBite
The Best Coffee Shops in Chester County, PA
- If you are looking for a place to grab a drink, you should know that there are several excellent coffee shops in Chester County, PA. There are several excellent options, whether you are looking for a casual place to sit with your coffee or enjoy a delicious light meal with your family.
Although the Exton Square Mall May Be Dying, the Spirit of Santa Claus Lives On
While malls might slowly be dying, visiting Santa Claus each winter is one of the traditions that still keeps the holiday spirit thriving in places like the Exton Square Mall, writes Alexandra Lange for Bloomberg. The first department store Santa appeared in Massachusetts in 1890 and has evolved over the...
Comments / 0