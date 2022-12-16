Read full article on original website
City, Animal Care Services work to provide resources ahead of arctic freeze
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the impending cold front begins to make its way toward the Coastal Bend, city leaders are doing their part to ensure residents have all the resources they need. "The major concern is getting the word out to people and making sure they get into...
Corpus Christi tradesmen give expert advice to prepare your home ahead of arctic blast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the artic freeze closing in on the Coastal Bend area the preservation of pipes and plants are a topic of concern for many. The last freeze event in February of 2021 in Texas kept area plumbers busy making costly repairs to broken water pipes -- something area plumber Michael Shover remembers well.
Corpus Christi to open daytime warming centers Friday as it looks to expand shelters in 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced Tuesday it will open 14 warming centers on Friday to give people a place to keep warm during daytime hours. Temperatures could be as low as the mid to high 20s. High temperatures Friday could stay in the 30s.
CHRISTUS Spohn Health System CEO Dr. Osbert Blow set to retire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After nearly two decades of serving the Coastal Bend community, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System CEO Dr. Osbert Blow is set to retire on Dec. 30. Blow has served in multiple roles throughout the CHRISTUS Spohn Health System since 2006 before becoming its CEO, according to a release from the system.
Landscape is changing at the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Health Center is going to be expanded. The facility opened in 2017, as many of the services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial were being transferred to the health system’s Shoreline campus, and 5 years later, it’s growing because of overwhelming demand.
H-E-B 'Feast of Sharing' is back in-person and will feed 10,000+ people; home delivery available for seniors, disabled
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a tradition going back to 1989 and this year, after COVID-19 changed the format for two years, the H-E-B Feast of Sharing will be back in-person at the American Bank Center this Friday!. Hundreds of volunteers will feed more than 10,000 people during...
Pending council approval, CCPD could upgrade technology with 3D scanner
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department could be getting a new 3D scanner that will help provide more information to crime investigators. Sara Barrera is the quality assurance manager and crime scene supervisor for CCPD. She spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We're going to be able to take it out to crime scenes to collect data points, so that way we can reconstruct a 3D layout of the crime scene."
Packery Channel barge damage, location sink current salvage plan
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials announced Tuesday that a Plan B will be needed in order to remove the partially submerged barge that has been stuck in Packery Channel since September. The barge broke loose in the Fall as Hurricane Ian churned in Gulf of...
Help feed Corpus Christi shelter pets by donating blood in December
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center said there is a heightened need for platelet donors around the holidays. This season, the center wants to fill platelet and blood donations while also helping shelter pets at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. From now until Dec. 31, if you make a donation with the blood center, the center will make a pet food donation to the GCHS in your name during their first Cause for Paws campaign.
Buy and sell online with confidence by using Corpus Christi PD's safe exchange locations
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Including today, there are five more shopping days before Christmas! If you are planning on getting your gifts from online marketplaces like Facebook or Craigslist, the Corpus Christi Police Department wants to remind you of their safe exchange locations across the city. Officials with the...
AEP Texas working to restore power to Corpus Christi Bay Area residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas crews have restored power to almost 1,100 customers in Corpus Christi's Bay Area, according to AEP Public Information Officer Omar Lopez. A social media post at 2:11 p.m. identified 1,100 Corpus Christi customers without power. About 20 minutes later, that number was down to 44 customers.
Doctors share ways for residents to protect their heart health during the holidays
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Between scheduling holiday travel, preparing the big dinner and seeing your in-laws, the stress of it all, can be dangerous. The American Heart Association reports more heart attacks happen between Christmas and New Year’s than any other time of year. 3NEWS spoke with Jim...
A surprise Christmas reunion for the Castillo family
One local family was brought to tears Tuesday afternoon after one family member made her return home for the holidays.
Corpus Christi's first cricket field coming to Greenwood Sports Complex
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi will get its first cricket field after an agreement between the city council and the Coastal Bend Cricket Club was approved at Tuesday's council meeting. The field will be installed at the Greenwood Sports Complex at 4033 Greenwood Drive. "Expanding recreational facility offerings...
Mud bridge damage 'worse than what we thought'; could force total rebuild
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials said that the deterioration to the mud bridge is is in such bad shape it is requesting that TxDOT move up its biennial inspection of the bridge, which is scheduled for 2023. "The situation is a little bit worse than...
Alternative plan will be needed for removal of stranded barge
The work to remove the partially sunken construction barge that has been stranded since September on the south jetty of Packery Channel has been delayed until further notice
Bishop 911 calls are now being transferred to Corpus Christi MetroCom system
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi MetroCom dispatchers have now taken over 911 operations from the Bishop Police Department. The move is part of a planned acquisition that's expected to save the city of Bishop a lot of money. The Bishop Police Department has always done its own...
CCPD will get a new police academy after council OKs $21M for construction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to approve funding for a new $21 million Corpus Christi Police Department police training academy. The new 34,000 sq. ft., two-story building will occupy part of 10 acres of land near Del Mar College's Oso Creek campus on Yorktown Boulevard. In accordance with its partnership with the city, Del Mar College paid for preconstruction feasibility studies, traffic impact analysis, environmental studies, and supporting infrastructure for the academy.
Weather conditions won't impede mud bridge repairs this week, city says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work on the Yorktown mud bridge that connects Corpus Christi's South Side to Flour Bluff is still on track despite cold and wet weather conditions. Many worried that dreary weather would put a halt to the repairs, but Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3NEWS that the project's contractor was at the site Monday, and is expected to continue through Thursday -- and possibly Friday -- if weather permits.
Man arrested after allegedly opening fire at Corpus Christi police car
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was arrested Friday after police said he fired several shots at a marked police car after waving a gun around at a Corpus Christi intersection, Corpus Christi police officials said in a statement Tuesday. Officers were flagged down at Holly and Everhart Friday,...
