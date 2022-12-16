ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pending council approval, CCPD could upgrade technology with 3D scanner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department could be getting a new 3D scanner that will help provide more information to crime investigators. Sara Barrera is the quality assurance manager and crime scene supervisor for CCPD. She spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We're going to be able to take it out to crime scenes to collect data points, so that way we can reconstruct a 3D layout of the crime scene."
Help feed Corpus Christi shelter pets by donating blood in December

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center said there is a heightened need for platelet donors around the holidays. This season, the center wants to fill platelet and blood donations while also helping shelter pets at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. From now until Dec. 31, if you make a donation with the blood center, the center will make a pet food donation to the GCHS in your name during their first Cause for Paws campaign.
CCPD will get a new police academy after council OKs $21M for construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to approve funding for a new $21 million Corpus Christi Police Department police training academy. The new 34,000 sq. ft., two-story building will occupy part of 10 acres of land near Del Mar College's Oso Creek campus on Yorktown Boulevard. In accordance with its partnership with the city, Del Mar College paid for preconstruction feasibility studies, traffic impact analysis, environmental studies, and supporting infrastructure for the academy.
Weather conditions won't impede mud bridge repairs this week, city says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work on the Yorktown mud bridge that connects Corpus Christi's South Side to Flour Bluff is still on track despite cold and wet weather conditions. Many worried that dreary weather would put a halt to the repairs, but Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3NEWS that the project's contractor was at the site Monday, and is expected to continue through Thursday -- and possibly Friday -- if weather permits.
