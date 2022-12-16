From Michigan to Oregon State to Florida State, your best bets for bowl season: College Football Survivor Show

Read full article on original website
HS Sports Notebook: Petrides wrestlers prevail at dual meet; St. Peter’s and Farrell hockey teams prevail
Petrides hosted, and won a dual-meet wrestling tournament on Saturday, going 5-0 in the 10-team event. The Panthers claimed a 45-30 triumph over Midwood for first place. Jamaica HS finished third to round out the top three, while New Dorp placed fifth. Port Richmond (eighth place) and MSIT (ninth) also participated in the tournament.
Big shots and blocks highlight CYO basketball at Holy Family Monday night | Download print-quality images for free
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- CYO basketball was the after-school special Monday evening. We stopped by Holy Family to catch the action. Big scores, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent.
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Alex Rodriguez drains eight treys as Port Richmond downs ND, 85-71; Curtis, CSIM also win
Junior Alex Rodriguez finished with a career-high 24 points, including eight shots from behind the arc, to lead Port Richmond to an 85-71 PSAL victory over host New Dorp on Monday. Rodriguez, who finished with a career high in points in consecutive games (he had 23 in a win over...
