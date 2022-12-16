Read full article on original website
bizmagsb.com
Audit: Louisiana firefighters’ pension system lost $247.4M last year
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Firefighters’ Retirement System lost $247.4 million in fiscal year 2022, as the system added 91 retirees that increased benefit payouts by $6.2 million, according to a recent financial statement audit. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a financial statement audit for the Firefighters’...
bizmagsb.com
SWEPCO offers tips ahead of extreme winter weather potential
Southwestern Electric Power Co. is urging customers to be prepared for a potential extreme winter weather event Thursday and Friday. Forecasts predict dangerous, below-freezing temperatures, high winds and some wintry precipitation across Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana. These factors can stress the electric grid and cause utility problems. SWEPCO personnel are prepared if power outages occur and are asking customers to do the same by following these tips.
bizmagsb.com
Campbell says LPSC may have option to save utility customers on storm charges
Facing another billion-dollar Entergy bill for the cost of hurricane recovery, the Louisiana Public Service Commission may use a new theory suggesting that company shareholders split the cost with customers. “Since Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, Entergy customers have borne 100 percent of the cost of storm recovery —...
bizmagsb.com
United Way opens up for tornado relief donations
United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is encouraging monetary donations to its Tornado Relief Fund to support families that experienced tornado damage from the December storm. Dollars raised from this fund will provide immediate relief to the families affected and help rebuild the communities in which they live. On Tuesday,...
