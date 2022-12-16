Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Report: Louisiana gave $152K in unemployment to fake claims during COVID
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An audit found that the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) issued COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits for 49 separate claims that are believed to be fake. Unemployment benefits totaling $151,907 were issued between May 15, 2020, and October 14, 2020, according to the audit. “The majority...
cenlanow.com
Human remains found by hunters in St. Martinville
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Human skeletal remains were found by hunters in St. Martinville. Police Chief Ricky Martin said the remains were found Tuesday in the area of Isadore Street. He said an investigation is underway. The circumstances surrounding the cause and manner of death are also under...
cenlanow.com
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly putting cats through washing machine cycle
DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman has been arrested for allegedly placing two cats into a washing machine and turning the device on. Maria Phillips, 57, was arrested and charged Friday with Animal Torture and Animal Abuse. According to court records, Phillips allegedly placed the two cats into the...
cenlanow.com
Three Karr Cougars – Bax, Richard, Spincer – sign to play college football
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three student-athletes from Edna Karr High School inked their athletic and academic commitments on Wednesday for National Signing Day. Defensive end Jonathan Bax – Texas Christian University. Safety Michael Richard – Louisiana Tech. Offensive lineman Brandon Spincer – Southeastern Louisiana University. Watch...
cenlanow.com
Thinking of using a space heater for the cold weather? Here’s how to stay safe
(KLFY) — With unusually cold weather on the way, residents may turn to portable space heaters to keep warm during the expected cold snap. The National Weather Service forecasts overnight low temperatures getting down into the 20s starting Thursday night, and continuing through the weekend. Wind chills are expected in the single digits to near or below zero at times.
Comments / 0