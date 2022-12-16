ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Report: Louisiana gave $152K in unemployment to fake claims during COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An audit found that the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) issued COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits for 49 separate claims that are believed to be fake. Unemployment benefits totaling $151,907 were issued between May 15, 2020, and October 14, 2020, according to the audit. “The majority...
Human remains found by hunters in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Human skeletal remains were found by hunters in St. Martinville. Police Chief Ricky Martin said the remains were found Tuesday in the area of Isadore Street. He said an investigation is underway. The circumstances surrounding the cause and manner of death are also under...
Three Karr Cougars – Bax, Richard, Spincer – sign to play college football

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three student-athletes from Edna Karr High School inked their athletic and academic commitments on Wednesday for National Signing Day. Defensive end Jonathan Bax – Texas Christian University. Safety Michael Richard – Louisiana Tech. Offensive lineman Brandon Spincer – Southeastern Louisiana University. Watch...
HAMMOND, LA
Thinking of using a space heater for the cold weather? Here’s how to stay safe

(KLFY) — With unusually cold weather on the way, residents may turn to portable space heaters to keep warm during the expected cold snap. The National Weather Service forecasts overnight low temperatures getting down into the 20s starting Thursday night, and continuing through the weekend. Wind chills are expected in the single digits to near or below zero at times.
