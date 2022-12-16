Decades of fun at Keltz Candy Cane Christmas

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local boy and grandmother make, deliver gifts to Union Hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Pediatric patients and a local hospital received a very special surprise Wednesday for the holidays thanks to a young boy’s generous heart. 11-year-old Owen Farnsworth and his grandmother Patti Farnsworth delivered totes filled with toys and teddy bears to Union Hospital’s pediatric unit. Farnsworth dressed up as Santa Claus for […]
Prepping pets for freezing temps, THHS gives free straw
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Community members are doing their part to prepare for the dangerously cold temperatures expected later this week. The Terre Haute Humane Society says people should bring their pets inside during the extreme cold. But for those concerned about stray animals, the shelter is giving out free boxes and straw. “It’s […]
Bell ringers to move indoors due to approaching frigid temperatures
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the weather forecast calling for frigid temperatures and snow, the Salvation Army of Vigo County says they will only staff locations where Red Kettles can be kept indoors. The move comes as the group reaches the homestretch of their yearly campaign, with only the final two days of bell […]
Terminally ill man receives kind gesture for Christmas
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) It’s a time of year that’s often filled with excitement and lots of smiles, but for some, this Christmas is difficult. It’s especially tough for Mandy Allen. Her dad, Rob Teague, has a brain tumor. “He is the most caring, most loving, most gentle individual you will ever meet,” said Mandy […]
History uncovered at Swope, painting fully restored
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A painting at the Swope Art Museum has recently undergone a months-long restoration process and is now back in the museum just in time for the holidays. “I found this painting and I could see that it couldn’t be exhibited, it had some places where bits of paint had flaked […]
‘Toy Extravaganza’ provides for hundreds of families ahead of Christmas
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Christmas come early for hundreds of kids at the Booker T. Washington Community Center on Saturday, as the Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church hosted their 2nd annual “Toy Extravaganza.” The idea came from Asira Evans, the First Lady at the church, last year. She said she was overwhelmed with the […]
Nurses provide Christmas meal baskets for community
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A longtime tradition in Paris, Illinois continues to provide holiday meals to local families in need. It’s the Community Nurse and Welfare Association’s Christmas basket program. Charlotte Smith worked as a full-time home health nurse for 40 years before retiring last year. She says the effort started many years ago with […]
Terre Haute church gives out ‘Christmas food baskets’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Terre Haute Foursquare Gospel Church gave out hundreds of Christmas food baskets on Sunday, continuing a tradition that’s been going on for decades. Pastor Thomas Smith said it started with his father when they moved here in 1986 as a way to give back to the community. When his father passed […]
Holiday tradition returns at The Meadows
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A holiday tradition made its return to The Meadows on Saturday. The shopping center hosted nearly 100 vendors for the event. Lora Stultz, who works as a vendor selling the art of her fiance for Atomic Monster Art, said vendors have built a community at the event over the years. “To […]
Hospital workers donate gifts for Knox Co. children
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — More than 150 less-fortunate Knox County children will receive a Christmas gift this year thanks to the employees at Good Samaritan Hospital. According to a release from Good Samaritan, employees took part in the Giving Tree program this year to assemble hundreds of gifts ranging from clothing to toys, games, crafts, […]
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop level
An Indiana witness at Bloomington reported watching a triangle-shaped object flying just above the treetops at about 1 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. The home was damaged enough to be considered a loss. Bobe said […]
Library board approves $2.4 million bid to create library branch
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- The Vigo County Library Board chose a contractor to renovate a building in the 12 Points area. Keymark Construction will turn the old Thomas Funeral Home on North 13th St. into a new library branch. The Executive Director of the Vigo Co. Public Library, Kristi Howe, said at a meeting Monday […]
MyWabashValley.com
Winter Storm on the way
Lots of winter weather alerts with the big storm developing. WINTER STORM WATCH for all of the area from later on Thursday – Saturday morning. High of 45 and low of 25 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a north wind. Temps are not bad. Water vapor satellite has more moisture west of here and moving this way. Satellite has some breaks in the clouds here and all clear on radar. Few light rain showers on Thursday and the changing to snow later on Thursday. It will also start to get windy later on Thursday. The snow will end Friday morning but it will stay windy. Temps will turn very cold through the weekend. Tonight, partly cloudy and 24. Tomorrow, cloudy and 40. Snow later on Thursday and into Friday and very cold right into the weekend. Some light snow possible again by Monday.
MyWabashValley.com
Winter Storm later this week
WINTER STORM WATCH for the north half of the area for Thu – Sat am. High of 34 and low of 17 today. No real snow today. Terre Haute right now is cold and a ligth wind. Temps are cold. Water vapor satellite has a weak system moving through tonight. Satellite shows clouds moving in and some snow showers on radar. We stay dry the next two days. Rain moves in Thursday and changes over to snow by Thursday night and into Friday. Temps will become bitter cold in the coming days. Tonight, cloudy and 27. Tomorrow, lots of clouds and 41. Dry mid week and the storm late this week and bitter cold after that.
Over 38,000 Thousand Birds Killed at Indiana Poultry Farms as Avian Flu Continues to Spread
More than 38,000 turkeys were euthanized at poultry farms in Indiana after outbreaks of avian influenza. Outbreaks across the country continue to drive consumer price increases at the grocery line. 12,000 Turkeys Infected in Daviess County. According to a report from WIBC.com, approximately 12,000 turkeys were confirmed to be infected...
wamwamfm.com
Richard H. “Dick” Schroeder
Richard H. “Dick” Schroeder, 85, passed away at 4:45 am on December 15, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. Dick was born on April 1, 1937 in Bicknell, IN and is the son of Roscoe and Hilda (Grabbe) Schroeder. Dick married Marilyn Strange on August 9, 1959 and they celebrated sixty three years of marriage.
WTHI
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
DNR: Indiana deer hunter dies after falling from tree stand in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana man died after falling from a tree stand while hunting for deer. According to the Department of Natural Resources, 57-year-old Kevin Leech of Heltonville was hunting in a climbing tree stand when it malfunctioned, causing him to fall. A fellow hunter discovered Leech and alerted emergency personnel. The incident […]
ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Investigating troopers found that a tractor-trailer […]
