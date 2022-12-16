ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Salvation Army seeking donations with bell ringers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army is asking for your help this Christmas. During the holiday season, bell ringers outside local stores are asking for donations which directly help individuals and families in need, and go toward a shelter to house the homeless. The Salvation Army has even...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Helpful tips to prevent pipes from freezing this winter

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana residents are getting ready for the colder months ahead, and with many homes having exposed pipes, it’s best to act sooner rather than later. “Just make sure any exposed pipes or anything to wrap those up with some sort of insulation any...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Protecting your pets during cold weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the cold air sweeps into southwest Louisiana, it can make for frigid conditions for people and their pets. Owner of Prien Lake Animal Hospital Dr. Chang said pets should be kept indoors if possible. “if you have dogs, outside dogs, I think it’s imperative...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Grand Cove hosts Christmas celebration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Grand Cove Nursing and Rehab Center celebrated Christmas with its residents. It was a chance for the residents to spend time with each other and family members as COVID prevented visitation before. A local band played as the residents received a gift and got to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

First ever public menorah lighting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The community celebrated the first ever public Hanukkah menorah lighting in the City of Lake Charles. “This is the holiday of Hanukkah we are celebrating right now. A massive, big huge celebration for Lake Charles, Louisiana with a really great menorah coming from Chabad of Baton Rouge,” Rabbi Barry Weinstein said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles natives bring the North Pole to Broad St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you type in the “North Pole” in a GPS, don’t be surprised if it takes you to Broad Street!. Christmas on Broad is a interactive maze filled with six different rooms and four hallways. The idea started after the two natives turned the old event center into a spooky spot for Halloween back in October.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

DeRidder Social Security Office temporarily closes for renovations

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Social Security Office on 807 South Pine St. is scheduled to temporarily close for renovations beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The office is scheduled to reopen on Friday, March 31, 2023. During the closure, DeRidder area residents can visit the Leesville office at 2100...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Colder weather means colder water and a potential for bursting pipes. Keeping water constantly circulating is important to prevent water freezing inside pipes. “The reason we’re telling you to run your water is so that you have a stream of water recirculating in your line...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

City of DeRidder releases update on broken water line

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A broken water line cause by a tree falling has left many in west DeRidder without water. The City of DeRidder issued a statement regarding the status of the repairs:. We were unable to make a repair to the existing line. The city has entered an...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

NCIU babies get special visit from Santa

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Reunited and it feels so good. Santa had some special visitors at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women as he greeted many of the NICU babies that had been born there. The experience was especially meaningful for mothers like Brandi Reed, whose daughter stayed in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Many in west DeRidder without water

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Many residents in west DeRidder are without water after a tree fell on a water line, according to DeRidder City Hall. Workers were working to repair the line until 9:45 p.m. Monday, when flooded conditions made the work environment unsafe, DeRidder City Hall said. DeRidder City...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Westlake man accused of federal hunting violation

Holly Beach, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man and two others have been accused of hunting migratory game birds over a baited area in Cameron Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF). Agents received an anonymous tip regarding the federal hunting charge in November saying that...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Parish, city opening warming station in north Lake Charles Thursday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The MLK Center in Lake Charles will open as warming station for homeless residents on Dec. 22. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the City of Lake Charles, along with help from the United Way of SWLA and Catholic Charites of SWLA, will open the station at 2009 N. Simmons St. at 1 p.m. Thursday.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Local Rabbi discusses importance of the ‘Festival of Lights’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today marks the second day of Hanukkah. The holiday represents the freedom from oppression for rebel Jews who reclaimed their temple in Jerusalem from the Greeks. To commemorate this, a candle is lit every night after sundown for eight days. “It’s really the world’s first...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

DeQuincy Police Chief Casey Whitehead resigns

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Police Chief Casey Whitehead has submitted his resignation, according to the DeQuincy Police Department. The department said Chief Whitehead voluntarily submitted his resignation on Dec. 1, after receiving a job opportunity at a company. Mayor Riley Smith said Chief Whitehead did a wonderful job for the...
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 20, 2022. Horace Joseph Lafleur Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Burglary; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000. Jay Winston Borom, 61, Lake Charles: Attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Louis...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Ferry remains closed due to Coast Guard, DOTD conducting tests

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - Further delays are expected for the re-opening of the Cameron Ferry, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. The DOTD is continuing to perform testing runs and programming work on the ferry, and no date has been set for it to begin transporting passenger vehicles. The...
CAMERON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy