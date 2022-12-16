Read full article on original website
Salvation Army seeking donations with bell ringers
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army is asking for your help this Christmas. During the holiday season, bell ringers outside local stores are asking for donations which directly help individuals and families in need, and go toward a shelter to house the homeless. The Salvation Army has even...
Helpful tips to prevent pipes from freezing this winter
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana residents are getting ready for the colder months ahead, and with many homes having exposed pipes, it’s best to act sooner rather than later. “Just make sure any exposed pipes or anything to wrap those up with some sort of insulation any...
Protecting your pets during cold weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the cold air sweeps into southwest Louisiana, it can make for frigid conditions for people and their pets. Owner of Prien Lake Animal Hospital Dr. Chang said pets should be kept indoors if possible. “if you have dogs, outside dogs, I think it’s imperative...
Grand Cove hosts Christmas celebration
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Grand Cove Nursing and Rehab Center celebrated Christmas with its residents. It was a chance for the residents to spend time with each other and family members as COVID prevented visitation before. A local band played as the residents received a gift and got to...
First ever public menorah lighting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The community celebrated the first ever public Hanukkah menorah lighting in the City of Lake Charles. “This is the holiday of Hanukkah we are celebrating right now. A massive, big huge celebration for Lake Charles, Louisiana with a really great menorah coming from Chabad of Baton Rouge,” Rabbi Barry Weinstein said.
Lake Charles natives bring the North Pole to Broad St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you type in the “North Pole” in a GPS, don’t be surprised if it takes you to Broad Street!. Christmas on Broad is a interactive maze filled with six different rooms and four hallways. The idea started after the two natives turned the old event center into a spooky spot for Halloween back in October.
DeRidder Social Security Office temporarily closes for renovations
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Social Security Office on 807 South Pine St. is scheduled to temporarily close for renovations beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The office is scheduled to reopen on Friday, March 31, 2023. During the closure, DeRidder area residents can visit the Leesville office at 2100...
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Colder weather means colder water and a potential for bursting pipes. Keeping water constantly circulating is important to prevent water freezing inside pipes. “The reason we’re telling you to run your water is so that you have a stream of water recirculating in your line...
City of DeRidder releases update on broken water line
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A broken water line cause by a tree falling has left many in west DeRidder without water. The City of DeRidder issued a statement regarding the status of the repairs:. We were unable to make a repair to the existing line. The city has entered an...
NCIU babies get special visit from Santa
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Reunited and it feels so good. Santa had some special visitors at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women as he greeted many of the NICU babies that had been born there. The experience was especially meaningful for mothers like Brandi Reed, whose daughter stayed in...
Many in west DeRidder without water
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Many residents in west DeRidder are without water after a tree fell on a water line, according to DeRidder City Hall. Workers were working to repair the line until 9:45 p.m. Monday, when flooded conditions made the work environment unsafe, DeRidder City Hall said. DeRidder City...
Westlake man accused of federal hunting violation
Holly Beach, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man and two others have been accused of hunting migratory game birds over a baited area in Cameron Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF). Agents received an anonymous tip regarding the federal hunting charge in November saying that...
Parish, city opening warming station in north Lake Charles Thursday
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The MLK Center in Lake Charles will open as warming station for homeless residents on Dec. 22. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the City of Lake Charles, along with help from the United Way of SWLA and Catholic Charites of SWLA, will open the station at 2009 N. Simmons St. at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Local Rabbi discusses importance of the ‘Festival of Lights’
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today marks the second day of Hanukkah. The holiday represents the freedom from oppression for rebel Jews who reclaimed their temple in Jerusalem from the Greeks. To commemorate this, a candle is lit every night after sundown for eight days. “It’s really the world’s first...
DeQuincy Police Chief Casey Whitehead resigns
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Police Chief Casey Whitehead has submitted his resignation, according to the DeQuincy Police Department. The department said Chief Whitehead voluntarily submitted his resignation on Dec. 1, after receiving a job opportunity at a company. Mayor Riley Smith said Chief Whitehead did a wonderful job for the...
LEGAL CORNER: What happens if my ex disagrees with me moving while I have domiciliary custody of our children?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ questions about civil legal matters. QUESTION: My husband and his siblings are selling their deceased parents’ property that they inherited. The closing attorney wants me to sign the deed. Why is this necessary since I don’t own any of the property?
Water service restored and boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder says water service has been restored to all customers following a break in the city’s water line caused by a falling tree. Officials say the city’s pressure is stable and is building back up. The following areas will be under...
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 20, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 20, 2022. Horace Joseph Lafleur Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Burglary; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000. Jay Winston Borom, 61, Lake Charles: Attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Louis...
Cameron Ferry remains closed due to Coast Guard, DOTD conducting tests
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - Further delays are expected for the re-opening of the Cameron Ferry, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. The DOTD is continuing to perform testing runs and programming work on the ferry, and no date has been set for it to begin transporting passenger vehicles. The...
