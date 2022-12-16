ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Portion of Route 189 closed following accident in Granville

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Granby Road, also referred to as Route 189, is closed as a result of a motor vehicle accident Tuesday evening. According to the Granville Police Department, the road is closed from Water Street to Silver Street. There has been no word on the...
GRANVILLE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Two-car crash causing delays along Route 20 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash is causing delays along a busy West Springfield roadway. Police said that a two-vehicle crash on Route 20, near Cooper Street, led to a utility pole being severely damaged. Eversource is now on-scene to make repairs. That repair work has led the westbound...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car fire at Westfield gas station

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield crews responded to the Irving Oil gas station on Route 20 for a car fire Tuesday afternoon. According to Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Warren, the fire was isolated to the vehicle and did not extend to the pumps or gas station itself. Officials said that...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Northampton bridge project aimed at increasing foot traffic

Gronk, who was dressed up as Robbie the Elf, brought presents for each child, including jerseys, footballs, and sneakers, which he happily autographed. Crews respond to house fire on Liquori Dr. Marylou Sudders, state’s health and human services secretary, announces retirement. Updated: 6 hours ago. Marylou Sudders, who oversaw...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tavern on the Hill reopens after devastating August fire

Foodies flock to Tavern on the Hill after months-long closure, August fire. Tavern on the Hill closed its doors on August 12th after an overnight fire caused significant structural damage. Springfield firefighters hand out toys to kids in need at drive-thru giveaway. Updated: 3 hours ago. Springfield Fire Lieutenant Brian...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to former Bernardston selectman’s home for 2-alarm fire

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Turners Falls Road in Bernardston Monday evening for reports of a 2-alarm fire. According to Bernardston Fire Chief Peter Shedd, the house has been completely engulfed in flames. No people or pets were inside the home, which belongs to a former town selectman.
BERNARDSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews working to repair Greenfield water main break

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - DPW crews are working to repair a water main break in Greenfield. The city said that the break, which is in the area of 29 Franklin Street, is impacting water service from Main Street to Park Street. People are being asked to avoid the area while...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Several downed poles blocking section of Rt. 202 in Granby

GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews have been called to Rt. 202 in Granby for several downed poles in the road, police confirm. Granby police tell us that a section of the road is blocked to traffic. Western Mass News is seeing a power outage being reported by National Grid...
GRANBY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Foodies flock to Tavern on the Hill after months-long closure, August fire

Springfield firefighters hand out toys to kids in need at drive-thru giveaway. Springfield Fire Lieutenant Brian Ward said that the night was a success, which was reflected by the line of cars waiting down Carew Street. Local religious leaders break down the true meaning behind holiday traditions. Updated: 11 hours...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Feeding Hills home destroyed by early morning fire

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Feeding Hills house is a total loss following a fast-moving fire early Tuesday morning. It was a site no one wants to see, especially just days before Christmas. A house on Liquori Drive is now destroyed and has left neighbors, like Donna Vandall, shocked. “It...
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tuesday afternoon news update

In this update, a woman is in the hospital after West Springfield Police say she was hit by a car on Piper Road near the high school Tuesday night, pharmacies across the nation and locally are seeing a shortage in children's medicine, and a bridge in downtown Northampton is receiving a $180,000 facelift in an attempt to increase foot traffic. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
NORTHAMPTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy