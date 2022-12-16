Read full article on original website
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Van caught fire at intersection in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to a van fire Tuesday night.
Portion of Route 189 closed following accident in Granville
GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Granby Road, also referred to as Route 189, is closed as a result of a motor vehicle accident Tuesday evening. According to the Granville Police Department, the road is closed from Water Street to Silver Street. There has been no word on the...
Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured on Piper Road in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian has been sent to the hospital after being struck by a car on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue in West Springfield Tuesday evening. Police on scene told Western Mass News that the female pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Neighbors...
Two-car crash causing delays along Route 20 in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash is causing delays along a busy West Springfield roadway. Police said that a two-vehicle crash on Route 20, near Cooper Street, led to a utility pole being severely damaged. Eversource is now on-scene to make repairs. That repair work has led the westbound...
Crews respond to car fire at Westfield gas station
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield crews responded to the Irving Oil gas station on Route 20 for a car fire Tuesday afternoon. According to Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Warren, the fire was isolated to the vehicle and did not extend to the pumps or gas station itself. Officials said that...
Power restored in Granby after accident knocks down multiple poles on Route 202
GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash on Route 202 in Granby Monday evening knocked several poles down onto the road, leaving over 1,000 people without power. The road did not reopen until Tuesday afternoon when repair work was finished. On Monday, a car struck a utility pole in front of...
Person Ejected From Car After Colliding With Tractor-Trailer In Central Mass
Editor's note: Authorities told Daily Voice that the driver involved in this crash was not actually thrown from their vehicle. To read the most recent story, click here. A major route in one Central Massachusetts town was closed for several hours following a multi-truck crash where one person …
Chicopee Police locate missing man
The Chicopee Police Department have located a man reported missing.
Northampton bridge project aimed at increasing foot traffic
Gronk, who was dressed up as Robbie the Elf, brought presents for each child, including jerseys, footballs, and sneakers, which he happily autographed. Crews respond to house fire on Liquori Dr. Marylou Sudders, state’s health and human services secretary, announces retirement. Updated: 6 hours ago. Marylou Sudders, who oversaw...
Tavern on the Hill reopens after devastating August fire
Foodies flock to Tavern on the Hill after months-long closure, August fire. Tavern on the Hill closed its doors on August 12th after an overnight fire caused significant structural damage. Springfield firefighters hand out toys to kids in need at drive-thru giveaway. Updated: 3 hours ago. Springfield Fire Lieutenant Brian...
Crews respond to former Bernardston selectman’s home for 2-alarm fire
BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Turners Falls Road in Bernardston Monday evening for reports of a 2-alarm fire. According to Bernardston Fire Chief Peter Shedd, the house has been completely engulfed in flames. No people or pets were inside the home, which belongs to a former town selectman.
Crews working to repair Greenfield water main break
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - DPW crews are working to repair a water main break in Greenfield. The city said that the break, which is in the area of 29 Franklin Street, is impacting water service from Main Street to Park Street. People are being asked to avoid the area while...
Several downed poles blocking section of Rt. 202 in Granby
GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews have been called to Rt. 202 in Granby for several downed poles in the road, police confirm. Granby police tell us that a section of the road is blocked to traffic. Western Mass News is seeing a power outage being reported by National Grid...
Foodies flock to Tavern on the Hill after months-long closure, August fire
Springfield firefighters hand out toys to kids in need at drive-thru giveaway. Springfield Fire Lieutenant Brian Ward said that the night was a success, which was reflected by the line of cars waiting down Carew Street. Local religious leaders break down the true meaning behind holiday traditions. Updated: 11 hours...
Driver Goes Airborne, Strikes Trees After Driver Travels Off Glastonbury Roadway
A 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his car left the roadway and struck multiple trees in Connecticut. The crash happened in Hartford County on Route 2 in Glastonbury at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2018 Honda Accord EX-L was traveling east near...
Feeding Hills home destroyed by early morning fire
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Feeding Hills house is a total loss following a fast-moving fire early Tuesday morning. It was a site no one wants to see, especially just days before Christmas. A house on Liquori Drive is now destroyed and has left neighbors, like Donna Vandall, shocked. “It...
Massachusetts State Police K9 tracked down pistol-whip suspect
Massachusetts State police arrested a man with the help of their police dogs while they were training in Chicopee.
Palmer police looking for information in shooting incident
The Palmer Police Department is seeking information on a shooting incident that occurred Monday night.
Tuesday afternoon news update
In this update, a woman is in the hospital after West Springfield Police say she was hit by a car on Piper Road near the high school Tuesday night, pharmacies across the nation and locally are seeing a shortage in children's medicine, and a bridge in downtown Northampton is receiving a $180,000 facelift in an attempt to increase foot traffic. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Springfield man indicted for manslaughter in deadly Chicopee pedestrian accident
A Springfield man has been indicted for a manslaughter charge in connection to a deadly pedestrian accident on Springfield Street in Chicopee in October.
