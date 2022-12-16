ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

4 stopped by officers after over $1K worth of merchandise stolen from Alameda store: police

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

ALAMEDA, Calif. ( KRON ) — Four people were linked to a report of retail theft Tuesday night at South Shore Shopping Center, the Alameda Police Department announced on Facebook . Around 7 p.m., four individuals exited a store at the shopping center and were stopped by police.

Suspect arrested after attempted burglary of Pacifica business: police

An investigation revealed that over $1,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. Alameda police determined the theft was connected to a Fremont grand theft case.

The items stolen (pictured above) include packages of medicine and various fragrance bottles. Police said other businesses in the Bay Area were also victims of this theft; the items from those businesses are in the process of being returned.

Also in the East Bay, three suspects stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a Pleasanton shopping center, KRON4 reported last week . The three suspects were traveling from Southern California and booked into jail for grand theft, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and organized retail theft.

Comments / 9

Matt Chetcuti
5d ago

soo many thefts cans theys bees controled?ruins it for peoples needs to shops=hear stores fed up with thefts closes ups amens

Reply(4)
4
 

