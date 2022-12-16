ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WZZM 13

Confidence Increasing Of Major Winter Storm Across Great Lakes

MICHIGAN, USA — Impactful winter weather is nearly certain across West Michigan, with weather kicking off late in the day Thursday, peaking on Friday, and lingering throughout much of Christmas weekend. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued, with the combination of heavy snow, intense winds and falling temperatures...
WZZM 13

Major Winter Storm Barrels Towards West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The time is now to travel and get any last-minute errands done. After Thursday night, travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow, intense winds, and a rush of arctic air are expected Thursday afternoon through Saturday night. Let's start with a breakdown of the timing...
WZZM 13

"High Impact" Winter System Could Arrive This Week!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weekend left over a foot of snow in West Michigan, with many people doing their best to dig out. The bad news for those who want to see an end to the white stuff, another potentially high impact winter storm is looking set to target West Michigan later this week.
My North.com

10 Must-See Northern Michigan Christmas Light Displays

They light up the night and lift our hearts. Make your winter vacation fabulously festive with stops at these annual Northern Michigan Christmas light displays from Suttons Bay to Charlevoix. Spread joy this holiday season with these family-friendly stops for all. All Christmas light displays featured in the video above...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Power outages reported across northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is reporting about 8,000 customers are without power, with the most outages in Clare County. Great Lakes Energy is reporting about 4,000 outages scattered around our part of the state.
9&10 News

Latest on Outages: 45,000 Without Power

We’re tracking power outages right now across Northern Michigan. According to PowerOutage.us, 43,716 people are without power across the Northern Lower Peninsula and parts of the UP. Currently, Clare County has the greatest number of outages with 8,115 of its residents without power-that’s around 30% of its population.
