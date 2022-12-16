Read full article on original website
WZZM 13
Confidence Increasing Of Major Winter Storm Across Great Lakes
MICHIGAN, USA — Impactful winter weather is nearly certain across West Michigan, with weather kicking off late in the day Thursday, peaking on Friday, and lingering throughout much of Christmas weekend. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued, with the combination of heavy snow, intense winds and falling temperatures...
WZZM 13
Safety tips for using space heaters, generators
West Michigan could see power outages due to the incoming winter storm. Here's how you can keep safe while using space heaters and generators.
WZZM 13
Major Winter Storm Barrels Towards West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The time is now to travel and get any last-minute errands done. After Thursday night, travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow, intense winds, and a rush of arctic air are expected Thursday afternoon through Saturday night. Let's start with a breakdown of the timing...
WZZM 13
Blizzard Warnings Issued For West Michigan!
Blizzard warnings have been issued for most of West Michigan! Meteorologist Michael Behrens breaks down the latest on our alerts!
abc57.com
National Weather Service declares blizzard warning for Indiana, Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning for St. Joseph, La Porte, Berrien, and Cass counties. The warning is in place from 4 p.m. on Thursday through 7 a.m. on Saturday.
WZZM 13
How Much Snow Did You See West Michigan?
Many locations saw over a foot of snow in recent days! Meteorologist Michael Behrens has some of the top reports!
WZZM 13
"High Impact" Winter System Could Arrive This Week!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weekend left over a foot of snow in West Michigan, with many people doing their best to dig out. The bad news for those who want to see an end to the white stuff, another potentially high impact winter storm is looking set to target West Michigan later this week.
Cold air and snow chances pour into Michigan
Expect high temperatures to gradually decrease over the next 7 days with snow and wind coming in as well. Minor accumulations are expected this weekend with more the following week.
UpNorthLive.com
Power outages reported across northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is reporting about 8,000 customers are without power, with the most outages in Clare County. Great Lakes Energy is reporting about 4,000 outages scattered around our part of the state.
Latest on Outages: 45,000 Without Power
We’re tracking power outages right now across Northern Michigan. According to PowerOutage.us, 43,716 people are without power across the Northern Lower Peninsula and parts of the UP. Currently, Clare County has the greatest number of outages with 8,115 of its residents without power-that’s around 30% of its population.
