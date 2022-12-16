Read full article on original website
KTVZ
FRIGID TEMPERATURES ON THE WAY
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... After some light rain and snow showers overnight, we have seen some partial clearing this morning. While we will get some sunshine today, this day will be marked by some very rapid cooling. Many are seeing their daytime highs early this morning. Highs will be in the mid 30's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Under mostly cloudy skies, tonight's lows will be near zero, with gentle NW breezes.
KTVZ
More cold, with a chance for precipitation this week
Our skies will be mostly cloudy Monday night, with lows scattered through the teens. Tuesday, we will start with a chance of snow showers that will turn to a chance of mixed showers as highs reach the upper 30s. Temperatures will dip into the 20s at night, so look for a chance of snow showers much of the night.
KTVZ
Oregon bans sales of new gas-powered passenger cars by 2035
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Policymakers for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved a rule that prohibits the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in Oregon by 2035. The effort comes as Oregon plans to cut climate-warming emissions by 50% by 2035 and by 90% by 2050,...
KTVZ
NBA’s Kyrie Irving donates to Missoula refugee women hit by MT childcare subsidy cut
MISSOULA, Montana (Missoulian) — Mercurial basketball superstar Kyrie Irving may have provided temporary relief with a big donation, but the low-income families of over 6,620 Montana kids will still see their monthly child care costs rise as much as $1,000 in January. That’s because Montana’s state health department is pulling the plug on a pandemic-era scholarship program because federal funds have run out.
KTVZ
More snow this week
Monday, we will have similar temperatures, with partly sunny skies. Our skies will then become mostly cloudy overnight and stay that way through the week. Highs will warm a bit, to the upper 30s through Wednesday, with a chance for mixed showers on Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will remain in the high teens to low 20s until Wednesday night, when we begin to cool and prepare for more snow. By Thursday, our highs will be in the low 20s. A chance of snow showers will stay with us through much of the remaining week.
KTVZ
Wind Chill Warning issued December 21 at 4:30AM PST until December 23 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter. Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow. accumulations of up to 5 inches and ice accumulations of one. tenth of an inch to four tenths of...
KTVZ
House GOP Leader Breese-Iverson blasts DEQ move to ban gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon House Republicans released the following statement Tuesday after the Environmental Quality Commission approved a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars but will...
KTVZ
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 19 at 2:18PM PST until December 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20. * WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast. Oregon and central and south central Washington. * WHEN…From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed...
