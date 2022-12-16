ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

FRIGID TEMPERATURES ON THE WAY

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... After some light rain and snow showers overnight, we have seen some partial clearing this morning. While we will get some sunshine today, this day will be marked by some very rapid cooling. Many are seeing their daytime highs early this morning. Highs will be in the mid 30's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Under mostly cloudy skies, tonight's lows will be near zero, with gentle NW breezes.
More cold, with a chance for precipitation this week

Our skies will be mostly cloudy Monday night, with lows scattered through the teens. Tuesday, we will start with a chance of snow showers that will turn to a chance of mixed showers as highs reach the upper 30s. Temperatures will dip into the 20s at night, so look for a chance of snow showers much of the night.
Oregon bans sales of new gas-powered passenger cars by 2035

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Policymakers for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved a rule that prohibits the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in Oregon by 2035. The effort comes as Oregon plans to cut climate-warming emissions by 50% by 2035 and by 90% by 2050,...
NBA’s Kyrie Irving donates to Missoula refugee women hit by MT childcare subsidy cut

MISSOULA, Montana (Missoulian) — Mercurial basketball superstar Kyrie Irving may have provided temporary relief with a big donation, but the low-income families of over 6,620 Montana kids will still see their monthly child care costs rise as much as $1,000 in January. That’s because Montana’s state health department is pulling the plug on a pandemic-era scholarship program because federal funds have run out.
More snow this week

Monday, we will have similar temperatures, with partly sunny skies. Our skies will then become mostly cloudy overnight and stay that way through the week. Highs will warm a bit, to the upper 30s through Wednesday, with a chance for mixed showers on Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will remain in the high teens to low 20s until Wednesday night, when we begin to cool and prepare for more snow. By Thursday, our highs will be in the low 20s. A chance of snow showers will stay with us through much of the remaining week.

