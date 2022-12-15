ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal government shutdown avoided — at least for a week. Here's what you need to know.

By Sarah Elbeshbishi, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The Senate passed a stopgap measure Thursday to keep the government open another week, avoiding a partial shutdown while buying lawmakers more time to negotiate a broader, full-year spending bill.

The measure, which passed the House Wednesday, will push the looming Dec. 16 shutdown deadline to midnight Dec. 23.

Congressional leaders are optimistic that they can hammer out final details for a FY 2023 spending bill that would run through Sept. 30.

What does this mean?

Little, beyond giving negotiators a few more days. Failure would have been a much bigger deal since it would have resulted in a partial government shutdown.

Even passing it is no guarantee that a deal will be reached next week, but it does prevent an immediate crisis.

What's next?

While Congress successfully delayed a government shutdown, lawmakers still need to reach an agreement on a final spending bill that can pass both chambers. Lawmakers leading the negotiations are working "around the clock" to finalize the bill, according to Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the Democratic chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

The finalized budget must be completed by the end of next week. Otherwise GOP lawmakers said they would only be willing to support another short-term measure. That would force Congress to revisit the issue early next year when Republicans will be in control of the House.

"We intend to be on the road going home on the 23rd (of December). We intend not to be back here between Christmas and New Year's, and if we can't meet that deadline, we would be happy to pass a short-term (resolution) into early next year," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said.

If lawmakers are unable to reach a deal by the end of next week, Congress likely would pass a funding bill that keeps spending at FY 2022 levels.

Katie Marie Erwin
5d ago

It wouldn’t be a bad thing for them to shut it all down until next year when they have more balance. Looks like Biden has done enough “work” already with so many American families struggle over Christmas. Maybe they should know what the rest of us feel by taking an unpaid break over Christmas.

James Anderson
5d ago

the federal government is a complete joke and selling our country out. we'll be a third world country by the time Biden term ends

Decon
4d ago

Yes, shut it down ! Your not protecting “We the People” anymore! But we will and can! We will survive not because of government but in-spite of it!

