Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Related
foxbaltimore.com
'Very unprofessional' | Resident reveals contentious email exchange with Councilman Dorsey
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One District 3 resident is sharing an email exchange between herself and Councilman Ryan Dorsey after she received what she called an unprofessional response to her question. “Very unprofessional. Very short. He missed the mark,” said Blanca Tapahuasco, “I wanted to see where he stood on...
foxbaltimore.com
Waste Watch: Governor Elect Spending Plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As Governor Hogan prepares to hand over the keys to the Governor's mansion to Wes Moore, he's warning the new administration to resist the urge to spend the $5.5 billion dollar surplus. David Williams, with the Taxpayer's Protection Alliance, joined the morning show to weigh in...
foxbaltimore.com
Ethics board asks judge to fine Council President Mosby $1,000 per day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Board of Ethics is asking a judge to fine Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby up to $1,000 per day for failing to comply with its order in May to stop fundraising and disclose legal defense fund donors. “The Board wants to provide...
foxbaltimore.com
PEACE organizers announce future plans to help citizens of Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement, also known as "PEACE," held a press conference on Monday morning to share their future plans to help the citizens of Baltimore. They aim to "give power back to the people" and hold City leaders accountable. Speakers today...
foxbaltimore.com
Some residents push to close a Baltimore business they say is plagued with crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last week’s double shooting at the BP gas station on Havenwood Road in North Baltimore was the breaking point. Now, community members are pushing to shut it down through the city’s Padlock Law. Keith Holt, Elected Member Of The 43rd Central Committee, says, “I...
foxbaltimore.com
City Pastor says we aren't seeing what we are supposed to after Mayor's 2 years in office
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott has surpassed the milestone of two years in office. In in first week on the job, Mayor Scott vowed to reduce homicide by 15% each year, and get the city below 300 homicides in his first year. However, Scott's first two years in...
foxbaltimore.com
Group of clergy abuse survivors says potential legislation won't help past victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A group representing clergy abuse survivors says legislation that the Maryland Catholic Conference supports won't help past victims. The Maryland Catholic Conference said that it supports legislation that would eliminate the statute of limitations on future civil lawsuits involving child sexual abuse. The potential legislation would...
Residents sue Baltimore City after denied assistance when sinkhole caused home to be condemned
BALTIMORE - Homeowners in a Baltimore neighborhood are pleading for Baltimore City leaders to step in and help after their homes were condemned because of a sinkhole on North Avenue.Quentin Bell and Monique Bess are two of the homeowners suing Baltimore City.According to the lawsuit, homeowners claim Baltimore City "negligently failed to inspect and maintain the stormwater facilities running underground along East North Avenue in the City in front of the plaintiffs' properties."Three counts are listed on the lawsuit. And the homeowners are demanding judgment against the city "...in an amount greater than Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($75,000.00) for each...
foxbaltimore.com
City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
foxbaltimore.com
'Disabled & Denied' – A Project Baltimore investigation
Baltimore (WBFF) — Project Baltimore broke the story in May 2022. A Baltimore City mother, Latasha Phillips, came forward with truly shocking allegations. She explained how her son, Qwantay Spearman, missed the first 140 days of school at a west Baltimore high school, because Baltimore City Schools could not provide him with a nurse. Due to a medical condition, Qwantay is required to have a nurse under his federally mandated Individualized Education Program (IEP).
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore rapper and notorious contracted killer federally charged in gang conspiracy
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A newly unsealed federal indictment charges six men allegedly associated with the notorious Black Guerilla Family gang including; Baltimore rapper YGG Tay (Davante Harrison) and David Warren, who gained notoriety after beating nearly a dozen attempted murder charges over the past decade. Back in 2020,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore rapper YGG Tay among 6 indicted for federal murder conspiracy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A federal grand jury indicted six people on federal racketeering charges, which include murder and murder-for-hire plots:. David Warren, a/k/a “Meshawn” and “LA Meshawn,” age 30;. Barak Olds, age 33;. Davante Harrison, a/k/a “YGG Tay” and “Lor Bip Bip,” age 28;...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore woman recounts last conversation with brother before fatal stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sister of Baltimore’s latest homicide victim, Arnold Manuel, is speaking out. To Kim Manuel, Arnold is more than the city’s 323rd homicide, he is her little brother. “All he do is wave, he don’t bother nobody,” Kim said. That is how...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore man sentenced to federal prison in carjacking investigation
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A crime of opportunity, sometimes a targeted attack, and often a means to carry out other crimes. Carjackings continue to plague Baltimore. Online data showing there have been at least 634 cases reported throughout the City this year alone. That's 20% increase compared to this...
As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending
Hours later, legislative panel endorses spending guidelines that leaders describe as 'fiscally responsible' The post As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House
A holiday declaration and a holiday tour. The post Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
Mom attends class with diabetic son, despite City schools getting $32M to help hire nurses
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City mother has been going to school with her seven-year-old son, every day, for months. She says she can’t trust her son’s school to manage his medical condition because, even though City Schools received millions of dollars to hire healthcare professionals, there are still not enough nurses.
foxbaltimore.com
Montgomery Co. schools superintendent, board member discuss proposed $3.2 billion budget
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight on Wednesday discussed her proposed $3.2 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Operating Budget. School officials said the proposed budget is a $235.4 million increase (8%) from FY 2023. Watch the discussion with Shebra Evans,...
foxbaltimore.com
Former Baltimore Police employee pleads guilty to wire fraud with COVID relief funds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A former Baltimore City Police employee has pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges connected to COVID relief money. 37-year-old Dana Lamar Antonio Hayes, Jr. is also apparently connected to a murder in 2020. Federal prosecutors say that, in 2020, Hayes submitted an application for a COVID...
hotnewhiphop.com
YGG Tay Charged In A Federal Murder Conspiracy
The rapper is being indicted alongside a notorious hitman for various charges. A Baltimore rapper known as YGG Tay is facing charges that a federal grand jury alleges tie together a number of crimes in the city over the years. The rapper, whose real name is Davante Harrison, has been...
Comments / 0