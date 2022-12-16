ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Waste Watch: Governor Elect Spending Plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As Governor Hogan prepares to hand over the keys to the Governor's mansion to Wes Moore, he's warning the new administration to resist the urge to spend the $5.5 billion dollar surplus. David Williams, with the Taxpayer's Protection Alliance, joined the morning show to weigh in...
PEACE organizers announce future plans to help citizens of Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement, also known as "PEACE," held a press conference on Monday morning to share their future plans to help the citizens of Baltimore. They aim to "give power back to the people" and hold City leaders accountable. Speakers today...
Some residents push to close a Baltimore business they say is plagued with crime

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last week’s double shooting at the BP gas station on Havenwood Road in North Baltimore was the breaking point. Now, community members are pushing to shut it down through the city’s Padlock Law. Keith Holt, Elected Member Of The 43rd Central Committee, says, “I...
Group of clergy abuse survivors says potential legislation won't help past victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A group representing clergy abuse survivors says legislation that the Maryland Catholic Conference supports won't help past victims. The Maryland Catholic Conference said that it supports legislation that would eliminate the statute of limitations on future civil lawsuits involving child sexual abuse. The potential legislation would...
Residents sue Baltimore City after denied assistance when sinkhole caused home to be condemned

BALTIMORE - Homeowners in a Baltimore neighborhood are pleading for Baltimore City leaders to step in and help after their homes were condemned because of a sinkhole on North Avenue.Quentin Bell and Monique Bess are two of the homeowners suing Baltimore City.According to the lawsuit,  homeowners claim Baltimore City "negligently failed to inspect and maintain the stormwater facilities running underground along East North Avenue in the City in front of the plaintiffs' properties."Three counts are listed on the lawsuit. And the homeowners are demanding judgment against the city  "...in an amount greater than Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($75,000.00) for each...
City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
'Disabled & Denied' – A Project Baltimore investigation

Baltimore (WBFF) — Project Baltimore broke the story in May 2022. A Baltimore City mother, Latasha Phillips, came forward with truly shocking allegations. She explained how her son, Qwantay Spearman, missed the first 140 days of school at a west Baltimore high school, because Baltimore City Schools could not provide him with a nurse. Due to a medical condition, Qwantay is required to have a nurse under his federally mandated Individualized Education Program (IEP).
Baltimore rapper YGG Tay among 6 indicted for federal murder conspiracy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A federal grand jury indicted six people on federal racketeering charges, which include murder and murder-for-hire plots:. David Warren, a/k/a “Meshawn” and “LA Meshawn,” age 30;. Barak Olds, age 33;. Davante Harrison, a/k/a “YGG Tay” and “Lor Bip Bip,” age 28;...
Baltimore man sentenced to federal prison in carjacking investigation

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A crime of opportunity, sometimes a targeted attack, and often a means to carry out other crimes. Carjackings continue to plague Baltimore. Online data showing there have been at least 634 cases reported throughout the City this year alone. That's 20% increase compared to this...
Mom attends class with diabetic son, despite City schools getting $32M to help hire nurses

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City mother has been going to school with her seven-year-old son, every day, for months. She says she can’t trust her son’s school to manage his medical condition because, even though City Schools received millions of dollars to hire healthcare professionals, there are still not enough nurses.
YGG Tay Charged In A Federal Murder Conspiracy

The rapper is being indicted alongside a notorious hitman for various charges. A Baltimore rapper known as YGG Tay is facing charges that a federal grand jury alleges tie together a number of crimes in the city over the years. The rapper, whose real name is Davante Harrison, has been...
