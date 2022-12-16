ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marina, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBW.com

San Benito County's only hospital could close in the next 60 days

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The only hospital in San Benito County, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, continues to fight a possible closure. The hospital is the largest employer in Hollister with 745 employees, but on Monday, the hospital sent their employees a notice warning them of the possible closure in the next 60 days.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County offers $10k incentive for new correctional officers

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is offering new incentives for new correctional officers upon completion of the new hire probationary period. According to the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office, they will be offering a $10,000 incentive for new correctional officers. The Sheriff's Office says...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Mission San Juan Bautista holds winter solstice celebration

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — Wednesday marks the first day of winter, also known as the winter solstice, and the longest night of the year. In San Juan Bautista, a celebration will be held at Mission San Juan Bautista and with it a special moment only visible once a year. At dawn, if the weather cooperates, a shaft of light appears through a window over the door, perfectly illuminating the altar.
MONTEREY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans

Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sherriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant on Friday. A deputy made a vehcile check on Betebel Road with a man outside his car. The deputy said they found a loaded rifle. Jorge Jaramillo, 32, was a convicted felon and unable The post Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Santa takes tour of Watsonville on a firetruck

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The city of Watsonville had a special visitor this December. Santa Claus and some of his friends cruised through the city in a decked-out firetruck provided by the Watsonville fire department. Santa began his tour on Dec. 14 and returned on Dec. 15 and 16. Each...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Racism complaints from 2010 surface about Monterey County Undersheriff appointee

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is looking to transition with a new regime and put any controversy from the last administration behind them. However, it looks like Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto's Staff has its own problematic past. Keith Boyd will serve as Nieto's second in command as her Undersheriff. Boyd has been The post Racism complaints from 2010 surface about Monterey County Undersheriff appointee appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local earthquake preparedness organizations on what you can do to stay safe

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Eureka in Northern California Tuesday morning.  The quake could be felt from the coast of Oregon to San Jose California.  According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the sizable quake injured two people, damaged roads and homes and left thousands without power with more than 72,000 outages reported.  The National The post Local earthquake preparedness organizations on what you can do to stay safe appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire District said they responded to calls of a structure fire Friday in Loma Del Rey. They saw two vehicles and part of the home on fire when they arrived. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one section of the home. Five engines were on The post Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
KSBW.com

Family dispute leads to deadly encounter with police in King City

KING CITY, Calif. — A family dispute in King City Monday evening turned deadly for one family member after he was shot and killed by police officers who responded to reports of a stabbing. The family identified Brandon Varao, 28, as the man who was killed in the shooting....
KING CITY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey Peninsula's recycled water expansion project stalled

MONTEREY, Calif. — Less than a week after the California Public Utilities Commission authorized Monterey One Water's recycled waste water project, a key stakeholder, California American Water Company, has refused to finalize the deal. "Our hands are tied. We need them to sign the water purchase agreement before we...
KSBW.com

Hazel Hawkins issues warning to employees of possible closure in 60 days

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital sent notices to employees of possible closure in 60 days, the hospital announced Monday evening. The hospital sent employees what are called Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices. Federal law requires large employers to send their employees the notice 60 days before a possible closure.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Man arrested for armed carjackings in Watsonville over the weekend

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Late Saturday night a man suspected of carjacking two people at gunpoint, and then leading officers on a pursuit through Watsonville and into Pajaro, was arrested. According to the Watsonville Police Department, they received a report reckless driving at the McDonald’s in the Overlook Shopping Center....
WATSONVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy