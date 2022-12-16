Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSBW.com
San Benito County's only hospital could close in the next 60 days
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The only hospital in San Benito County, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, continues to fight a possible closure. The hospital is the largest employer in Hollister with 745 employees, but on Monday, the hospital sent their employees a notice warning them of the possible closure in the next 60 days.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County offers $10k incentive for new correctional officers
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is offering new incentives for new correctional officers upon completion of the new hire probationary period. According to the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office, they will be offering a $10,000 incentive for new correctional officers. The Sheriff's Office says...
Mountain lion cub found alone under Santa Cruz home
A Santa Cruz resident made a surprising discovery when she found an adorable, tiny mountain lion cub hiding under her house's deck.
KSBW.com
Mission San Juan Bautista holds winter solstice celebration
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — Wednesday marks the first day of winter, also known as the winter solstice, and the longest night of the year. In San Juan Bautista, a celebration will be held at Mission San Juan Bautista and with it a special moment only visible once a year. At dawn, if the weather cooperates, a shaft of light appears through a window over the door, perfectly illuminating the altar.
NBC Bay Area
Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans
Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sherriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant on Friday. A deputy made a vehcile check on Betebel Road with a man outside his car. The deputy said they found a loaded rifle. Jorge Jaramillo, 32, was a convicted felon and unable The post Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Santa takes tour of Watsonville on a firetruck
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The city of Watsonville had a special visitor this December. Santa Claus and some of his friends cruised through the city in a decked-out firetruck provided by the Watsonville fire department. Santa began his tour on Dec. 14 and returned on Dec. 15 and 16. Each...
Racism complaints from 2010 surface about Monterey County Undersheriff appointee
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is looking to transition with a new regime and put any controversy from the last administration behind them. However, it looks like Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto's Staff has its own problematic past. Keith Boyd will serve as Nieto's second in command as her Undersheriff. Boyd has been The post Racism complaints from 2010 surface about Monterey County Undersheriff appointee appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Meal kits and toys handed out to families in south Monterey County
SAN ARDO, Calif. — Students and families from San Ardo preschool received gifts and a pozole meal with the help of Aera Energy and the office of Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez. Employees from the San Ardo area and Lopez handed out a total of 96 gifts and 56...
Santa Cruz gathering input on Coral Street homeless project
The City of Santa Cruz is asking people who live there for their input on a project along Coral Street that could potentially pave the way for more homeless services. The post Santa Cruz gathering input on Coral Street homeless project appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors votes to expand rent protections for mobile homes
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this week to enhance affordability protections for those who live at mobile home parks. General and social rent adjustments are governed by Sec. 13.31 of Santa Cruz County Code. The new rules adopted this week...
Local earthquake preparedness organizations on what you can do to stay safe
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Eureka in Northern California Tuesday morning. The quake could be felt from the coast of Oregon to San Jose California. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the sizable quake injured two people, damaged roads and homes and left thousands without power with more than 72,000 outages reported. The National The post Local earthquake preparedness organizations on what you can do to stay safe appeared first on KESQ.
Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire District said they responded to calls of a structure fire Friday in Loma Del Rey. They saw two vehicles and part of the home on fire when they arrived. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one section of the home. Five engines were on The post Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Family dispute leads to deadly encounter with police in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — A family dispute in King City Monday evening turned deadly for one family member after he was shot and killed by police officers who responded to reports of a stabbing. The family identified Brandon Varao, 28, as the man who was killed in the shooting....
KSBW.com
Monterey Peninsula's recycled water expansion project stalled
MONTEREY, Calif. — Less than a week after the California Public Utilities Commission authorized Monterey One Water's recycled waste water project, a key stakeholder, California American Water Company, has refused to finalize the deal. "Our hands are tied. We need them to sign the water purchase agreement before we...
KSBW.com
CHP: Man hit, killed by Tesla on Highway 101 in south Monterey County
KING CITY, Calif. — A 26-year-old King City man was struck and killed by a Tesla on Highway 101 on Saturday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Tesla Model 3 was driving southbound on Highway 101 south of Teague Avenue at 70 mph when he hit the man just after 9:30 p.m.
Crop disease in Salinas Valley causing lettuce prices to rise in Bay Area
"You kind of have to wonder, is global warming playing a role in this?"
KSBW.com
Hazel Hawkins issues warning to employees of possible closure in 60 days
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital sent notices to employees of possible closure in 60 days, the hospital announced Monday evening. The hospital sent employees what are called Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices. Federal law requires large employers to send their employees the notice 60 days before a possible closure.
KSBW.com
Man arrested for armed carjackings in Watsonville over the weekend
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Late Saturday night a man suspected of carjacking two people at gunpoint, and then leading officers on a pursuit through Watsonville and into Pajaro, was arrested. According to the Watsonville Police Department, they received a report reckless driving at the McDonald’s in the Overlook Shopping Center....
KSBW.com
Watsonville police and good Samaritans rescue trapped cyclist under stolen car
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — WARNING: Some viewers may find the video disturbing. A 65-year-old cyclist was rescued by police and nearby bystanders after being trapped under a stolen car in Watsonville. According to officers, the incident happened in early December when officers attempted to pull over a driver in a...
Comments / 1