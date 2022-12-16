Buckhannon City Council votes on ordinance that would enforce consequences for those that don’t pay parking tickets

Lisa Spradlin was frantic. Her son Blake was entering his fifth month locked up at North Central Regional Jail in Greenwood on a burglary charge. Spradlin, a former West Virginia jail guard, knew that correctional facilities can be violent places. And she had just gotten word that her son had shown up for his trial […] West Virginia lawmakers passed a law to keep jail records hidden from public view. Some now say they regret it appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.

GREENWOOD, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO