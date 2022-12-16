Buckhannon City Council votes on ordinance that would enforce consequences for those that don’t pay parking tickets

Read full article on original website
WTAP
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg attorney and Wood County Board of Education President Justin Raber is facing charges from the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary Board for his part in the Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County, West Virginia. The charges stem from two clients of Raber’s, according...
‘Extended delays’ expected on Goshen Road in Mon County
Drivers should continue to expect delays on Goshen Road until well into the new year.
WDTV
New national business on the way to Eastpointe on Emily Drive
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Another national business is on the way to Eastpointe and the City of Clarksburg. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino was thrilled to announce that Cricket Wireless plans on opening as soon as possible. As for the exact date, he was not sure. “They’re working hard to get...
WDTV
Monongalia County EMS works to add Hope Hill Sobering Center as transport location
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Emergency Services were working to add the Hope Hill Sobering Center as one of its transport locations. The department’s medical director and his team were working with the state’s medical policy and care committee and the state’s EMS Medical Director in hopes of making this a reality.
WDTV
Gov. Justice appoints Mon County prosecutor to bench
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has appointed a Monongalia County prosecutor with decades of experience to the bench. Perri Jo DeChristopher, of Monongalia County, has been appointed to the Seventeenth Judicial Court Circuit serving Monongalia County. She is set to fill the seat that will be vacated by Chief...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Randolph County this week
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.
West Virginia lawmakers passed a law to keep jail records hidden from public view. Some now say they regret it
Lisa Spradlin was frantic. Her son Blake was entering his fifth month locked up at North Central Regional Jail in Greenwood on a burglary charge. Spradlin, a former West Virginia jail guard, knew that correctional facilities can be violent places. And she had just gotten word that her son had shown up for his trial […] West Virginia lawmakers passed a law to keep jail records hidden from public view. Some now say they regret it appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WDTV
Lane closure on Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport could cause delays
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane closure on Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport on Wednesday could create traffic delays. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the southbound slow lane will be closed near the entrance to the North Central West Virginia Airport between the exit of Benedum Drive and US Route 50.
WDTV
Log truck on its side in Upshur County, road shut down
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash on Route 20 in Upshur County has shut down the roadway. The crash happened on Route 20 near George’s General Store in Buckhannon. A log truck crashed and is on its side, blocking the roadway. Emergency officials said utility poles were damaged in the accident.
WDTV
Harrison County hiring new school resource officer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County schools is hiring a new resource officer for 2 elementary schools and this might be the first of it’s kind in West Virginia. Harrison County is taking new measures to protect its most vulnerable. Monday at Nutterfort Elementary School it was announced they’ll...
WDTV
Car becomes airborne, crashes into Upshur County house after driver loses control
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman crashed her Subaru into an Upshur County house after she allegedly lost control of the vehicle Monday morning. Per a Facebook from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:05 a.m., a woman lost control of her 2018 Subaru Cross Track, ran over a gas meter and over 200 ft. of yard, then became airborne and crashed through a residence on Tallmansville Rd. No one was home at the time of the crash.
WDTV
WVSP seizes over 42 pounds of drugs in Marion County, 2 men charged
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men have been charged after troopers seized more than 42 pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of $80,000 in Marion County on Tuesday. Troopers were initiated a traffic stop on a van that was going 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-79 near mile marker 139 on Tuesday, according to a release from the West Virginia State Police.
WDTV
Taylor County principal charged with felony involving gun, police say
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A principal in Taylor County faces a felony charge for allegedly pointing a gun at his ex-wife. The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Brian Hage, of Grafton, has been charged following an argument that involved a gun on Sept. 19, according to a criminal complaint. Hage is...
Vehicle crashes into Clarksburg porch
A single vehicle has crashed into a porch on Milford Street in Clarksburg just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.
WDTV
Louis A. Johnson VAMC involved in privacy breach
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said action is being taken to protect Veterans’ personal information following a recent privacy breach involving the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. The Department of Veterans Affairs’ notified the VAMC of a “data incident” involving Veteran Health Administration files from the...
WDTV
Rivesville man charged in Morgantown hit-and-run
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged in a hit-and-run that authorities said happened last month in Morgantown. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run near a home on River Rd. in Morgantown on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Mon Health Systems
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Krystal Atkinson and Maggie Wright with Mon Health Systems joined First at 4 on Tuesday. Dr. Atkinson and Maggie talked about a stroke care certification, how Mon Health earned the certification, and what it means for stoke patients. You can watch the full interview above...
Metro News
Bank robbery charges following separate incidents in Tucker, Preston counties
ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — Two men are in custody after separate bank robberies in Preston and Tucker counties the past two days. A Pittsburgh man is charged with the robbery of Preston County bank. Preston County Sheriff Paul Pritt said his deputies along with West Virginia State Police were called...
WDTV
Man charged with bank robbery in Tucker County
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - A New Jersey man has been charged with bank robbery in Davis. Deputies were dispatched to Grant County Bank in Davis around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for a bank robbery in progress, according to a criminal complaint. Officers with the Tucker County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
