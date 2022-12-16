The weather pattern will remain fairly quiet for the next week or two. High pressure generally dominates the West Coast with weak systems passing by to the north and south. We’ll remain in weak northwest flow through Monday with a slightly cool air mass in place. It will be more noticeable at night with lows running around 7ºF below normal. Highs will be closer to normal, but still cool for this time of year. A weak system will pass by on Tuesday which will bring clouds and maybe a few sprinkles. Then the ridge builds back in with warmer, more seasonable weather through Friday. Another weak system will then pass by with an uptick in clouds and maybe a few sprinkles before things level off for the holiday next weekend.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO