San Benito County's only hospital could close in the next 60 days
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The only hospital in San Benito County, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, continues to fight a possible closure. The hospital is the largest employer in Hollister with 745 employees, but on Monday, the hospital sent their employees a notice warning them of the possible closure in the next 60 days.
Hazel Hawkins issues warning to employees of possible closure in 60 days
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital sent notices to employees of possible closure in 60 days, the hospital announced Monday evening. The hospital sent employees what are called Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices. Federal law requires large employers to send their employees the notice 60 days before a possible closure.
Mission San Juan Bautista holds winter solstice celebration
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — Wednesday marks the first day of winter, also known as the winter solstice, and the longest night of the year. In San Juan Bautista, a celebration will be held at Mission San Juan Bautista and with it a special moment only visible once a year. At dawn, if the weather cooperates, a shaft of light appears through a window over the door, perfectly illuminating the altar.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California, 70K lose power
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and thousands were without power afterward. No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 210 miles northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast.
Meal kits and toys handed out to families in south Monterey County
SAN ARDO, Calif. — Students and families from San Ardo preschool received gifts and a pozole meal with the help of Aera Energy and the office of Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez. Employees from the San Ardo area and Lopez handed out a total of 96 gifts and 56...
Back to back problems for lettuce growers lead to low supply, high prices; relief on way for consumers
SALINAS, Calif. — Lettuce farmers have been hit with back to back problems that reduced our lettuce supply and drastically increased prices, some of those prices topping off at $6 for a head of Iceberg lettuce. When lettuce production moved to Yuma last month the growing season was hit...
Santa takes tour of Watsonville on a firetruck
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The city of Watsonville had a special visitor this December. Santa Claus and some of his friends cruised through the city in a decked-out firetruck provided by the Watsonville fire department. Santa began his tour on Dec. 14 and returned on Dec. 15 and 16. Each...
Santa Cruz County offers $10k incentive for new correctional officers
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is offering new incentives for new correctional officers upon completion of the new hire probationary period. According to the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office, they will be offering a $10,000 incentive for new correctional officers. The Sheriff's Office says...
Mostly Quiet Into The Holidays
The weather pattern will remain fairly quiet for the next week or two. High pressure generally dominates the West Coast with weak systems passing by to the north and south. We’ll remain in weak northwest flow through Monday with a slightly cool air mass in place. It will be more noticeable at night with lows running around 7ºF below normal. Highs will be closer to normal, but still cool for this time of year. A weak system will pass by on Tuesday which will bring clouds and maybe a few sprinkles. Then the ridge builds back in with warmer, more seasonable weather through Friday. Another weak system will then pass by with an uptick in clouds and maybe a few sprinkles before things level off for the holiday next weekend.
Hanukkah celebrations are underway across the Central Coast
MONTEREY, Calif. — Sunday, Dec. 18 at sundown, marks the beginning of Hanukkah and continues for eight days. Jewish practitioners gathered at the Del Monte Shopping Center to light the menorah and share their traditions with the greater community. "It's a small Jewish community, but it's very close-knit. We...
Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors votes to expand rent protections for mobile homes
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this week to enhance affordability protections for those who live at mobile home parks. General and social rent adjustments are governed by Sec. 13.31 of Santa Cruz County Code. The new rules adopted this week...
