San Benito County, CA

KSBW.com

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Hazel Hawkins issues warning to employees of possible closure in 60 days

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital sent notices to employees of possible closure in 60 days, the hospital announced Monday evening. The hospital sent employees what are called Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices. Federal law requires large employers to send their employees the notice 60 days before a possible closure.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV and flu

(KRON) — High levels of flu, COVID and RSV cases are straining Bay Area healthcare systems. Doctor Gabriel Ortiz with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said the hospital is well prepared but hopes people will do things to protect themselves this winter. “Cases are rising and it’s important that (if) we do get together this holiday […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Mission San Juan Bautista holds winter solstice celebration

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — Wednesday marks the first day of winter, also known as the winter solstice, and the longest night of the year. In San Juan Bautista, a celebration will be held at Mission San Juan Bautista and with it a special moment only visible once a year. At dawn, if the weather cooperates, a shaft of light appears through a window over the door, perfectly illuminating the altar.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California, 70K lose power

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and thousands were without power afterward. No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 210 miles northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast.
FERNDALE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Racism complaints from 2010 surface about Monterey County Undersheriff appointee

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is looking to transition with a new regime and put any controversy from the last administration behind them. However, it looks like Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto's Staff has its own problematic past. Keith Boyd will serve as Nieto's second in command as her Undersheriff. Boyd has been The post Racism complaints from 2010 surface about Monterey County Undersheriff appointee appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Santa takes tour of Watsonville on a firetruck

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The city of Watsonville had a special visitor this December. Santa Claus and some of his friends cruised through the city in a decked-out firetruck provided by the Watsonville fire department. Santa began his tour on Dec. 14 and returned on Dec. 15 and 16. Each...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County offers $10k incentive for new correctional officers

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is offering new incentives for new correctional officers upon completion of the new hire probationary period. According to the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office, they will be offering a $10,000 incentive for new correctional officers. The Sheriff's Office says...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sherriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant on Friday. A deputy made a vehcile check on Betebel Road with a man outside his car. The deputy said they found a loaded rifle. Jorge Jaramillo, 32, was a convicted felon and unable The post Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement

A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Respiratory illnesses hitting the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - Health officials are issuing a warning as families prepare to gather this holiday season, especially with the Bay Area in the midst of a triple epidemic. Health experts said at this point how this season develops is in everyone's hands. There is good news and bad news....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kion546.com

Mostly Quiet Into The Holidays

The weather pattern will remain fairly quiet for the next week or two. High pressure generally dominates the West Coast with weak systems passing by to the north and south. We’ll remain in weak northwest flow through Monday with a slightly cool air mass in place. It will be more noticeable at night with lows running around 7ºF below normal. Highs will be closer to normal, but still cool for this time of year. A weak system will pass by on Tuesday which will bring clouds and maybe a few sprinkles. Then the ridge builds back in with warmer, more seasonable weather through Friday. Another weak system will then pass by with an uptick in clouds and maybe a few sprinkles before things level off for the holiday next weekend.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Hanukkah celebrations are underway across the Central Coast

MONTEREY, Calif. — Sunday, Dec. 18 at sundown, marks the beginning of Hanukkah and continues for eight days. Jewish practitioners gathered at the Del Monte Shopping Center to light the menorah and share their traditions with the greater community. "It's a small Jewish community, but it's very close-knit. We...
MONTEREY, CA

