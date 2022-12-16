ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

A quiet first day of Winter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Enjoy the quieter weather because it turns wild/stormy late this week. High pressure making its presence felt midweek with drier air and a seasonable chill. It looks like high pressure cresting overhead Wednesday provides us with our best chance for seeing the sun this week...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

No weather issues for a little while longer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Enjoy the quieter weather out there now because it turns wild/stormy late this week. High pressure making its presence felt midweek with drier air and a seasonable chill. High and dry the rest of today right through the start of Thursday with a good deal...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories: Some Centro bus trips get canceled, what’s to blame?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Having a full staff of drivers at Centro has been a problem since the pandemic. Sick calls are amplifying what’s already a difficult situation. “Normally we have a really strong bench we can pull from, plug in another bus operator and the service goes out,” said Steven Koegel, Centro’s Vice President of Communications. “Right now that bench in the morning is empty.”
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Car stuck underneath tractor trailer along I-690

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car somehow ended up stuck underneath a tractor trailer on Tuesday evening, December 20. The accident took place along I-690 WB just before Exit 13 to Townsend Street. 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the people inside the car were able to get out and were not hurt. The accident […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Pre-Christmas storm could impact your travel plans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Christmas holiday weekend is fast approaching and Mother Nature may try to throw a monkey wrench into people’s plans. Yes. Given the pattern setup it looks like there will be a very STRONG storm evolving in the Eastern US and Great Lakes Thursday/Friday.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Chances look good for a White Christmas this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are getting to crunch time when it comes to whether Syracuse and Central New York get a White Christmas this year. A White Christmas is defined as 1” or more of snow depth on the ground on Christmas Day. Historical chance of a...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse plant to close, leaving 62 workers out of a job

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 62 people will lose their jobs after a welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March 2023. Specialty Welding and Fabricating of New York Inc. located on E Hiawatha Blvd, Syracuse will close on March 1, 2023, after they filed a notice under the New York’s Worker Adjustment […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Winter weather closures for Dec. 16

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Storm update: When’s the worst and how much?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A messy winter storm is here and its impacts will be felt right into Friday. The wintry mix continues to change to just snow Thursday evening. Steady wet snow plus temperatures above freezing for Thursday’s evening commute. Snow could mix with sleet Thursday night.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Firefighters douse fire at former paper plant

OSWEGO — A fire damaged part of a long-vacant paper mill over the weekend. At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the city’s Department of Public Works alerted the Oswego Fire Department that smoke was coming from a structure that was owned for many years by International Paper and before that by Hammermill.
OSWEGO, NY

