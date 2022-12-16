ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

WHEC TV-10

Health professionals and Black churches partner to address rising suicide rates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – University of Rochester Medical Center has a new partnership with predominantly Black churches called HAVEN-CONNECT. The focus of this project is for URMC mental health professionals to collaborate with leaders at Black churches to provide mentorship for Black youth in an attempt to address rising suicide rates among that demographic.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

City announces lawsuit against gun companies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester is taking aim at gun manufacturers. It plans to sue them over the relentless gun violence on our streets. Tuesday afternoon Mayor Malik Evans announced this new public safety initiative against firearm companies. Evans says gun violence is now the leading cause...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

City of Rochester to sue gun manufacturers over local violence

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced a lawsuit in New York State Court against major firearm manufacturers, importers, and distributors Tuesday, “for their role in fueling the gun violence crisis” locally. The mayor listed Beretta, Smith & Wesson, Glock, Remington, Bushmaster, and “ghost gun” companies like Polymer 80 and Arm or Ally […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Why is the 7-Eleven on Monroe Ave. boarded up?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a popular spot for groceries at the corner of Monroe Avenue and Meigs Street. It’s been out of commission for almost a week and one of you wanted to know why. A viewer wrote to us about the 7-Eleven store located at 436 Monroe Ave. in the city, saying: “The store is locked up and boarded up. Does anyone know why? Is this related to all the violence that is occurring all along Monroe Avenue? Is it temporary or permanent?”
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RMSC hosts sensory-friendly event for people with autism and other conditions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Museum & Science Center hosted a special event, Sensory Sunday. It was an opportunity for people of all ages with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing disorder, or other developmental conditions, to access a more sensory-friendly experience. It featured dimmed lighting of fluorescent bulbs, social stories emailed ahead of time, designated quiet areas, and sensory-friendly activities.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Graduating nurses get ceremonial pin

Henrietta, N.Y. — Celebrating a wave of future caretakers as they get ready to take the next step in their careers. Bryant and Stratton college held a ceremony to honor the newest graduates from the school's nursing program. 13WHAM's photojournalist Michaela Fiato captured the sights and sounds from Saturday...
HENRIETTA, NY

