Rochester food cupboard sees outpouring of support after series of thefts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After two break-ins at the start of the holiday season, a local food pantry has worked to rebuild to support those in need. The Community Food Cupboard of Rochester on Nester Street has more donations and volunteers than ever before, made possible with help that has poured in from the community. […]
WHEC TV-10
Health professionals and Black churches partner to address rising suicide rates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – University of Rochester Medical Center has a new partnership with predominantly Black churches called HAVEN-CONNECT. The focus of this project is for URMC mental health professionals to collaborate with leaders at Black churches to provide mentorship for Black youth in an attempt to address rising suicide rates among that demographic.
WHEC TV-10
Area non-profit partners with local high school athletes to provide gifts for hospital patients
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Thursday Primetime585, along with volunteering athletes, delivered $6,500 in coats and 450 toys to all Sickle Cell patients at Golisano Children’s Hospital for Christmas. In addition, the organization, and its volunteer athletes, donated additional toys to restock the toy chest on the Sickle Cell unit at GCH.
WHEC TV-10
City announces lawsuit against gun companies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester is taking aim at gun manufacturers. It plans to sue them over the relentless gun violence on our streets. Tuesday afternoon Mayor Malik Evans announced this new public safety initiative against firearm companies. Evans says gun violence is now the leading cause...
City of Rochester to sue gun manufacturers over local violence
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced a lawsuit in New York State Court against major firearm manufacturers, importers, and distributors Tuesday, “for their role in fueling the gun violence crisis” locally. The mayor listed Beretta, Smith & Wesson, Glock, Remington, Bushmaster, and “ghost gun” companies like Polymer 80 and Arm or Ally […]
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Why is the 7-Eleven on Monroe Ave. boarded up?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a popular spot for groceries at the corner of Monroe Avenue and Meigs Street. It’s been out of commission for almost a week and one of you wanted to know why. A viewer wrote to us about the 7-Eleven store located at 436 Monroe Ave. in the city, saying: “The store is locked up and boarded up. Does anyone know why? Is this related to all the violence that is occurring all along Monroe Avenue? Is it temporary or permanent?”
Gov. Hochul vetoes bill aimed at amending retirement benefits for Monroe County civil deputies
The bill said that Monroe County would've adopted a 25-year retirement plan for deputy sheriffs.
WHEC TV-10
World of Inquiry students march to City Hall to celebrate college aspirations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the World of Inquiry School senior class of 2023 marched to Rochester City Hall on Tuesday morning. This wasn’t a protest but a celebration. It’s the college march. During the march, students mail letters declaring their college and career intentions and an...
Homeowners Getting $25K For No Effort In New York State
2 windmills on the property produce a $20,000-$25,000 yearly income. If you have ever driven from Albany to Buffalo, or from Rochester to the Southern Tier of New York State, you have seen many windmills on various hilltops. Ever wonder what the landowners make off of those?. New York State,...
WHEC TV-10
UCLM urges city council to approve software to identify officers at risk of misconduct
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The United Christian Leadership Ministry is urging Rochester City Council to approve new software for Rochester Police to use. The Benchmark Analytics First Sign software is designed to help law enforcement agencies identify officers at risk of misconduct. Rochester City Council is expected to vote this week on the proposal.
WHEC TV-10
RMSC hosts sensory-friendly event for people with autism and other conditions
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Museum & Science Center hosted a special event, Sensory Sunday. It was an opportunity for people of all ages with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing disorder, or other developmental conditions, to access a more sensory-friendly experience. It featured dimmed lighting of fluorescent bulbs, social stories emailed ahead of time, designated quiet areas, and sensory-friendly activities.
RG&E distributing free natural gas detectors to low-income customers
The utility has sent out about 12,000 devices so far, with an ongoing effort of about 1,400 per week.
Save Rochester holds first Christmas party for elderly residents at Manhattan Square
The activities at the event include an Electric Slide contest, a Dominos game, and a Sades game.
wdkx.com
Two Local High School Seniors Were Nominated For The US Presidential Scholars Program
Over 2 dozen high school seniors in New York were nominated for the United States Presidential Scholars Program. 2 of the students nominated are from the Rochester area. Jasmyne Floyd who attends World of Inquiry High School NO.58 and Alexa DeSantis who’s a student at Fairport High School both seniors.
13 WHAM
Graduating nurses get ceremonial pin
Henrietta, N.Y. — Celebrating a wave of future caretakers as they get ready to take the next step in their careers. Bryant and Stratton college held a ceremony to honor the newest graduates from the school's nursing program. 13WHAM's photojournalist Michaela Fiato captured the sights and sounds from Saturday...
WHEC TV-10
Former employee arrested after Unity Hospital went into lockdown on Tuesday
GREECE, N.Y. — A former employee caused a lockdown on Tuesday at Unity Hospital in Greece. Authorities say Quentin Bowens, 31 of Rochester, threatened his former boss while already on parole for making a terroristic threat. He was a contract worker and had just been fired on Friday. The...
WHEC TV-10
Vision Auto Group gives children toys that it collected in a holiday drive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Vision Auto Group held an event on Friday to give out gifts that it raised during its 17th annual toy drive. Children got to sit on Santa’s lap, enjoy milk and cookies, and chose a toy to take home at the vacant Rent-a-Center on Ridge Road in Irondequoit.
WHEC TV-10
Town hall meeting on Monday will discuss turning RG&E into a public utility
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Metro Justice will host a second town hall to discuss turning RG&E into a public utility company. The meeting is from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the Gleason Auditorium of the Rochester Public Library on South Avenue. Members of the Rochester City Council are expected to...
Growers have plenty of marijuana, but no stores to sell it in
The cannabis is ready to hit the shelves, but there aren't enough shelves in New York State just yet
