Related
whqr.org
NC energy regulators face a choice with Duke carbon-cutting plan: How fast and how far to go?
State regulators face a year-end deadline to decide how Duke Energy will eliminate carbon emissions at power plants to meet the state's climate goals. After a year of debate, the North Carolina Utilities Commission is expected to issue an order next week. Power plants are the state's second-largest source of...
whqr.org
In WNC, abortion drove Democrats to the polls – but it wasn’t enough to stop the red wave
In the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats hoped the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision would bring out voters who cared about abortion access. While the issue drew voters in a number of states with ballot measures to protect abortion rights, that didn’t happen in North Carolina – even in the West where Democrats actually turned out at a higher rate than Republicans.
whqr.org
Anson County’s flip to red highlights a shift in rural NC counties
In a three-part series, WFAE looks at why Democrats continue to lose in most statewide races. Here in Part 2, we focus on political shifts in rural regions of North Carolina. There’s a stretch of rural counties on U.S. 74 heading east from Charlotte to the beach that used to be reliably Democratic.
