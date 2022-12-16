Read full article on original website
King Ghost
5d ago
We all need protection while driving,,, what about the hoodrats that get in the uber/lyft vehicles with weapons ?!?
Reply
6
Ron G
4d ago
I drove with Lyft for about a year, and I always legally carried my 9mm. I couldn't give two craps about holding on to that driving job over potentially putting a homie in the jail or buried.
Reply
3
Arie Fraiser
5d ago
"She said Lyft told her that when she started driving, she signed the company's policy against drivers carrying weapons. She said they ask drivers who feel unsafe to use the emergency call button on the app."-----WTF? Is this a joke? What the hell is an emergency button going to do for you when you're being attacked?
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
Minors accused of carjacking rideshare drivers and using app to rob passengers
WMAR recently told neighbors about people being robbed after hailing a ride through rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft. Now the story is beginning to unfold.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Officers, hospital staff assaulted by man who disrobed, became erratic in Dunkin'
HANOVER, Md. — A 19-year-old man who took his clothes off at a restaurant assaulted officers who took him into custody and then assaulted an officer and staff at a hospital, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the Dunkin' in the...
Harford Co. woman shot outside her home by suspected ex-boyfriend
A Harford County a woman is fighting for her life after she was shot on her driveway. It's believed the 46-year-old woman was shot by an ex-boyfriend, who her mother says, became possessive of her.
Driver says woman pulled gun on him, daughter in road rage incident in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver told police that a woman in an SUV waved a gun at him and his daughter in a road rage incident that took place Saturday in Hanover. The driver contacted members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department around 4 p.m. He said that he […]
'No areas are good anymore' | Brother of man killed at gas station talks carjacking epidemic
LARGO, Md. — Prince George’s County police have put up a $25,000 reward as the epidemic of carjackings turned deadly Monday evening. A 54-year-old man, Lee Alexander Thomas, was shot and killed at his neighborhood gas station in Largo, according to his brother. Ernest Thomas said carjackers made off with his brother's white Lexus sedan. Metro confirmed to WUSA9 that Lee Thomas was a Metro bus driver who was off-duty, in his own car at the time of the incident.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police, FBI announce more people arrested in ride-share carjackings, robberies
Baltimore police and the FBI on Wednesday announced a series of arrests in recent ride-share carjackings and robberies. Authorities are investigating 39 ride-share incidents involving either a carjacking, kidnapping or both since November. Baltimore police and the FBI formed a task force to help combat a growing problem of ride-share robberies and carjackings.
foxbaltimore.com
City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
Wbaltv.com
Deputies search for suspect after Edgewood woman shot in her driveway
EDGEWOOD, Md. — Deputies are searching for a shooting suspect after a woman was shot in her own driveway Tuesday evening in Edgewood. According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Keisha Blackwell was shot by a former boyfriend. The suspect is 42-year-old Jamar Wise, of Towson, and deputies believe he gunned her down in her own driveway. She is considered to have life-threatening injuries.
Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital
A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
Accused drunk driver arrested after crash kills passenger in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officers said a man was under the influence of alcohol when the car he was driving hit a utility pole Sunday. His passenger died as a result of the wreck. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Solomons Island Road […]
Wbaltv.com
Teenager arrested at Glen Burnie shopping center after shootings involving Orbeez Gel Blaster
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday who they said shot a gel-type projectile at people at a shopping center. County police said officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to the Cromwell Field Shopping Center on Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie, where two people said a boy and girl on bicycles approached them.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore gas station owner speaks on crime, residents wanting his business closed
A Baltimore BP gas station where a man was killed last week remained open for business amid calls from the community to shut it down. Al Stevenson, 56, was inside the gas station on Havenwood Road at the Northwood Commons Shopping Center on Dec. 11 when someone fatally shot him through a window. Another man was injured in the gunfire.
Protesters want charges dropped for 15-year-old in Tim Reynolds case
The 15-year-old squeegee worker who was accused of shooting and killing Timothy Reynolds was charged as an adult. On Monday evening, people protested against the charges.
newyorkbeacon.com
Maryland Man Charged With Murdering Wife After Requesting Welfare Check
A man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife in Waldorf, Maryland on Dec. 9 after requesting a welfare check at his home, according to ABC7 News. Travis Wood, 33, was arrested after officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home on the 2300 block of Tawny Drive around 1 p.m. and found his 32-year-old wife, Shawnda Wood, shot to death.
Maryland suspects wanted after carjacking at bank’s drive-thru ATM: police
Police in Riverdale Park, Maryland, are searching for two armed suspects who held a driver at gunpoint at a Wells Fargo drive-thru ATM last week and stole his vehicle.
Community members want gas station shut down after a man was killed inside
Business owners in Northeast Baltimore are speaking out about how they’re trying to help keep customers safe.
foxbaltimore.com
Man hospitalized following Baltimore County shooting, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon, police confirm. Officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting at about 4:30 p.m. near Willow Oak Road. Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to...
foxbaltimore.com
2 suspects target man in East Baltimore armed carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2 suspects carjacked a man in Belair-Edison Monday evening, police say. According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man parked his vehicle and began walking near the intersection of Chesterfield Avenue and Belair Road. As he was walking, a vehicle approached and two men...
Baltimore County Police provide list of transaction safe zones
Holidays can be stressful when it comes to gift shopping. If you plan on making a purchase in person and need a safe place to meet, the Baltimore County Police Department has you covered.
foxbaltimore.com
Attempted murder under investigation in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Baltimore County, police announced Tuesday. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department, Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Monday evening shooting. Police were called to the scene near Willow Oak Road at about 4:30 p.m., after...
Comments / 10