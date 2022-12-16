Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaTravel MavenSeven Devils, NC
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
West Ridge runs away from Cloudland in FCA tourney
BLOUNTVILLE — It was all West Ridge in the Bank of Tennessee FCA Hoops Classic. The Wolves roared out to a 29-point halftime lead and rolled to a 76-32 victory in high school basketball Monday night.
Johnson City Press
Hampton boasting state's best offensive output
It’s way early, but Hampton has been scoring points at a better clip than any boys’ basketball team in the state. The Bulldogs have topped 90 points three times and were averaging 81.5 going in Monday’s game.
Johnson City Press
Wattad finding success in third season as Lander coach
Omar Wattad is already seeing good results in his third year as Lander University head basketball coach. The all-time leading scorer in Science Hill High School history moved to the coaching ranks after playing collegiately at Georgetown and later Chattanooga.
Johnson City Press
Cavs' Dean named SAC player of the week
WISE — Bradley Dean had himself a week and the South Atlantic Conference took notice. The sophomore guard for Virginia-Wise was named the SAC men’s basketball player of the week on Monday.
Johnson City Press
ETSU looks to snap four-game skid at LSU
These are trying times for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. Coach Desmond Oliver’s squad has four straight losses of four points or less, the latest on a heartbreaking last-second shot. Now the Bucs (4-8) will try to break that streak on the road against LSU (10-1) on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Despite the close losses, the Bucs feel they can get things turned around.
Johnson City Press
Motivation wasn't lacking along path to ETSU for Boone's Jones
Brogan Jones found motivation all the way to the Division I level of college baseball. The Daniel Boone senior infielder signed recently to play at East Tennessee State University, and he said size was part of the story.
Johnson City Press
The top 10 all-time Tennessee race car drivers (6-10)
Much like our recent list looking at the top drivers in NASCAR today, we’re going to take a look at the top race car drivers in Tennessee history. This week, we will check out drivers 6-10. The list of drivers left off the list includes an impressive array of talent. We didn’t consider Dario Franchitti, the Scotsman who briefly lived in Franklin while he was married to Ashley Judd.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 21
Dec. 21, 1899: The Comet quoted a frightening article that originally appeared in the Nashville Banner. “Dr. J. A. Albright returned this morning from a trip to East Tennessee. He found twenty-five or thirty cases of smallpox at Butler, in Johnson county, and across the Watauga, in Carter county, between Butler and Fish Springs. The cases have been isolated and quarantined.”
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board picks new director of schools
BLOUNTVILLE — Morristown native Chuck Carter was chosen the new director of schools for Sullivan County at a called school board meeting Monday evening. The vote among the seven-member school board was five for Carter and two for Davis. Those voting for Carter were Mark Ireson, Mary Rouse, Matthew Price, Matthew Spivey and Paul Robinson.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Jessie Wang named to Leadership Tennessee NEXT
An East Tennessee State University administrator has been named to the next class of Leadership Tennessee NEXT, a program designed to offer personal and professional career development for Tennessee’s best and brightest early and mid-career professionals. Jessica “Jessie” Wang, assistant dean of Equity, Inclusion and Student Success with ETSU’s...
Johnson City Press
Fred Sauceman: Peanut butter pinwheels: A recipe worth the trouble
Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in my past. At EastView Elementary in Greeneville, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special. And nothing expressed gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels — snowy white, beautifully...
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel continues longstanding Christmas tradition
MOUNT CARMEL — The 57th annual Santa Run, a long-standing Christmas tradition for the Town of Mount Carmel, took place on Saturday. According to a Mount Carmel resident, Leota Bennett, the Santa Run started in 1965, the same year the town was created.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools Orchestra brings holiday music, education to elementary students
In the weeks leading up to Christmas break, the Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild has visited approximately 10 elementary schools spreading Christmas cheer and encouraging students to be interested in orchestral instruments. At each school, the students played Christmas songs interspersed throughout a poem performed by Science Hill senior Kaylee...
Johnson City Press
7 Brew open for business in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A coffee stop is brewing something new for this region after opening on Stone Drive last week. The chain 7 Brew got its start in Rogers, Arkansas, with its name originating from the seven original coffees flavors still offered on the menu today.
Johnson City Press
Two Gate City shooting suspects charged
GATE CITY -- The Gate City Police Department charged two suspects in connection with a shooting that left a person hospitalized. Police went to 989 W. Jackson St. on Monday night to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound to the chest, the department said.
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful recognized for efforts in No Trash November campaign.
ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful was one of three anti-litter organizations recognized by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for their efforts in TDOT’s second annual No Trash November. The event is a monthlong initiative created to ensure Tennessee roadways are safe from the harmful effects of litter.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport approves spending additional money on D-B dome repair
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman voted 7-0 Tuesday night to spend an additional $1.26 million on the repair of the Buck Van Huss dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The board voted on amending the original architectural agreement with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton Inc. to include additional work.
Johnson City Press
Cynthia Ellis bound to grand jury in Andrew Gilbertson death
ELIZABETHTON — Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, was bound over to a Carter County grand jury on the charge of first-degree murder following a preliminary trial in Sessions Court on Monday. Ellis is charged in the Dec. 4 shooting death of her longtime boyfriend, Andrew Gilbertson. Judge Keith Bowers Jr....
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel family raises awareness as infant fights rare disease
MOUNT CARMEL– As the Christmas holidays draw closer, many families look forward to being together. One Mount Carmel couple is fighting with the State of Tennessee to bring their family together and raise awareness for their 10-month-old daughter’s rare condition. When Quinnlee Mae Shriner was born on February...
Comments / 0