In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Larry Fitzgerald and Devin Booker are part owners of Arizona pickleball team
Major League Pickleball announced a 12-team expansion on Monday that includes an Arizona-based team, AZ Drive, that is owned by Larry Fitzgerald, Devin Booker and others. The Arizona Cardinals legend and current Phoenix Suns star are joined in the ownership group by other people with Arizona ties, including country star Dierks Bentley, Cardinals senior vice president of media relations Mark Dalton and Brooklyn Bedding owner John Merwin.
Bulls And Hawks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks have announced their starting lineups.
Eastern Illinois shocks Iowa on road as 31.5-point underdog
Eastern Illinois became the first underdog of 30 or more points to win outright in the past 30 seasons, stunning Iowa 92-83 on Wednesday as a 31.5-point underdog.
Ja Morant has big trash talk for rest of Western Conference
When it comes to the rest of the Western Conference, consider Ja Morant to be unbothered. In an interview this week with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Morant was asked which teams in the NBA concerned him as potential roadblocks to an NBA title. The Memphis Grizzlies star replied with the Boston Celtics. But when Andrews mentioned... The post Ja Morant has big trash talk for rest of Western Conference appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Basketball fans and media react to Mat Ishbia’s reported purchase of Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly being purchased by billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia, 42, who is chairman and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, based in Michigan. The purchase is “in the neighborhood” of $4 billion, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ishbia’s net worth is $5.1 billion this year, according to Forbes.com.
Report: Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia to buy Suns from Robert Sarver
Billionaire mortgage lender and former Michigan State basketball player Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from Robert Sarver, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The sale will reportedly be “in the neighborhood” of $4 billion, Wojnarowski adds. If the sale closes at...
ESPN report: Suns president Jason Rowley, others took part in toxic culture
Anonymous Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury employees claim that, despite owner Robert Sarver serving a suspension as he seeks buyers for the franchises, several executives who have contributed to the teams’ toxic workplace culture remain employed, according to an investigative story published Monday by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. Since...
Mat Ishbia gains one of greatest unseen sport stories with purchase of Suns
There’s an old saying about the devil you know and the devil you don’t. That will not apply to the sale of the Phoenix Suns. The franchise is being sold to Mat Ishbia, a billionaire mortgage lender from Michigan. Unlike the exiled Robert Sarver, Ishbia is already in good standing with the NBA. And here’s the best part:
