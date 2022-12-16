Donation promotes health, arts and education

Driscoll Health Plan is joining forces with an arts education center to provide more services to kids in the community.

Driscoll Health Plan, a non-profit community-based insurance program, donated $4,700 to the Antonio E. Garcia Arts Education Center this afternoon. The funds will be used to support the ceramics program and the Barrio Warriors creative writing program.

They hope to provide more educational opportunities for children.

"These programs will be improving the physical and mental health of a lot of the students that participate in these classes," Vanessa Salazar, the community outreach coordinator for Driscoll Health Plan said. "So we're so excited to be part of this."

The Antonio E. Garcia Arts Education Center has been serving Corpus Christi families since 1993.

Driscoll Health Plan will conduct community outreach at the center, and offer workshops to educate participants on diverse health topics.