Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria police shut down road after carjacking, pursuit

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 5 days ago
Santa Maria police are investigating a reported carjacking Thursday evening.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say that after the victim made the report, officers spotted the vehicle and initiated a pursuit.

After a short time, the pursuit ended near the 7-Eleven on S. Railroad Ave.

As of 7:20 p.m., police had S. Railroad closed south to W. Boone St. as officers continued to investigate the scene.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

KSBY News

