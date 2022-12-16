Local veterans resource center helps the community before the holiday's

On Thursday morning The Brotherhood of Heroes Museum and Resource Center held a food distribution that included a box filled with food for a holiday meal, a ham and if needed community members could take home a bike and a pair of boots.

Carol Rae Culliton, president and founder of Brotherhood of Heroes says she had to think outside of the food box when it came to the distribution, which came to her after her personal experience with Hurricane Ian.

"Until you can get another car you’re stuck walking everywhere, so I thought a bicycle would help and boots because I was in sandals after so I know that would help."

Veterans like son and father, Erich and Milton Langer, thankful that there's a non-profit who is making the holidays a little easier this year, "Oh, it’s a big gesture I’m looking at my dad and other veterans who don’t have somebody else," Erich said as he loaded his bike, while his dad Milton, sat there all morning, chatting with veterans and community members, " It’s a great thing for everyone to have a good Christmas."

Culliton says her goal is to be not only a resource center for the community, especially the veterans, but helping out is just what the non-profit stands for.

"We help, we don’t talk about a problem, bye solve the problem, that’s what we do," something she says comes from her heart.

The museum it self runs solely on donations and does many events throughout the year, "If we don't have enough in donations, I pay for the remainder myself, but it's just my nature," which is why Culliton says supporting the museum is one of the best ways to help out and get involved.

If you would like to know more about the Brotherhood of Heroes or find out ways to get involved or are a veteran who needs resources, click here.