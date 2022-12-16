ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Burlington Democrats pick candidates for March City Council races

By Patrick Crowley
VTDigger
VTDigger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s03fj_0jkQIHBN00
Burlington city councilor Joan Shannon. File photo by Sophie MacMillan/VTDigger

Five City Council seats are up for grabs in Burlington in March, and Democrats picked their candidates during a virtual caucus on Thursday night.

In the only contested nomination of the evening, Joan Shannon, D-South District, fended off three challengers to keep her name on the ticket, according to results shared by Adam Roof, chair of Burlington Democrats.

Roof said 856 votes — the vast majority of the total — were cast in the South District race, which Shannon won with 651 votes, or 76% of the tally.

Jason Van Driesche earned 188 votes, Faried Munarsyah had 17 and Lenora Travis had none.

Three other district council seats are up at Town Meeting Day. One special election was also added to the ballot to fill the Ward 8 spot that was vacated by Ali House’s resignation .

Councilor Maea Brandt, who won her East District seat in a special election last week, is campaigning to keep it. In the Dec. 6 special election, Brandt won a three-way race against Dina John, a Progressive, and Jake Schumann, an independent. John said last week that she had not yet decided whether she would run again.

Avery Muzikar came forward as a candidate for the Democrats in the Central District. That seat is currently held by Progressive Perri Freeman, who told Seven Days earlier this month that they would not run again. Melo Grant, who serves on the police commission, said in an interview last week that she is running for that seat as a Progressive.

Mark Barlow, an independent seeking the Democrats’ endorsement, is running to retain his North District seat. Barlow said he has had “friendly and respectful” relationships with all councilors in his nearly two years in the role, “but I’ve had particularly strong working relationships with Democratic councilors.”

If elected, Barlow said, he would continue to work closely with Democrats.

In the lone upcoming ward race, Hannah King is running again for Ward 8 following a close loss last March to House, who resigned in October. She acknowledged that she wasn’t sure if she wanted to run again following that loss.

“I also didn't know that Ward 8 would be left without representation so soon after that election,” King said. “Frankly, it was upsetting not only as a former candidate, but also as a resident of Ward 8. But what I can promise our community today is that I am someone who will stick by the responsibilities I am seeking by receiving this nomination tonight and becoming a city councilor this spring.”

In the Democrats’ contested South District race, public safety emerged as a major theme. Both Shannon and Van Driesche spent the majority of their speeches discussing the topic.

Van Driesche said he focused on the topic for two reasons, including that it’s a generally important issue.

“And the second,” he said, “is that if we can figure out public safety, we can figure out anything.”

In her remarks, Shannon said public safety was “broader than policing. Public safety begins with health care for everyone. That includes mental health care.”

Travis spoke about frequent thefts from the store she works in and expressed frustration with staffing issues at the police department. Both she and Munarsyah ran unsuccessfully against Ben Traverse, D-Ward 5, last year.

Burlington Democrats held the caucus virtually, with Traverse orchestrating the event. More than 1,000 people had registered for the caucus, he said, which “breaks any known records” for a non-mayoral election.

The Progressive caucus is scheduled for Jan. 8, according to Josh Wronski, the party’s executive director. “We fully expect we're going to have a full slate in every district,” Wronski said in an interview last week.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington Democrats pick candidates for March City Council races .

Comments / 4

Related
Colchester Sun

Town of Essex takes first steps toward just cause evictions ordinance

ESSEX TOWN — The Essex Selectboard is taking steps toward becoming one of the first municipalities in Vermont to enforce just cause evictions, despite staff recommendations to pause Town efforts to avoid a lawsuit. Town staff are wary of approving a charter change for just cause evictions, language that...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

South Burlington approves policy regarding encampments

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington city councilors on Monday approved a new policy for homeless encampments. The policy is being implemented to ensure fairness when it comes to removing homeless encampments. In it are guidelines for if, when and how these makeshift shelters should be cleaned up. It also encourages police to take a non-involvement approach. The exceptions are if there is shelter available or the encampments become unsafe.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Arts education programs receive grants to support Vermont’s youngest to oldest

MONTPELIER, VT—The Vermont Arts Council has awarded 14 grants to support arts education programming for Vermont’s youngest to oldest learners. Seven Creative Aging grants were awarded to Vermont organizations to support skill-based arts instruction and intentional social engagement programs for older adults. A new initiative of the Arts Council, the grants provide up to $4,000 of support. A total of 29 proposals were received, which were reviewed in two rounds by an external panel.
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured

Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Company asks judge to stop demolition of contaminated school

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The manufacturer of chemicals that are forcing Vermont’s largest city totear down its high school wants to block the demolition, saying that would result in the destruction of evidence. Burlington’s school board sued Monsanto in federal court on Dec. 9, more than two years after...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Mangia Bella Bakery

South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Monsanto asks judge to delay demolition of Burlington High School

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is on a tight timeline to build a new high school but a lawsuit over PCB contamination could set things back. PCB maker Monsanto has filed an emergency motion in federal court to delay the demolition of BHS. Monsanto’s parent company, Bayer, filed a motion...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Early childhood programs ask the Agency of Education to revisit the recently announced Universal PreK funding increase of 2.9% for FY2024

(Colchester, Williston and Hinesburg, VT- December 20, 2022) :. Early childhood program leaders representing 35 programs across the state ranging from Bennington to Waterbury are asking the Agency of Education (AoE) to revisit the recently announced Universal PreK tuition rate for FY2024. “The announced rate simply does not accurately reflect the current economic reality for early education programs and the substantial increases in costs that programs are experiencing” said Julie Brigante, Director/Owner of Early Years Child Development Center in Colchester. The PreK funding supports 10 hours of preK education for every age eligible 3-5 year old enrolled in a pre-approved PreK program (ECE) in VT and not yet attending Kindergarten. This was passed by the Vermont Legislature as Act 166 in 2014. Act 166 included a provision to increase the tuition rate relative to an index of State and Federal spending as calculated each November 15th for the following school year. The FY2024 rate announced in November 2022 reflected an increase of 2.9% to $3764 from the FY2023 rate of $3656 currently being paid to programs.
HINESBURG, VT
VTDigger

PC Construction begins work on Middlebury Resource Recovery Center

PC Construction Begins Work on Middlebury Resource Recovery Center. Facility will turn food and beverage waste into renewable energy. South Burlington, VT – PC Construction joined PurposeEnergy on Friday to officially break ground on the Middlebury Resource Recovery Center (MRRC), which will convert residual materials from food and beverage manufacturing into renewable energy and cleaned effluent.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
VTDigger

Burlington gun violence and a Band-Aid

Your article on the gun violence in Burlington and the Band-Aid they want to use to fix it. Why would the City Council want to ban law-abiding citizens from carrying a firearm? Do they really think that the people committing the crimes will abide by this law, while committing other crimes?
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Writing from behind bars, Ariel Quiros tells judge he is ‘begging’ for a break on 5-year prison term

An attorney for the former Jay Peak owner has filed a motion seeking sentence reconsideration. Quiros, who was sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in the state’s history, also submitted a letter Tuesday, stating, “I pray for mercy, and I pray for grace.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Writing from behind bars, Ariel Quiros tells judge he is ‘begging’ for a break on 5-year prison term.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

New fraud charges filed in Vermont murder for hire case

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The men previously accused of a murder-for-hire plot in Vermont are facing new charges. Earlier this month, the United States Attorney of Vermont charged Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay with wire fraud in connection to the case that led to the kidnapping and murder of Gregory Davis from Danville in 2018.
DANVILLE, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy