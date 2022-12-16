Read full article on original website
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They're Standard
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close Race
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China's influence
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in Texas
City of Austin to open warming centers Friday and Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to open several Warming Centers on Friday and Saturday to ensure cold weather resources are available for the city's most vulnerable populations. A Warming Center is a safe place where anyone in the community can come inside to get temporary relief from...
New rooftop restaurant in Austin offers delicious meals with an amazing view
AUSTIN, Texas - A new rooftop restaurant called Nido opened to the public in late October, offering internationally-inspired cuisine with incredible city views. Nido offers breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner at its location at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake on Riverside Dr. The seasonal menu includes dishes such as...
Chilly temps ahead for the holidays
Get your winter gear ready as a freeze is coming our way in Central Texas. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has more.
How to prepare for the freezing weather
The Austin area is expected to have a hard freeze this week and now is the time to get prepared. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has more on what the experts suggest.
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re Standard
Tamales are a staple of Mexican cuisine and are a popular choice for holiday celebrations in Texas. If you're looking for delicious tamales in the Lone Star State, here are five tamales stores that you should consider visiting:
'I’ll be home for Christmas': Military dad surprises kids at Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hosted a special reunion Saturday night. Stephanie Park’s husband, Scott, serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He has been deployed overseas since May. "They were anticipating 365 days," Scott said. "We told my kids R&R didn’t exist this time...
Three ways to protect your home during the Arctic freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — With temperatures expected to drop below freezing this week, you may have to protect your home. Master plumber for Reliant Plumbing Jason Oliphant said there are few simple ways to try to prevent your pipe from freezing, including letting your water faucets drip a little bit.
Austin animal shelters looking for people to foster during freeze
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! and the Austin Animal Center are looking for people who can foster dogs during the dangerous cold weather. APA! says it has 50 dogs in need of temporary care because their enclosures are outdoors. The nonprofit is asking potential foster families and adopters to...
Experts: Prepare now for this week's freeze
Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical says they're already seeing an uptick in calls. They say it's good to be proactive so you won't need repairs. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi joins us with more.
Diagon Alley ATX brings holiday magic to spectators, local charities
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a Harry Potter themed house in Southwest Austin that is making the holidays magic for spectators and local charities. Diagon Alley ATX is a home in Circle C displaying features from several buildings in the Hogwarts castle complex, including the widely recognized Great Hall, Marble Staircase Tower, and The Astronomy Tower.
Austin weather: How to protect your home from this week's arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - When it comes to protecting pipes, a little water can go a long way. "So what you’re looking for is just a drop or two every few seconds," said Vic Fredlund, HVAC manager at Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical. "It’s not a lot of water, but it’s enough to keep water moving in the pipe and not enough to have a detrimental effect on your water bill."
Residents in rural Austin neighborhood fighting plans for large concert venue
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A California developer is looking to bring a new concert venue to the Austin area. But some neighbors say they don't want it and are working together to fight the plans. Just north of Dripping Springs sits a small Austin neighborhood nestled in Hays County...
Christmas party for the homeless hands out cold weather gear before week of low temps
The party comes the same week that potentially freezing temperatures are rolling through central Texas, and just after the release of an audit on the City of Austin's emergency shelters for dangerous temperatures.
Brookwood in Georgetown features crafts by adults with special needs
Brookwood in Georgetown, or BiG for short, is an innovative, vocational community for adults with special needs. Everything made by the BiG citizens is sold in the BiG gift shop, cafe, and online store.
8 people killed in crashes around Austin area this past weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a deadly weekend on Central Texas roads. According to Austin police, eight people were killed in crashes in the Austin area between Friday night and early Monday morning. "It certainly was a busy weekend for both fatal and serious injury collisions," said Capt. Darren...
Freezing temperatures coming just in time for Christmas in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - The holiday season is here, and it is beginning to look a lot like... never mind, I'm staying inside. This morning started with freezing temperatures! We will warm up into the mid-50s today with increasing cloud cover. Heads up for tomorrow: showers will move into the area,...
Family Barn Coming to Georgetown, TX
Family Barn is coming soon to Georgetown, TX. Owned and operated by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, Family Barn is a coffee shop and playground the whole family can enjoy. Parents, grandparents, and friends can relax and have a coffee while the little ones are having fun on the playground. “Our...
'I was a nervous wreck': We found the couple who got engaged at H-E-B
Yes, they met there.
5 new businesses open in Round Rock
The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Five Round Rock businesses across various industries opened their doors or began offering services in December. 1. A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock at 3601 N. I-35 on...
5 businesses expected to have 2023 openings in Round Rock
A third Round Rock location of Dutch Bros Coffee is under construction at 2630 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, with plans to open in early 2023, according to a company representative. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are five Round Rock businesses with openings planned for 2023:. Amy's Ice Creams will...
