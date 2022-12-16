ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

City of Austin to open warming centers Friday and Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to open several Warming Centers on Friday and Saturday to ensure cold weather resources are available for the city's most vulnerable populations. A Warming Center is a safe place where anyone in the community can come inside to get temporary relief from...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

New rooftop restaurant in Austin offers delicious meals with an amazing view

AUSTIN, Texas - A new rooftop restaurant called Nido opened to the public in late October, offering internationally-inspired cuisine with incredible city views. Nido offers breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner at its location at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake on Riverside Dr. The seasonal menu includes dishes such as...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

How to prepare for the freezing weather

The Austin area is expected to have a hard freeze this week and now is the time to get prepared. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has more on what the experts suggest.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'I’ll be home for Christmas': Military dad surprises kids at Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hosted a special reunion Saturday night. Stephanie Park’s husband, Scott, serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He has been deployed overseas since May. "They were anticipating 365 days," Scott said. "We told my kids R&R didn’t exist this time...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Three ways to protect your home during the Arctic freeze

AUSTIN, Texas — With temperatures expected to drop below freezing this week, you may have to protect your home. Master plumber for Reliant Plumbing Jason Oliphant said there are few simple ways to try to prevent your pipe from freezing, including letting your water faucets drip a little bit.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin animal shelters looking for people to foster during freeze

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! and the Austin Animal Center are looking for people who can foster dogs during the dangerous cold weather. APA! says it has 50 dogs in need of temporary care because their enclosures are outdoors. The nonprofit is asking potential foster families and adopters to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Experts: Prepare now for this week's freeze

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical says they're already seeing an uptick in calls. They say it's good to be proactive so you won't need repairs. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi joins us with more.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Diagon Alley ATX brings holiday magic to spectators, local charities

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a Harry Potter themed house in Southwest Austin that is making the holidays magic for spectators and local charities. Diagon Alley ATX is a home in Circle C displaying features from several buildings in the Hogwarts castle complex, including the widely recognized Great Hall, Marble Staircase Tower, and The Astronomy Tower.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin weather: How to protect your home from this week's arctic blast

AUSTIN, Texas - When it comes to protecting pipes, a little water can go a long way. "So what you’re looking for is just a drop or two every few seconds," said Vic Fredlund, HVAC manager at Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical. "It’s not a lot of water, but it’s enough to keep water moving in the pipe and not enough to have a detrimental effect on your water bill."
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

8 people killed in crashes around Austin area this past weekend

AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a deadly weekend on Central Texas roads. According to Austin police, eight people were killed in crashes in the Austin area between Friday night and early Monday morning. "It certainly was a busy weekend for both fatal and serious injury collisions," said Capt. Darren...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Freezing temperatures coming just in time for Christmas in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The holiday season is here, and it is beginning to look a lot like... never mind, I'm staying inside. This morning started with freezing temperatures! We will warm up into the mid-50s today with increasing cloud cover. Heads up for tomorrow: showers will move into the area,...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Family Barn Coming to Georgetown, TX

Family Barn is coming soon to Georgetown, TX. Owned and operated by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, Family Barn is a coffee shop and playground the whole family can enjoy. Parents, grandparents, and friends can relax and have a coffee while the little ones are having fun on the playground. “Our...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

5 new businesses open in Round Rock

The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Five Round Rock businesses across various industries opened their doors or began offering services in December. 1. A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock at 3601 N. I-35 on...
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy