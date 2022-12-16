Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Lucy Elementary students, staff to transition in 4 years
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools have reached an agreement regarding Lucy Elementary School. The agreement reflects the district’s commitment to ensuring a high-quality education for all and includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary building for $3.3 million.
desotocountynews.com
Saulsberry to be eulogized at Northpoint Tuesday
Northpoint Christian School has announced that a vigil to honor the life of the late Christian Saulsberry will be held Tuesday at the school. Northpoint made the announcement on its social media channels Monday. Saulsberry starred in football at Northpoint and followed that success to a career at Itawamba Community...
Coldwater High School set to close next year, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Mississippi high school is set to close after a ruling from a federal judge. Tate County School District was notified Dec. 12 of the ruling that granted full closure of Coldwater High School, officials said. The court ruling affects students in grades 7-12. The...
actionnews5.com
Memphis preschool owner surprises teachers with luxury Christmas gifts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis preschool owner surprised teacher with luxury Christmas gifts in Parkway Village. Great Expectations Preschool owner, Brandy Buffkins, brought the gifts out as the teachers were surprising her with a gift for Christmas. She surprised them each with Gucci bags, but that’s not all. Inside...
‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
actionnews5.com
Over 2,500 missing people reported to MPD in 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers explained their effort in finding people reported missing across the city in a presentation to the Memphis City Council Tuesday. When it comes to adults, MPD said there have been 938 people over the age of 18 reported missing this year. Fifty-three remain missing.
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates a shooting in New Chicago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 11:57 a.m. on the block of Wells Avenue. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrest has been made. If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares new Bluff City restaurants coming in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about 11 new restaurants opening up in the Bluff City in 2023. Watch their full interview now in the video player above or...
Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
Tennessee Tribune
The Only Nationwide Black Led Mortgage Company Opens to New Branch Locations in Memphis
Memphis (TN Tribune) – LEGACY Home Loans, a mortgage banking firm,. headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues to make good on its commitment to its. mission to Empower Black Communities Throughout the United States with a Focus on. Building Sustainable Wealth Through Homeownership and Leaving Family Legacies, by. opening...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 12-19
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: First Assembly Christian School […]
Kait 8
Man dies in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
actionnews5.com
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
MORO, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are behind bars tonight after a five-year-old boy’s body was discovered in his home. His six-year-old sister is being treated for several injuries in Memphis. This all happened in Moro, Arkansas, in Lee County just over an hour west...
actionnews5.com
Student charged in assault of Tipton County teacher that sent him to ER
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County student has been arrested following an assault on a teacher that sent him to the Emergency Room. Police say that on Dec. 16, around 2:15 p.m., Covington Police Department officers responded to the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center regarding an assault of a teacher by a student.
Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis Zoo pandas to be sent back to China
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After two decades in Memphis, the Memphis Zoo’s giant pandas will be sent back to China. The zoo announced Wednesday that the loan agreement with the Association of Zoological Gardens will end and Ya Ya and Le Le will be sent back in the next few months.
desotocountynews.com
MDOT employees recognized for their service
Photo: From left, Northern Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell; Ulmer Trey Bullock III; Lamont D. Jamison; District 2 Engineer Mitch Turner. During a recent awards ceremony, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) recognized employees in District 2, which covers 17 northwestern Mississippi counties, for their years of continuous service to the agency in various roles including maintenance, administration and construction, among others.
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into South Memphis food market
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
actionnews5.com
USPS shows behind-the-scenes look at Memphis Mail Processing Annex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -All systems are up and running at the U.S. Postal Service as employees get ready for the busy holiday season. The Memphis Mail Processing Annex showed off a behind-the-scenes of the facility’s new resources to help deliver presents on time. There are only two mail package...
Memphis firetruck involved in deadly crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after getting into an MFD-involved car accident on Getwell Road. A little after 3 a.m., the Memphis Fire Department was working the scene of a crash at 240 and Getwell. According to MPD, the fire engine was struck by a vehicle. One person inside the car was pronounced […]
