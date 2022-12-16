ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MS

actionnews5.com

Lucy Elementary students, staff to transition in 4 years

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools have reached an agreement regarding Lucy Elementary School. The agreement reflects the district’s commitment to ensuring a high-quality education for all and includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary building for $3.3 million.
MILLINGTON, TN
desotocountynews.com

Saulsberry to be eulogized at Northpoint Tuesday

Northpoint Christian School has announced that a vigil to honor the life of the late Christian Saulsberry will be held Tuesday at the school. Northpoint made the announcement on its social media channels Monday. Saulsberry starred in football at Northpoint and followed that success to a career at Itawamba Community...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis preschool owner surprises teachers with luxury Christmas gifts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis preschool owner surprised teacher with luxury Christmas gifts in Parkway Village. Great Expectations Preschool owner, Brandy Buffkins, brought the gifts out as the teachers were surprising her with a gift for Christmas. She surprised them each with Gucci bags, but that’s not all. Inside...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
HORN LAKE, MS
actionnews5.com

Over 2,500 missing people reported to MPD in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers explained their effort in finding people reported missing across the city in a presentation to the Memphis City Council Tuesday. When it comes to adults, MPD said there have been 938 people over the age of 18 reported missing this year. Fifty-three remain missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates a shooting in New Chicago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 11:57 a.m. on the block of Wells Avenue. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrest has been made. If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 12-19

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: First Assembly Christian School […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Man dies in West Memphis crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Student charged in assault of Tipton County teacher that sent him to ER

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County student has been arrested following an assault on a teacher that sent him to the Emergency Room. Police say that on Dec. 16, around 2:15 p.m., Covington Police Department officers responded to the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center regarding an assault of a teacher by a student.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
COLDWATER, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis Zoo pandas to be sent back to China

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After two decades in Memphis, the Memphis Zoo’s giant pandas will be sent back to China. The zoo announced Wednesday that the loan agreement with the Association of Zoological Gardens will end and Ya Ya and Le Le will be sent back in the next few months.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

MDOT employees recognized for their service

Photo: From left, Northern Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell; Ulmer Trey Bullock III; Lamont D. Jamison; District 2 Engineer Mitch Turner. During a recent awards ceremony, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) recognized employees in District 2, which covers 17 northwestern Mississippi counties, for their years of continuous service to the agency in various roles including maintenance, administration and construction, among others.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into South Memphis food market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

USPS shows behind-the-scenes look at Memphis Mail Processing Annex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -All systems are up and running at the U.S. Postal Service as employees get ready for the busy holiday season. The Memphis Mail Processing Annex showed off a behind-the-scenes of the facility’s new resources to help deliver presents on time. There are only two mail package...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis firetruck involved in deadly crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after getting into an MFD-involved car accident on Getwell Road. A little after 3 a.m., the Memphis Fire Department was working the scene of a crash at 240 and Getwell. According to MPD, the fire engine was struck by a vehicle. One person inside the car was pronounced […]
MEMPHIS, TN

