Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox56news.com
Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
fox56news.com
Man struck by car off MLK Boulevard in Lexington
Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Morning weather forecast: 12/21/22. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather safety ahead...
fox56news.com
Minor injured following shooting on McCullough Drive in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon that left a minor with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive and learned a minor had been shot. According to...
WTVQ
Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves juvenile injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A juvenile was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating shooting of teen
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 1800 block of McCullough Drive around 1:40 Tuesday afternoon for a report of someone who had been shot. When officers arrived, they learned the teenage victim’s mother had taken him away in a personal vehicle.
fox56news.com
Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged. Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house...
fox56news.com
Gunfire damages car, house on Charles Avenue in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said they were dispatched to Charles Avenue near Elm Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Officers said the shots fired hit a vehicle and house...
fox56news.com
Lexington police seek 'armed and dangerous' Colonnade Drive murder suspect
The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect connected to a homicide on Colonnade Drive. Lexington police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ Colonnade …. The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect connected to a homicide on...
fox56news.com
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's
Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
fox56news.com
LGBTQ-owned businesses vandalized in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities in Lexington are investigating the vandalism of two LGBTQ-owned businesses. Police said they responded to a vandalism call early Wednesday in the 100 block of North Limestone and a second one around 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street. One...
fox56news.com
Police looking for person who stole cash box from Fayette Mall kiosk
A cash box is missing from a kiosk inside Fayette Mall, and Lexington police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person caught on camera. Police looking for person who stole cash box from …. A cash box is missing from a kiosk inside Fayette Mall, and Lexington...
fox56news.com
Migrant crossed freeway with child on his shoulders
A Venezuelan migrant crosses El Paso's Loop 375 with a child in his arms to join family members who were walking in the opposite direction along the border wall. Migrant crossed freeway with child on his shoulders. A Venezuelan migrant crosses El Paso's Loop 375 with a child in his...
fox56news.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather safety ahead of Arctic front. FOX 56's Tyler Melito talks safety as a staggering Arctic front is set...
wymt.com
One person seriously hurt in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Richmond. Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found. However, we’re told they think the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin...
wbontv.com
Manhunt ends with suspect in custody
A manhunt has ended tonight in Madison County with the apprehension of Russell M. Masters (AKA Mark Masters) age 52 of Richmond. Mr. Masters was being sought by local law enforcement for Attempted Murder, Fleeing and Evading Police, and Wanton Endangerment. The charges stem from the shooting incident on McWhorter Court around 3:30 yesterday in Richmond.
fox56news.com
Silver Lexington Christmas parade returns for third year
Santa, Frosty, and even the Grinch teamed up to spread Christmas cheer through Lexington. Silver Lexington Christmas parade returns for third …. Santa, Frosty, and even the Grinch teamed up to spread Christmas cheer through Lexington. Morning weather forecast: 12/21/22. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather...
fox56news.com
Winter ice skating at Lexington's Triangle Park
Triangle Park is a special place year-round, but locals and tourists agree it's especially jolly during the holidays. Triangle Park is a special place year-round, but locals and tourists agree it's especially jolly during the holidays. Morning weather forecast: 12/21/22. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather...
WTVQ
7-year-old dies, 5 others injured in mobile home fire on Winchester Road
CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 7-year-old died and five others were injured in a mobile home fire on Sunday morning in Clay City. Crews were sent to a fire in a mobile home in the 9700 block of Winchester Road in Clay City around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Stanton Fire Department. When crews arrived, they saw the home already engulfed in flames.
wbontv.com
Manhunt for shooting suspect intensifies in Madison County, search to resume
The manhunt for a suspect in an alleged shooting earlier today in Richmond has been officially called off tonight. Authorities say the search will resume in the morning and urge anyone with any information or that sees anyone suspicious to call 911. Investigators tell WBON-TV9 they are still not able to release the suspect’s identity at this time, but that residents in the search area should remain on a higher alert until the suspect is captured.
fox56news.com
How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel
Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
Comments / 2