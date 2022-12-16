According to the Beaumont Police Department, two suspects scammed an elderly female out of $10,000 using a Pigeon Drop Scheme on November 10, 2022. A "pigeon drop" is a confidence trick in which a victim, or "pigeon", is persuaded to give up a sum of money in order to secure the rights to a larger sum of money. Typically, two con artists will pose as strangers to each other and manipulate a mark into seemingly finding a large amount of "lost" money.

