KFDM-TV
House fire in Jefferson County leaves woman with nothing right before Christmas
A woman is now without a home only a few day before Christmas. Firefighters got a call a little after 10 P.M. Sunday night that a home off Old Sour Lake Road was on fire. No one was home at the time. It's believed electrical issues are to blame. KFDM/Fox...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont making EMS its own department
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is adding a new department-- an Emergency Medical Services department. EMS was under the fire department previously, but will now be run specifically by the city. The new department will create close to eighty more jobs. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas going at Mathews Jewelers
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford keeps the Countdown to Christmas going at Mathews Jewelers. Located in Beaumont, Texas, with a store in Nederland as well, Mathews Jewelers specializes in loose diamonds, unique bridal and fine diamond jewelry, according to their website. The KFDM Countdown to Christmas contest...
KFDM-TV
Federal report identifies cause of 2019 Port Neches chemical plant explosion
Dec. 20, 2022 — For more than 100 days in 2019, a dangerous chemical material was expanding inside a 16-inch-diameter pipe at a Port Neches chemical plant — rapidly forming into a sort of toxic popcorn, pushing against the metal walls. The night before Thanksgiving, that pipe suddenly...
KFDM-TV
Salvation Army toy drive is blessing the local community
The Salvation Army of Port Arthur Boys & Girls Club hosted their annual Christmas toy distribution today. The Salvation Army has organized this toy drive for over 50 years. This year many toys and gifts were donated by Motiva, Valero, 5point Credit Union, Total, Zachary, and many others.
KFDM-TV
BPD seeks scammers involved in pigeon drop scheme
According to the Beaumont Police Department, two suspects scammed an elderly female out of $10,000 using a Pigeon Drop Scheme on November 10, 2022. A "pigeon drop" is a confidence trick in which a victim, or "pigeon", is persuaded to give up a sum of money in order to secure the rights to a larger sum of money. Typically, two con artists will pose as strangers to each other and manipulate a mark into seemingly finding a large amount of "lost" money.
KFDM-TV
'Tragic accident': Washington state woman killed by shark while snorkeling in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KOMO) — An investigation into the disappearance of a missing 60-year-old Washington state woman in Maui, Hawaii, concluded that she was involved in a fatal shark attack while snorkeling. The collaborative investigation was put forth by the Maui Police Department and the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
KFDM-TV
Bayou Border Battle to showcase best of Texas and Louisiana Basketball
Lake Charles, La — The Sulphur Boys Basketball program is hosting a Bayou Battle of the Border Basketball Tournament with 8 teams from Texas against 8 teams from Louisiana. The event will be held at the new Legacy Center on the campus of McNeese State University.
KFDM-TV
Christmas is coming! Check out Texas's favorite Christmas movies in 2022
TEXAS — What better way to spend cold afternoons than watching Christmas movies at home. According to the Most Popular Christmas Movies Report - a study of the preferences and trends of people in the United States conducted by Scholaroo, an educational research company and website search engine - Americans' favorite movie to watch in the holiday season is the animated comedy-fantasy, The Grinch.
KFDM-TV
Ways to prepare your home ahead of incoming arctic outbreak
BEAUMONT — As the arctic outbreak makes its way to southeast Texas...it's always best to prepare sooner rather than later. Taking precautions now can save your pipes from bursting, and you'll want to ensure that your heater is going to be in good working order when we dip below 32.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Beaumont PD arrest aggravated robbery suspect
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police arrested Eric Garrett at his home in Beaumont. Garrett is responsible for two aggravated robberies at Fuel Depot and one aggravated robbery at Shop N Save. Garrett is being held at Jefferson County Jail. Judge Collins set bail at 600k. The Beaumont Police Department is...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas rolling at Home Furniture Plus Bedding
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas rolling at Home Furniture Plus Bedding in Beaumont. Our annual Countdown to Christmas contest is on The Morning Show from Dec. 12th till the 23rd. Tune in as we feature gift ideas from one local business per day. Watch...
KFDM-TV
Stay up to date with the weather as temperatures continue dropping
TEXAS — Everyone knows colder temperatures are expected through December. There are plenty of ways to stay with KFDM Weather Authority for local weather updates. Our interactive radar is available here. Our latest weather forecast can always be found here. If you snap any pictures or images of the...
