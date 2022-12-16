ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFDM-TV

Beaumont making EMS its own department

BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is adding a new department-- an Emergency Medical Services department. EMS was under the fire department previously, but will now be run specifically by the city. The new department will create close to eighty more jobs. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas going at Mathews Jewelers

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford keeps the Countdown to Christmas going at Mathews Jewelers. Located in Beaumont, Texas, with a store in Nederland as well, Mathews Jewelers specializes in loose diamonds, unique bridal and fine diamond jewelry, according to their website. The KFDM Countdown to Christmas contest...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Salvation Army toy drive is blessing the local community

The Salvation Army of Port Arthur Boys & Girls Club hosted their annual Christmas toy distribution today. The Salvation Army has organized this toy drive for over 50 years. This year many toys and gifts were donated by Motiva, Valero, 5point Credit Union, Total, Zachary, and many others.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

BPD seeks scammers involved in pigeon drop scheme

According to the Beaumont Police Department, two suspects scammed an elderly female out of $10,000 using a Pigeon Drop Scheme on November 10, 2022. A "pigeon drop" is a confidence trick in which a victim, or "pigeon", is persuaded to give up a sum of money in order to secure the rights to a larger sum of money. Typically, two con artists will pose as strangers to each other and manipulate a mark into seemingly finding a large amount of "lost" money.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Christmas is coming! Check out Texas's favorite Christmas movies in 2022

TEXAS — What better way to spend cold afternoons than watching Christmas movies at home. According to the Most Popular Christmas Movies Report - a study of the preferences and trends of people in the United States conducted by Scholaroo, an educational research company and website search engine - Americans' favorite movie to watch in the holiday season is the animated comedy-fantasy, The Grinch.
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Ways to prepare your home ahead of incoming arctic outbreak

BEAUMONT — As the arctic outbreak makes its way to southeast Texas...it's always best to prepare sooner rather than later. Taking precautions now can save your pipes from bursting, and you'll want to ensure that your heater is going to be in good working order when we dip below 32.
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Beaumont PD arrest aggravated robbery suspect

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police arrested Eric Garrett at his home in Beaumont. Garrett is responsible for two aggravated robberies at Fuel Depot and one aggravated robbery at Shop N Save. Garrett is being held at Jefferson County Jail. Judge Collins set bail at 600k. The Beaumont Police Department is...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Stay up to date with the weather as temperatures continue dropping

TEXAS — Everyone knows colder temperatures are expected through December. There are plenty of ways to stay with KFDM Weather Authority for local weather updates. Our interactive radar is available here. Our latest weather forecast can always be found here. If you snap any pictures or images of the...
TEXAS STATE

