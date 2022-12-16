Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
AgriLife Extension offers canning class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever wanted to preserve food by canning at home, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering hands-on training. Country Extension Agent Flora Williams joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the class. Preserving the Harvest Canning Basics offers instruction on how to...
KBTX.com
City, county government offices to close during holidays
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - As we gear up for the holiday, local government offices are also getting ready to take a break. Brazos County offices will close Thursday afternoon. They will reopen the following Wednesday. The City of College Station will be closed from the 26th through the 30th....
KBTX.com
Navasota police provide updates on recent shootings, drug crimes
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department on Tuesday provided updates to several recent cases including shots fired at a home on December 15th and stolen property found during a traffic stop on December 14th. The details are shared below.
KBTX.com
Todd Mission VFD recieves nearly $25,000 grant from Firehouse Subs
TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - The Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Department will continue serving Grimes County and will now have access to safer equipment. Thanks to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation they received a grant of $24,987 to purchase 19 new SCBA cylinders. The cylinders help firefighters breathe when entering burning structures and protect them from harmful toxins that can cause cancer.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Madisonville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Madisonville. Completely renovated from top to bottom, this home has new electric wiring, plumbing, HVAC, and duct system....
KBTX.com
Zoom through the best of the Brazos Valley in a slingshot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to experience the sights and sounds of the Brazos Valley in a brand new way, ride through the streets in a Polaris Slingshot from Aggieland Slingshot Rentals. “I always tell my friends ‘if you’re having a bad day, if you’re going through a...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Commissioner honored during meeting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Commissioner Court honored and recognized one of their very own during Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting. Resolution 22-034 honored and recognized Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley for her outstanding contributions to Brazos County and the citizens of the entire Brazos Valley. The resolution was unanimously approved by the commissioner’s court and those in attendance stood and applauded.
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: Scammers targeting holiday shoppers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As many wrap up last-minute shopping before Christmas, some are in the spirit of giving and others are in the spirit of scamming. Federal officials say that scams have cost Americans about $510 million and the Better Business Bureau has compiled a list of scams to look out for with helpful ways to avoid being scammed.
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating after 3 shootings in 3 days
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are investigating three shootings that happened within a span of three days in the City of Bryan. All three shootings took place on Dec. 17, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19. Saturday morning around 3:40 a.m., Bryan police say officers responded to a disturbance in the...
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigate early morning shooting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Westwood Main Drive. Witnesses on scene told KBTX shots were fired into the home. No injuries were reported and no arrests...
KBTX.com
Appliance Outfitters offer budget friendly appliances
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Does an essential home appliance need to be replaced? Do you need to rent-to-own an essential appliance? Appliance Outfitters can help you with that. At Appliance Outfitters experts specialize in open box, scratch and dent and pre-owned appliances. “Open box means it doesn’t come with the...
KBTX.com
Student Bonfire crew decorates stack with Christmas lights
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - If you drive by this year’s student bonfire you will see it has a little holiday spirit added to it. Student bonfire crew members decorated this year’s stack with Christmas lights that they brought themselves and draped over the bonfire. They even created...
KBTX.com
Report: Gonzalo Lopez requested books on survival techniques and weapons ahead of escape
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Serious incident reviews from both the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and CGL Companies, a criminal justice consulting firm, blame a series of missteps and failures that led to the escape of convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez and the subsequent senseless murder of Mark Collins and his four grandsons Waylon, Carson, Hudson, and Bryson.
KBTX.com
Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Texas A&M student. Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen by his roommates on Friday, December 16, around 11 a.m. on Colgate Drive in College Station. According to the Amber Alert...
kwhi.com
THREE ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MAIL
Three people were arrested for Theft of Mail after a traffic stop early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 1:25, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of local mail from USPS drop boxes. Carlos Matute-Midence, 29 of Houston, and Jeniffer Reyes-Arauz, 27 of Houston, were charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument. Also, Jaime Lopez-Arevalo, 22 of Houston, was charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Cocaine). All three subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in and released to jail staff.
KBTX.com
Another Broken Egg offering Seasonal Menu
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A popular College Station breakfast joint is offering an exclusive menu, which includes seafood. Another Broken Egg is infamous for its different variation of waffles, but now their putting a spin on their toasted bagels. Co-Owner Tap Bentz calls it a Lobster Benedict. He says, it’s...
KBTX.com
New orders for Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County won’t show up until after Christmas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It is officially too late to rely on ground shipping to get your gifts in time for Christmas, but many options are being advertised up until December 23. Two-day and next-day services are still an option this week for some delivery services, along with Amazon Prime delivery, but that may not be the case for customers living in Brazos County.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan native featured as Division in the Spotlight sailor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Damage Controlman 2nd Class Matthew Mendez was selected by his chain of command to be featured during a Division in the Spotlight event aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington. Mendez is a Bryan native and 2016 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School. Division in...
KBTX.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 near Caldwell
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday night to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Burleson County. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 21 between County Road 103 and County Road 104, according to Sgt. Justin Ruiz. No other details...
Grants to assist in Central Texas rural home repairs
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s Habitat for Humanity will use a $350,000 Housing Preservation Grant to repair approximately 20 homes in nearby rural areas. The homes will be throughout Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam and Lampasas Counties, according to a statement. Rural Development will partner with the Texas Veterans Commission, the Department of […]
