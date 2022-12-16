ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Legacy Emanuel hospital temporarily closes after shooting outside emergency room

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded Monday afternoon to a shooting on the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center campus located in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood. Legacy Health spokesperson Ryan Frank confirmed that a shooting happened outside of the hospital's emergency department on the northwest side of the campus. No one was hurt, though there was damage to the building.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Driver arrested for DUII after hitting man on Portland's Marquam Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver was arrested for DUII after hitting a man on the northbound lanes of the Marquam Bridge in Portland early Monday morning. Portland police said the man had been outside their car working on a mechanical issue when another driver struck them. Police responded to the crash around 5:15 a.m. on northbound I-5 on the bridge when they found the man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital and at last check was reported to be in "grave condition."
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Cleveland High School shooting was not a random act, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Detectives with the Enhanced Community Safety Team confirmed that the shooting at Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland was not a random act, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Based on the investigation so far, the suspects involved were focused on each other and not directly...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

SE Portland traffic stop leads to guns, drugs and one arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Guns and drugs were recovered during a traffic stop in Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood, which led to an arrest of a felon earlier this week, according to the Portland Police Bureau's East Neighborhood Response Team. Police said officers pulled over the suspect near Southeast 100th Avenue and...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Fire destroys Salem restaurant; suspect arrested

SALEM, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, customers inside the Lucky Fortune Restaurant & Lounge in Salem heard someone yell, “Fire!” When they went outside, flames were rising from the back of the building on Lancaster Drive Northeast. “We ran out back and I grabbed a fire extinguisher,”...
SALEM, OR
KGW

'Jogger Rapist' Richard Gillmore released from prison

PORTLAND, Ore. — Serial rapist Richard Gillmore, known in Oregon as the "Jogger Rapist," was released from prison Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Corrections confirmed. Gillmore confessed to assaulting nine girls and women in the Portland area the late 1970s and early 1980s, although he was only convicted...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland police officer will not face charges in deadly July shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury concluded Monday that a Portland police officer who shot and killed a man during a confrontation in July acted lawfully and will not face criminal charges, according to the county district attorney's office. The incident happened just after midnight on July...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Gresham gives away anti-theft devices for cars

PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of people stretched around the Gresham Fred Meyer on Southeast Burnside Saturday afternoon. People were waiting to get a free steering wheel lock to prevent car thefts. The city of Gresham held a giveaway for The Club as car theft has increased by 17%...
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

Man dies after being hit by car in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was hit by a car and died on Sunday night in North Portland according to police. Officers responded to North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place around 9:08 p.m. They found the man dead in the intersection. He has not yet been identified. Police...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

CEO of nonprofit Brown Hope will remain in role amid investigations

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cameron Whitten, the founder of Portland racial justice nonprofit Brown Hope, will remain as CEO amid two pending investigations. Brown Hope board president Greg McKelvey had placed Whitten on paid administrative leave last week over what he called "multiple serious allegations." McKelvey had declined to provide further details on the nature of the allegations.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

