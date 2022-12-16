Read full article on original website
Dozens of stolen car cases dismissed in Portland area amid public defender shortage
PORTLAND, Ore. — In Multnomah County, a shortage of public defense attorneys has forced judges to dismiss hundreds of felony cases, including car thefts, assaults, robberies, gun possession, and eluding police. Oregon's lack of public defenders has been well-documented in recent months. KGW's series 'Injustice' shared the stories of...
Legacy Emanuel hospital temporarily closes after shooting outside emergency room
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded Monday afternoon to a shooting on the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center campus located in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood. Legacy Health spokesperson Ryan Frank confirmed that a shooting happened outside of the hospital's emergency department on the northwest side of the campus. No one was hurt, though there was damage to the building.
Driver arrested for DUII after hitting man on Portland's Marquam Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver was arrested for DUII after hitting a man on the northbound lanes of the Marquam Bridge in Portland early Monday morning. Portland police said the man had been outside their car working on a mechanical issue when another driver struck them. Police responded to the crash around 5:15 a.m. on northbound I-5 on the bridge when they found the man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital and at last check was reported to be in "grave condition."
Portland pedestrian deaths have reached a 70-year high, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Since the beginning of the year, at least 31 pedestrians have died on Portland streets after being hit by a vehicle, according to Portland police. That number ties death tolls last seen in 1952 and 1950. "It is clear, that despite advances in technology, infrastructure, education...
After yet another break-in, downtown Portland business owner pleads for support
PORTLAND, Ore. — Shattered windows, broken glass and boarded doors have unfortunately become a familiar sight and regular occurrence for businesses around the city of Portland. Some business owners have expressed mounting frustration after a series of weekend break-ins. Early Monday morning, a window was smashed and a door...
Cleveland High School shooting was not a random act, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Detectives with the Enhanced Community Safety Team confirmed that the shooting at Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland was not a random act, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Based on the investigation so far, the suspects involved were focused on each other and not directly...
SE Portland traffic stop leads to guns, drugs and one arrest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Guns and drugs were recovered during a traffic stop in Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood, which led to an arrest of a felon earlier this week, according to the Portland Police Bureau's East Neighborhood Response Team. Police said officers pulled over the suspect near Southeast 100th Avenue and...
No one injured in shooting outside Portland’s Legacy Emanuel hospital
Legacy said that the shooting happened outside of the emergency department. The building was hit and damaged by gunfire.
Fire destroys Salem restaurant; suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, customers inside the Lucky Fortune Restaurant & Lounge in Salem heard someone yell, “Fire!” When they went outside, flames were rising from the back of the building on Lancaster Drive Northeast. “We ran out back and I grabbed a fire extinguisher,”...
Downtown Portland restaurant frustrated after multiple break-ins
Someone broke into DarSalam, a family-owned Iraqi restaurant, on Saturday night. Owners say it's their fourth break-in in the past year and a half.
'Jogger Rapist' Richard Gillmore released from prison
PORTLAND, Ore. — Serial rapist Richard Gillmore, known in Oregon as the "Jogger Rapist," was released from prison Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Corrections confirmed. Gillmore confessed to assaulting nine girls and women in the Portland area the late 1970s and early 1980s, although he was only convicted...
Portland police officer will not face charges in deadly July shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury concluded Monday that a Portland police officer who shot and killed a man during a confrontation in July acted lawfully and will not face criminal charges, according to the county district attorney's office. The incident happened just after midnight on July...
Gresham gives away anti-theft devices for cars
PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of people stretched around the Gresham Fred Meyer on Southeast Burnside Saturday afternoon. People were waiting to get a free steering wheel lock to prevent car thefts. The city of Gresham held a giveaway for The Club as car theft has increased by 17%...
Man dies after being hit by car in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was hit by a car and died on Sunday night in North Portland according to police. Officers responded to North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place around 9:08 p.m. They found the man dead in the intersection. He has not yet been identified. Police...
Portland Public Schools and police in talks to bring back school resource officers, Chief Lovell says
PORTLAND, Ore. — After yet another weekend in Portland marked by an outburst in high-profile violent crime, the Multnomah County District Attorney's office held a press conference on Wednesday to highlight what local leaders are doing to curb the trend. DA Mike Schmidt led the conference, but was joined...
Security video: Fire started near Salem business
Camera caught someone reaching into a dumpster near Lighthouse Home Loans and lighting cardboard on fire. Minutes later, the flames spread to the building's side.
Dye spills for miles after truck leaks between Clackamas and Troutdale
TROUTDALE, Ore. — A semi-truck driver left behind a mess for several miles on Saturday night after their truck leaked, splattering red-colored dye on several roads, freeways and possibly other vehicles. "The driver failed to stop despite learning that the liquid load he was hauling was leaking," according to...
CEO of nonprofit Brown Hope will remain in role amid investigations
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cameron Whitten, the founder of Portland racial justice nonprofit Brown Hope, will remain as CEO amid two pending investigations. Brown Hope board president Greg McKelvey had placed Whitten on paid administrative leave last week over what he called "multiple serious allegations." McKelvey had declined to provide further details on the nature of the allegations.
Fatal traffic crash in NE Portland marks 29th involving a pedestrian this year, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Northeast Portland's Piedmont neighborhood on Wednesday evening, according to a news release from Portland Police Bureau. At around 6:37 p.m. the North Precinct officers responded to a report of a crash on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard...
'He should not have been released': Man accused of trying to break into Portland home had been arrested for assault days earlier
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Ring doorbell camera captured the scene outside a Northwest Portland home on the evening of Dec. 8. A man bashed in the glass window of a family’s front door. The couple had been eating dinner with their 12 and 14-year-old sons. The suspect used...
