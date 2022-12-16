Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Warming center provides retreat from dangerous temperatures
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – When conditions are this cold, getting stranded outside would be deadly. With that in mind, a homeless shelter in Minot has a warming shelter that’s open during the freezing days and nights. Alyson Heisler, the development associate at Project Bee, says they typically send...
KFYR-TV
New Town lends a set of wheels when Minot High bus breaks down
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – In times of need, a helping hand is always appreciated. Sometimes, wheels work just as well. The Minot High boys basketball team bus experienced a “fender bender” en route to Tuesday night’s game at Watford City. Minot Public Schools Activities Director...
KFYR-TV
Minot teacher transforms into Elf on the Shelf
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you go on social media at all this month, you’re bound to see posts from parents of the Elf on the Shelf. This is no ordinary day for Sara Medalen’s class. This math and reading interventionist at Sunnyside is donning a full...
KFYR-TV
Stranded Minot State students treated to pizza party while waiting out snow
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Some students at Minot State University who couldn’t get their holiday break started just yet due to the winter storm found themselves stuck on campus Friday. Roughly 75 students were waiting in the Beaver Dam at the MSU Student Center for conditions to improve for...
valleynewslive.com
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. Highway 52 between Jamestown and Minot reopened on Saturday, December 17. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol say drivers should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. While most other major interstates and highways opened...
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
Here's a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Check back often to see new updates.
KFYR-TV
Minot man resentenced to life without parole for father’s killing
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have resentenced a Minot man convicted of killing his father in 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Ward County Clerk of Court’s office confirmed the sentencing with Your News Leader. A jury found Christopher guilty in Dec....
kfgo.com
Woman killed in two-vehicle weekend crash in central North Dakota
ANAMOOSE, N.D. (KFGO) – The state patrol has released the name of a woman who was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 52 in McHenry County in central North Dakota. Killed was 38-year-old Miranda Weninger of Anamoose. Her car collided with a pickup driven by 88-year-old Donald Weninger of Harvey. He suffered serious injuries and first was first taken to the hospital in Harvey and then to Trinity Hospital in Minot.
