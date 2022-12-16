ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

KFYR-TV

Warming center provides retreat from dangerous temperatures

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – When conditions are this cold, getting stranded outside would be deadly. With that in mind, a homeless shelter in Minot has a warming shelter that’s open during the freezing days and nights. Alyson Heisler, the development associate at Project Bee, says they typically send...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

New Town lends a set of wheels when Minot High bus breaks down

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – In times of need, a helping hand is always appreciated. Sometimes, wheels work just as well. The Minot High boys basketball team bus experienced a “fender bender” en route to Tuesday night’s game at Watford City. Minot Public Schools Activities Director...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot teacher transforms into Elf on the Shelf

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you go on social media at all this month, you’re bound to see posts from parents of the Elf on the Shelf. This is no ordinary day for Sara Medalen’s class. This math and reading interventionist at Sunnyside is donning a full...
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued

NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. Highway 52 between Jamestown and Minot reopened on Saturday, December 17. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol say drivers should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. While most other major interstates and highways opened...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot man resentenced to life without parole for father’s killing

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have resentenced a Minot man convicted of killing his father in 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Ward County Clerk of Court’s office confirmed the sentencing with Your News Leader. A jury found Christopher guilty in Dec....
MINOT, ND
kfgo.com

Woman killed in two-vehicle weekend crash in central North Dakota

ANAMOOSE, N.D. (KFGO) – The state patrol has released the name of a woman who was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 52 in McHenry County in central North Dakota. Killed was 38-year-old Miranda Weninger of Anamoose. Her car collided with a pickup driven by 88-year-old Donald Weninger of Harvey. He suffered serious injuries and first was first taken to the hospital in Harvey and then to Trinity Hospital in Minot.
MCHENRY COUNTY, ND

