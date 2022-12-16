Read full article on original website
How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, Gov. Beshear visited Lexington, presenting a $15.8 million check for the “Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.”. Not only will the money help cover rent for Lexington tenants in certain circumstances, but Mayor Linda Gorton also announced it will help pay for tenants to have free representation in eviction court.
Silver Lexington Christmas parade returns for third year
Santa, Frosty, and even the Grinch teamed up to spread Christmas cheer through Lexington. Silver Lexington Christmas parade returns for third …. Santa, Frosty, and even the Grinch teamed up to spread Christmas cheer through Lexington. Morning weather forecast: 12/21/22. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather...
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather safety ahead of Arctic front. FOX 56's Tyler Melito talks safety as a staggering Arctic front is set...
How to help a Georgetown adoption agency make a Christmas wish come true
An anonymous donor promised to match $18,000 if this Georgetown adoption agency can reach its goal by Christmas Day. How to help a Georgetown adoption agency make a Christmas …. An anonymous donor promised to match $18,000 if this Georgetown adoption agency can reach its goal by Christmas Day. Morning...
Gaston County Santa’s wish list includes a kidney transplant
“Ninty-two thousand people waiting to get kidneys,” said Joe Greene, the owner of the 161 Flea Market and resident Saint Nicholas. “And you know (a kidney is) a lot to ask people for. I said, ‘You know, even if I don’t get it for me, it’ll help somebody else.’”
Dozens of gifts given out at Hope Center's annual party
The holidays can be tough for many people, especially those experiencing homelessness or addiction. Organizations in the Bluegrass are still trying to make sure they are included in holiday celebrations. Dozens of gifts given out at Hope Center’s annual …. The holidays can be tough for many people, especially...
Man struck by car off MLK Boulevard in Lexington
Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Morning weather forecast: 12/21/22. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather safety ahead...
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's
Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
Lexington family hoping to get son a service dog
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington boy who brings much joy to his family needs some help. Waylon Rainey, 10, has a happy spirit, but because of his health conditions, he requires constant supervision. Rainey was born with a rare heart condition, and when he was just a few days old, he was in the ICU and had to undergo multiple open-heart surgeries.
LGBTQ-owned businesses vandalized in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities in Lexington are investigating the vandalism of two LGBTQ-owned businesses. Police said they responded to a vandalism call early Wednesday in the 100 block of North Limestone and a second one around 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street. One...
Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged. Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house...
Police looking for person who stole cash box from Fayette Mall kiosk
A cash box is missing from a kiosk inside Fayette Mall, and Lexington police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person caught on camera. Police looking for person who stole cash box from …. A cash box is missing from a kiosk inside Fayette Mall, and Lexington...
Winter ice skating at Lexington's Triangle Park
Triangle Park is a special place year-round, but locals and tourists agree it's especially jolly during the holidays. Triangle Park is a special place year-round, but locals and tourists agree it's especially jolly during the holidays. Morning weather forecast: 12/21/22. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather...
Lexington police seek 'armed and dangerous' Colonnade Drive murder suspect
The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect connected to a homicide on Colonnade Drive. Lexington police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ Colonnade …. The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect connected to a homicide on...
Nearly $15.8 million reallocated to fund eviction relief in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to Lexington Monday to deliver a large check and an update to the “Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.”. Beshear announced the reallocation of nearly $15.8 million to support Lexington homeowners, renters, and landlords who are still impacted by the pandemic, and inflation.
Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
Kentucky police ID victim with DNA in unsolved 1988 case
Police identified the body recovered along a roadside in rural Owen County as Linda Bennett.
Georgetown coffee shop relocates to familiar Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Georgetown coffee shop forced to close has relocated to Lexington, and it’s in a familiar spot. Far Out Espresso officially opened in their new brick-and-mortar cafe on the corner of East High Street and Woodland Avenue on Dec. 9th. It’s the previous home of the original Ramsey’s and Ranada’s Kitchen.
Migrant crossed freeway with child on his shoulders
A Venezuelan migrant crosses El Paso's Loop 375 with a child in his arms to join family members who were walking in the opposite direction along the border wall. Migrant crossed freeway with child on his shoulders. A Venezuelan migrant crosses El Paso's Loop 375 with a child in his...
Gas prices reach a 15-month low
AAA reported that gas prices are at the lowest rate since September of 2021, just in time for holiday travel. AAA reported that gas prices are at the lowest rate since September of 2021, just in time for holiday travel. Wreaths delivered for Wreaths Across America Day. Nearly 6,000 wreaths...
