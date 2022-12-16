ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franco Harris, Steeler who caught Immaculate Reception, dies

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The ball fluttered in the air and all but one of the 22 players on the Three Rivers Stadium turf on that cold December day 50 years ago essentially stopped. Franco Harris never did. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back kept right on going, the instincts that carried him through his life both on and off the field during his Hall of Fame career taking over, shifting the perception of a moribund franchise and a reeling region in the process. The Steelers rarely won before his arrival in 1972. The moment his shoe-top grab eternally known as the “Immaculate Reception” entered the lexicon, they rarely lost.
Dan’s Daily: Vancouver Rumors Tidal Wave, Penguins Chirping

Some days, you can only shake your head at the amount of crazy news. It comes in bunches. There are GMs on the hot seat, the Canucks’ players know the tidal wave of NHL trade rumors begins next week, a linesman shoved Maple Leafs winger Michael Bunting, it’s a full-on dumpster fire in Philly, and the Pittsburgh Penguins waited almost two periods before they flipped the switch and beat the New York Rangers.
Penguins Wrap: Crosby Thrives, Malkin Lands a Shot

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins had a pretty light schedule during the eight-day stretch that concluded Sunday. They started with victories at home against Dallas Monday and at Florida Thursday to extend their winning streak to seven games before losing, 3-2, at Carolina Sunday. Along the way, they...
Dan’s Daily: Big Problems in Philly, Penguins Injury Updates

Sometimes, you have to break it before you can fix it. John Tortorella is breaking the Philadelphia Flyers as they embark on a tear-down project more akin to Godzilla in Tokyo, fire-breathing included. The Flyers and Montreal Canadiens were talking trade over the summer. Chicago media are starting to dive into the NHL trade rumors and what a Patrick Kane trade to the Rangers would look like. There was some hockey on Monday, and Cale Makar’s sportsmanship led to the overturning of a penalty against his opponent. And a scene in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room was too perfect.
Penguins Takeaways: ‘We Owe Them One,’ Pens Itching for Rematch

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins have scored at least one power-play goal in eight consecutive games, and usually have looked quite menacing in the process. But while they did score on one of their five chances with the man-advantage during their 3-2 loss to Carolina at PNC Arena Sunday evening, they were not as crisp and efficient as they have been most of the time in recent weeks.
