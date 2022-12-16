Read full article on original website
Penguins Practice: Dumoulin Stands Out; Injuries Update
CRANBERRY — Brian Dumoulin was easy to pick out during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex Wednesday. After all, he was the only one wearing a red jersey. It was not, however, a no-contact jersey. It was a no-goal one. Scoring goals, of course, never...
‘Drag Us Into the Fight,’ Jason Zucker Full of Energy … and Mouth (+)
So, this is the Jason Zucker that former Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford chased for almost a year before finally getting the LW on Feb. 10, 2020. Zucker brings energy, intense puck pressure, a bit of grit, now a fair amount of points, and apparently a lot of mouth, too.
Penguins Grades: ‘Tale of Two Games,’ Malkin & Crosby Spark Big Win (+)
Despite a lethargic start and slog into the second period, the Pittsburgh Penguins trailed by only one goal. Then the Penguins came to life like a snowman who found a top hat. Two power-play goals begot speed and more energy. The Penguins rallied, both emotionally and on the scoreboard, to...
Winning Streak is Over: Carolina Slips Past Penguins, 3-2
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is not much separating the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina in the Metropolitan Division standings. It stands to reason, then, that there seems to be very little separating them on the ice, either. But if there is an edge so far this season, it belongs to...
Penguins Room: Zucker Teases ‘Very Excited’ Rust, Pens Find Juice
The Pittsburgh Penguins room was in a much better mood than if the first 30 minutes of the game stood as the final. The Penguins were lackluster, if not flat, and trailed the New York Rangers 1-0 until later in the second period. Then Evgeni Malkin scored a power-play goal.
Franco Harris, Steeler who caught Immaculate Reception, dies
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The ball fluttered in the air and all but one of the 22 players on the Three Rivers Stadium turf on that cold December day 50 years ago essentially stopped. Franco Harris never did. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back kept right on going, the instincts that carried him through his life both on and off the field during his Hall of Fame career taking over, shifting the perception of a moribund franchise and a reeling region in the process. The Steelers rarely won before his arrival in 1972. The moment his shoe-top grab eternally known as the “Immaculate Reception” entered the lexicon, they rarely lost.
Penguins Overcome Molasses Start, Get Sweet Finish, 3-2
Winning this game didn’t put the Pittsburgh Penguins into the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. And it didn’t really salve the sting of losing their opening-round series to the New York Rangers seven months ago. Not completely, anyway. But as regular-season victories go, their 3-2 win...
‘Like, Oh (Crap)’: Crazy Metro Shocks Penguins Into Action
Don’t let anyone try to tell you that the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes or New York Rangers are unbeatable. But if what you hear is that those teams only seem to lose when they’re playing each other, well, that isn’t much of a stretch. Consider that the...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, December 20 with pro hockey player Jacob Lagace
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, December 20 as Ian Cameron and special guest pro hockey player Jacob Lagace preview and analyze the Tuesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at...
Dan’s Daily: Vancouver Rumors Tidal Wave, Penguins Chirping
Some days, you can only shake your head at the amount of crazy news. It comes in bunches. There are GMs on the hot seat, the Canucks’ players know the tidal wave of NHL trade rumors begins next week, a linesman shoved Maple Leafs winger Michael Bunting, it’s a full-on dumpster fire in Philly, and the Pittsburgh Penguins waited almost two periods before they flipped the switch and beat the New York Rangers.
Penguins Wrap: Crosby Thrives, Malkin Lands a Shot
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins had a pretty light schedule during the eight-day stretch that concluded Sunday. They started with victories at home against Dallas Monday and at Florida Thursday to extend their winning streak to seven games before losing, 3-2, at Carolina Sunday. Along the way, they...
Penguins Notes: Letang’s Touching Moment, Perfect PK Wins Nothing
CRANBERRY — It was a moment in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room that was too perfect for intrusion. With a locker room full of players going about their business and crusty reporters, young Alex Letang, who is 10 years old, sat in his father Kris’s locker stall practicing his tape jobs.
Dan’s Daily: Big Problems in Philly, Penguins Injury Updates
Sometimes, you have to break it before you can fix it. John Tortorella is breaking the Philadelphia Flyers as they embark on a tear-down project more akin to Godzilla in Tokyo, fire-breathing included. The Flyers and Montreal Canadiens were talking trade over the summer. Chicago media are starting to dive into the NHL trade rumors and what a Patrick Kane trade to the Rangers would look like. There was some hockey on Monday, and Cale Makar’s sportsmanship led to the overturning of a penalty against his opponent. And a scene in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room was too perfect.
Penguins Takeaways: ‘We Owe Them One,’ Pens Itching for Rematch
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins have scored at least one power-play goal in eight consecutive games, and usually have looked quite menacing in the process. But while they did score on one of their five chances with the man-advantage during their 3-2 loss to Carolina at PNC Arena Sunday evening, they were not as crisp and efficient as they have been most of the time in recent weeks.
