MINNEAPOLIS – Several illegal firearms and a lot of drugs were recently seized from a Minneapolis residence.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says the county's Violent Offender Task Force got a search warrant before the raid, which was conducted along with their Emergency Services Unit.Five handguns, two MAC-10 submachine guns, a rifle and body armor were confiscated, along with "a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy" and the synthetic cannabinoid K2. The sheriff's office says the drugs and weapons belonged to a convicted felon who was arrested at the scene.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO