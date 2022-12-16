ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Minneapolis cell phone theft ring: Man to be sentenced Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old man will be sentenced on Tuesday afternoon in connection to a cell phone theft ring in Minneapolis. He was the first to plead guilty in the racketeering case. Alfonze Stuckey pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering on Dec. 1. He will be sentenced...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Illegal firearms, "large quantity" of drugs seized from Minneapolis residence

MINNEAPOLIS – Several illegal firearms and a lot of drugs were recently seized from a Minneapolis residence.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says the county's Violent Offender Task Force got a search warrant before the raid, which was conducted along with their Emergency Services Unit.Five handguns, two MAC-10 submachine guns, a rifle and body armor were confiscated, along with "a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy" and the synthetic cannabinoid K2. The sheriff's office says the drugs and weapons belonged to a convicted felon who was arrested at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Three People Recently Released from Prison Arrested in Thursday Drug Bust

(KNSI) — Three people under intense supervised release from prison were arrested in north Minneapolis for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in central and west central Minnesota. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, it worked in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Corrections to execute search warrants at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Nicollet Ave shooting leaves one dead Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting along a popular stretch of Nicollet Avenue known as "Eat Street" in Minneapolis left one dead Wednesday. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at around 12:45 PM today, officers from the fifth precinct along with Metro Transit Police responded to the intersection of 24th Street East and Nicollet Avenue South on a report of a shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man ID’D as Victim of Deadly Hit and Run

Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has identified 51-year-old Calvin Garron as the victim of a fatal hit and run in Fridley Friday afternoon. A news release says investigators are still looking for the vehicle involved in the deadly incident. Investigators say the Fridley, MN man was wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and carrying items in a plastic bag when he was fatally struck by the vehicle.
FRIDLEY, MN
fox9.com

Carver County bar owner failed to pay taxes for 5 years: charges

(FOX 9) - The owner of a popular bar and restaurant in downtown Victoria is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly failing to pay state taxes. The Carver County Attorney’s Office charged Paul Mark Carlson, 61, the owner of Vic’s Bar and Grill, with 18 felony counts related to failing to file state personal income tax returns, business tax returns or pay sales tax during a five-year period between 2015 and 2020, according to the criminal complaint.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota BCA issues 1st no-knock warrant report

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released its first annual report on no-knock search warrants. The reporting became state law in September. Since the law took effect in September, of 132 no-knock warrants requested, three were denied by the courts and 105 were carried out by law enforcement. In 87 of those cases, evidence being sought was located.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim identified in fatal Fridley hit-and-run

A victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Fridley has been identified by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. Calvin Lavell Garron, 51, of Fridley, was found lying in the road at about 5:17 p.m. Friday near the 6000 block of East River Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
FRIDLEY, MN
fox9.com

Family of Maplewood hit-and-run victim to plead for information

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The family of Mark Koepke will join the Maplewood police department on Tuesday to plead for tips in the fatal hit-and-run case. Koepke was found lying in the street at McKnight Road, near Margaret Street, at around 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Koepke was out for a walk when he was hit, police said.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons

The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man fatally shot in North Minneapolis

A man is dead following a shooting in the Hawthorne neighborhood of Minneapolis late Sunday night. The shooting happened at a home on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue around 11:50 p.m., with police arriving to find the victim with life-threatening gunshot wounds that ultimately proved fatal. Another person was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

North Minneapolis shooting leaves 1 dead, man in custody for questioning

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting in north Minneapolis Sunday night left one man dead, and a person police believe knew him in custody. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, officers from the Fourth Precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Three Arrested in North Minneapolis Drug Bust

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Three people were arrested in Minneapolis following a drug investigation. On Thursday, members with the Drug and Gang Task Force and the Minnesota Department of Corrections were investigating three people believed to be selling methamphetamine in North Minneapolis. All three people involved had recently been released...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Gunman Opens Fire at Suburban Twin Cities Bar

Oakdale, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two men were wounded last night when a man opened fire in a suburban Twin Cities bar. The Oakdale Police Department says the shooting was reported around 11:15 PM at Titan's Sports Saloon in the western St. Paul suburb. Officials say a 25-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and a 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. Both victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
OAKDALE, MN

