Houston, TX

West Virginia 82, Miami (Ohio) 51

MIAMI (OHIO) (4-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.609, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Scott 2-3, Chambers 2-6, Morrow 1-1, Wolf 1-5, Cluse 0-4) Blocked Shots: 5 (Morrow 3, Cluse 1, Chambers 1) Turnovers: 17 (Wolf 7, Chambers 3, Cluse 2, Scott 2, Watkins 2,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Florida St. 92, Miami 85

MIAMI (7-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 42.466, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Harden 4-8, Cavinder 3-6, Williams 1-1, Dwyer 1-1, Erjavec 0-4, Salgues 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Pendande 2) Turnovers: 17 (Harden 5, Cavinder 3, Dwyer 2, Pendande 2, Williams 2, Erjavec 1, Johnson...
MIAMI, FL
No. 4 Indiana 67, Butler 50

BUTLER (5-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Dowell 1-2, Frederick 1-3, McLimore 1-5, Strande 1-3, Wingler 1-3, Jaynes 0-3, White 0-1) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Jaynes 4, Mortag 3, Dowell 2, McLimore 2, Taylor 1, White 1, Wingler...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WESTERN MICHIGAN 61, SIENA HEIGHTS 41

Percentages: FG .255, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 1-17, .059 (Hallett 1-4, Nutter 0-1, Tester 0-1, Brown 0-2, Williams 0-2, Bell 0-3, Links 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Nutter 2, Tester). Turnovers: 7 (Bell 3, Sluss 2, Tester, Williams). Steals: 7 (Walker 3, Tester 2, Bell,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
DUQUESNE 74, WINTHROP 57

Percentages: FG .375, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Lane 3-8, Harrison 1-2, McMahon 1-5, McKelvy 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Hightower 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Lane 2, Harrison, Moore, Talford). Turnovers: 14 (Harrison 4, Hightower 4, Fleming 3, Lane, Talford, Whiteside). Steals: 2 (Harrison, McKelvy).
PITTSBURGH, PA
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
LOUISIANA TECH 108, JARVIS CHRISTIAN 52

Percentages: FG .333, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Robertson 2-3, Dill 1-3, Cargo 1-5, Jackson 0-1, L.Smith 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Womack 0-1, Holifield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Holifield, Nwogu). Turnovers: 20 (Cargo 3, Jackson 3, Nwogu 3, Robertson 3, Anderson 2, Lewis 2,...
RUSTON, LA
LAFAYETTE 90, LA SALLE 65

Percentages: FG .615, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 15-26, .577 (Fulton 6-8, O'Boyle 2-3, Berger 2-5, Pettit 1-1, Jenkins 1-2, Vander Baan 1-2, Zambie 1-2, Sondberg 1-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (O'Boyle 2, Vander Baan 2, Rivera, Sondberg, Zambie). Turnovers: 12 (Rivera 4, Fulton 3, Berger,...
LAFAYETTE, CA
NORTHEASTERN 73, DAVIDSON 70

Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Turner 3-4, McClintock 2-2, Telfort 2-4, King 1-2, Stucke 1-3, Pridgen 0-1, Troutman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Telfort). Turnovers: 16 (Telfort 5, McClintock 3, Nwagha 3, Cormier, King, Pridgen, Troutman, Woods). Steals: 5 (Doherty, King,...
DAVIDSON, NC
Mississippi 75, Temple 55

TEMPLE (5-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.000, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (East 2-2, Gary 1-7, Nelson 1-6, Perea 0-1, Clinton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Solis 1) Turnovers: 19 (Clinton 4, East 4, Team 4, Nelson 3, Solis 2, Garner 1, Gary 1) Steals:...
STARKVILLE, MS
COPPIN STATE 107, JAMES MADISON 100, 2OT

Percentages: FG .457, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Morse 3-8, Sule 2-7, Edwards 1-1, Amadi 0-1, Ihenacho 0-1, Strickland 0-2, Wooden 0-2, Freidel 0-3, Molson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ihenacho 2, Sule 2). Turnovers: 19 (Molson 6, Edwards 4, Ihenacho 3, Strickland 2,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Penn St. 79, Cornell 48

CORNELL (6-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 27.869, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (McNicholas 3-10, Mulroy 1-4, Garcia-Martinez 1-2, Knee 1-3, Ingram 0-1, Beam 0-6) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 28 (McNicholas 8, Ingram 5, Pape 4, Beam 3, Mulroy 3, Hovis 2, Parker-Hall 2, Knee...
CORNELL, CA

