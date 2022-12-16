Read full article on original website
West Virginia 82, Miami (Ohio) 51
MIAMI (OHIO) (4-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.609, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Scott 2-3, Chambers 2-6, Morrow 1-1, Wolf 1-5, Cluse 0-4) Blocked Shots: 5 (Morrow 3, Cluse 1, Chambers 1) Turnovers: 17 (Wolf 7, Chambers 3, Cluse 2, Scott 2, Watkins 2,...
Florida St. 92, Miami 85
MIAMI (7-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 42.466, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Harden 4-8, Cavinder 3-6, Williams 1-1, Dwyer 1-1, Erjavec 0-4, Salgues 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Pendande 2) Turnovers: 17 (Harden 5, Cavinder 3, Dwyer 2, Pendande 2, Williams 2, Erjavec 1, Johnson...
No. 4 Indiana 67, Butler 50
BUTLER (5-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Dowell 1-2, Frederick 1-3, McLimore 1-5, Strande 1-3, Wingler 1-3, Jaynes 0-3, White 0-1) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Jaynes 4, Mortag 3, Dowell 2, McLimore 2, Taylor 1, White 1, Wingler...
WESTERN MICHIGAN 61, SIENA HEIGHTS 41
Percentages: FG .255, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 1-17, .059 (Hallett 1-4, Nutter 0-1, Tester 0-1, Brown 0-2, Williams 0-2, Bell 0-3, Links 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Nutter 2, Tester). Turnovers: 7 (Bell 3, Sluss 2, Tester, Williams). Steals: 7 (Walker 3, Tester 2, Bell,...
DUQUESNE 74, WINTHROP 57
Percentages: FG .375, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Lane 3-8, Harrison 1-2, McMahon 1-5, McKelvy 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Hightower 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Lane 2, Harrison, Moore, Talford). Turnovers: 14 (Harrison 4, Hightower 4, Fleming 3, Lane, Talford, Whiteside). Steals: 2 (Harrison, McKelvy).
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
LOUISIANA TECH 108, JARVIS CHRISTIAN 52
Percentages: FG .333, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Robertson 2-3, Dill 1-3, Cargo 1-5, Jackson 0-1, L.Smith 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Womack 0-1, Holifield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Holifield, Nwogu). Turnovers: 20 (Cargo 3, Jackson 3, Nwogu 3, Robertson 3, Anderson 2, Lewis 2,...
LAFAYETTE 90, LA SALLE 65
Percentages: FG .615, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 15-26, .577 (Fulton 6-8, O'Boyle 2-3, Berger 2-5, Pettit 1-1, Jenkins 1-2, Vander Baan 1-2, Zambie 1-2, Sondberg 1-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (O'Boyle 2, Vander Baan 2, Rivera, Sondberg, Zambie). Turnovers: 12 (Rivera 4, Fulton 3, Berger,...
Knicks lose 2025 second-round pick over Jalen Brunson signing
The Knicks are losing their 2025 second-round pick after the NBA investigated their signing of Jalen Brunson this summer, the league announced Wednesday.
NORTHEASTERN 73, DAVIDSON 70
Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Turner 3-4, McClintock 2-2, Telfort 2-4, King 1-2, Stucke 1-3, Pridgen 0-1, Troutman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Telfort). Turnovers: 16 (Telfort 5, McClintock 3, Nwagha 3, Cormier, King, Pridgen, Troutman, Woods). Steals: 5 (Doherty, King,...
Mississippi 75, Temple 55
TEMPLE (5-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.000, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (East 2-2, Gary 1-7, Nelson 1-6, Perea 0-1, Clinton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Solis 1) Turnovers: 19 (Clinton 4, East 4, Team 4, Nelson 3, Solis 2, Garner 1, Gary 1) Steals:...
Ursuline 280-pound lineman to play in the MAC
This past season, Isaac Lucas was named to the Division II all-state second team as a senior
COPPIN STATE 107, JAMES MADISON 100, 2OT
Percentages: FG .457, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Morse 3-8, Sule 2-7, Edwards 1-1, Amadi 0-1, Ihenacho 0-1, Strickland 0-2, Wooden 0-2, Freidel 0-3, Molson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ihenacho 2, Sule 2). Turnovers: 19 (Molson 6, Edwards 4, Ihenacho 3, Strickland 2,...
Ravens — Falcons Week 16 Player Notes
The Ravens host the Falcons in Week 16 and can clinch a playoff spot with a victory. Here are the Player Notes
Penn St. 79, Cornell 48
CORNELL (6-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 27.869, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (McNicholas 3-10, Mulroy 1-4, Garcia-Martinez 1-2, Knee 1-3, Ingram 0-1, Beam 0-6) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 28 (McNicholas 8, Ingram 5, Pape 4, Beam 3, Mulroy 3, Hovis 2, Parker-Hall 2, Knee...
