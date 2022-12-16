Read full article on original website
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
Linebacker de-commits from Huskers
It has been a strong weekend for additions for the Huskers but they also lost a linebacker commit on Sunday night. Hayden Moore announced on social media he was de-committing from the program. He pledged to NU on June 21 but had been exploring his options after the coaching staff change in Lincoln.
College football transfer portal: 'Smoke around Louisville' for ex-Kentucky OL, five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin
Louisville has emerged as a potential transfer portal destination for former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate. Goodwin, a former five-star recruit and top-40 prospect, entered the portal Dec. 16 after just one season with the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Kentucky landed the 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive tackle over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M and several others.
D.J. Uiagalelei transfer portal intel: 'Smoke' around Hawaii in pursuit of Clemson QB
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is still weighing his options in the transfer portal, but the former five-star recently received a 247Sports Crystal Ball projection to Hawaii, who would love to land the ACC signal caller. 247Sports transfer portal insider Chris Hummer shared intel on possible Uiagalelei to Hawaii rumblings on Signing Day.
Signing Day: USC signs No. 2 offensive lineman in West
USC's overhaul of its offensive line got a big boost Wednesday with the signing of Elijah Paige, the first Top247 offensive lineman USC has signed in five recruiting classes. The Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle product is the No. 2 offensive lineman in the West. Paige is the first offensive lineman signed by the Trojans to be rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports rankings since Jason Rodriguez in the 2019 recruiting class and first USC signee to land in the Top247 since Justin Dedich in 2018.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Kansas loses quarterback commit Kasen Weisman on National Signing Day
Kansas football quarterback commit Kasen Weisman has decommitted from the program on National Signing Day. The class of 2023 recruit announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning. The decision comes after Weisman elected to take an official visit to Colorado this past weekend, the final weekend for visits in the 2022 calendar year. For more on where KU football could turn after Weisman's decommitment, click here.
Signing Day 2022: Five-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of ex-Clemson QB, down to USC, Oregon, Ohio State
The 2022 Early Signing Period opens Wednesday, and there are still some top high school recruits searching for their future homes. One of the most notable names remaining on the board is five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, the younger brother of former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. According to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, who hopped on CBS Sports HQ Tuesday, USC, Oregon and Ohio State are the three teams battling for Uiagalelei’s signature.
Local RB Bishop commits to Vols, makes 'right decision' by staying home
When DeSean Bishop committed to Coastal Carolina in July, Tennessee didn’t close the door on him and asked him to stay in contact with the Vols’ coaches. He returned the favor by spending plenty of time at Tennessee this season, attending all of the Vols’ home games despite being committed to the Chanticleers.
Local lineman inks with Tennessee
A versatile, local lineman with intriguing potential on both sides of the ball was officially announced Wednesday as a Tennessee signee, adding another major piece for his hometown university. Knoxville Catholic High School’s Trevor Duncan — a four-star prospect for much of the recruiting process — had a ceremony at...
Signing Day: Deion Sanders, Colorado contact Cormani McClain as Miami 5-star CB commit doesn't sign early
Signing Day is underway, with Deion Sanders and Colorado in the thick of a surprising development by contacting Cormani McClain, according to Steve Wiltfong. The Lakeland (Fla.) five-star recruit and No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2023, who committed Oct. 27 to Miami, is not signing with the Hurricanes Wednesday, according to his mother.
Signing Day: USC football locks in massive NorCal OL Amos Talalele
USC locked in a road-grader for its future offensive line in massive three-star Santa Clara (Calif.) offensive lineman Amos Talalele, who signed with the Trojans during Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Talalele will be a summer enrollee for the team. Talalele was a summer commitment for USC, flipping from California...
Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is making a name for himself on the recruiting scene
High school basketball is at its peak when it comes to NBA bloodlines. The sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Gilbert Arenas, Peja Stojakavic and other athletes are all thriving on the national scene. Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is another son of a longtime NBA great to keep tabs on moving forward.
WATCH: Hykeem Williams "stuck with where my heart was at", signs with FSU over late push from Miami and others
Hykeem Williams followed through on his commitment and signed with Florida State on Wednesday. The five-star wide receiver met with media members in South Florida to discuss his decision to sick with the Seminoles, the moment he realized he wanted to sign with FSU, coach Mike Norvell and more. Plus...
New Arizona State commit Josiah Cox breaks down his decision
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln defensive back Josiah Cox announced moments ago he’ll play his college ball at Arizona State. Cox had a final five that also included Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State and Washington State. He just officially visited the Sun Devils last weekend and it would have been a mild surprise if he announced for anyone else.
Two Texas A&M players find new homes in the NCAA transfer portal
Two Texas A&M players who entered the NCAA transfer portal have now found homes elsewhere in quarterback Haynes King and kicker Caden Davis. King is headed to Georgia Tech via a tweet from his father, Longview High School head coach John King, while Davis tweeted that he will be kicking against the Aggies next season via his commitment to Ole Miss. Both players entered the portal as graduate transfers.
Marcus Henderson enters transfer portal
Arkansas redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Marcus Henderson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Henderson is the 21st scholarship player at Arkansas to enter or announce for the portal since August. As a recruit in the Class of 2020, Henderson was listed as a four-star prospect and the No. 337 overall recruit in the nation.
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert ended spring practice this year with a bang with a pair of impressive touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ G-Day game that built up expectations about his 2022 season. He ultimately did not play as big of a role for Georgia as some expected, and on Wednesday, Gilbert decided to look for a new home at the collegiate level.
Noble WR Brandon Harper earns preferred walk-on spot at Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — It’s a bit mystifying why more programs haven’t jumped in on Noble (Okla.) wide receiver Brandon Harper. But the one he’s wanted has, as the Sooners have offered him a preferred walk-on position as part of the 2023 class, and he’s fully locked in.
BREAKING: Transfer WR Devontez Walker Commits to UNC
Wide receiver Devontez "Tez" Walker announced on Wednesday evening that he will finish his collegiate career in his home state by transferring to North Carolina. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Kent State wide receiver, who officially visited UNC last weekend, has two years of eligibility available. Coming out of Charlotte (N.C.) West...
