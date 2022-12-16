USC's overhaul of its offensive line got a big boost Wednesday with the signing of Elijah Paige, the first Top247 offensive lineman USC has signed in five recruiting classes. The Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle product is the No. 2 offensive lineman in the West. Paige is the first offensive lineman signed by the Trojans to be rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports rankings since Jason Rodriguez in the 2019 recruiting class and first USC signee to land in the Top247 since Justin Dedich in 2018.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO