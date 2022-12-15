ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Cavill found his next role after 'Superman.' And he's been wanting it for years

By Alexandra Del Rosario
 5 days ago

Just a day after bidding farewell to Clark Kent and the "Superman" movies , actor Henry Cavill has found his next gig.

The former "Witcher" lead will star in an upcoming "Warhammer 40,000" TV series for Amazon's Prime Video.

Amazon Studios announced Friday that it has secured rights to the beloved Games Workshop franchise to create projects across television, film and more. For the studio's "Warhammer" productions, Cavill will pull double duty as a star and executive producer.

The "Justice League" star is a longtime fan of "Warhammer."

"I've been involved in the 'Warhammer' world for 40,000 years. No, well, longer depending how you look at it," he joked in an October interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz, referencing the game's title. "But since I was probably 10. So long time."

"Warhammer 40,000" debuted in the '80s as a tabletop game in which players move miniature figurines of warriors around a battlefield to defeat their opponents.

The game is set 40,000 years in the future in war-torn worlds as human civilization faces off against merciless aliens, demons and magical beings.

Cavill has also spoken about painting "Warhammer" figurines , which he told Horowitz he has proudly showed off to houseguests.

Participating in a live-action "Warhammer" series has been something the actor has thought about, even if he isn't sure which character he'd play.

"There are a lot of characters from the 'Warhammer' universe that I want to be. But I can only really be one, because once I'm one, then I can't be others," he said in a 2021 interview with IGN . "So if it were to ever happen, if there were to be anything live-action, I would have to be very aware of that."

On Wednesday, Cavill confirmed that he will no longer portray Clark Kent in the DC Extended Universe, as new DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran seek to redefine their vision for the film studio.

"After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens," he wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. "I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Earlier this year, Cavill also stepped down from his duties as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix fantasy hit "The Witcher" and announced on Instagram that Liam Hemsworth would take up the role.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 119

Dathen Holley
5d ago

they just let the best superman go and probably will replace him with some softnon masculine man..they did him wrong!because they made him believe he was locked n 4 @ least 1-2 more roles play n games with a man's life and future

Reply(14)
46
Leonarda Leroy
5d ago

He was the best superman next to Christopher Reeves. Why keep switching them? It's like they don't want to build a positive image of who superman is like we had when we were children... so annoying!

Reply
17
Jesse Holmquist
5d ago

I wish he would've stayed in the Witcher I will not see geralt as anyone else besides him he fit the role perfectly

Reply(10)
43
