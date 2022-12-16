ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Video shows brazen theft of luxury vehicles from Northwest Side auto shop

By Alyssa Donovan
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQJ33_0jkQG8gB00

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a group of thieves who stole several high-end vehicles from a Northwest Side auto body shop earlier this week.

Surveillance video shows an SUV parked in an alley behind the business and multiple offenders exit the vehicle together, lifting the secure garage door.

“They overpowered the door, they had 6 of them and they just lifted it so hard that the latch bent,” said Eddie Zipperstein, owner of Richard’s Body Shop on West Lawrence Avenue.

Chicago Police Board fires officer linked to scandal-plagued Special Operations Section

The thieves then run through the shop searching for keys to the high-end vehicles. One offender locates a box that previously held all the keys to cars being serviced.

“They took all the keys and started trying to figure out which cars which,” Zipperstein said.

The thieves made off with six luxury vehicles, two from inside the shop and four from the lot across the street.

The heist started around 6 a.m. and a few minutes before the first employee came in for work.

“He showed up at 6:45 in the morning and he calls me and says the backdoor is open and there’s a revving truck in the alley.”

Zipperstein told WGN News he quickly checked the surveillance system on his phone and saw what happened. He then called the police and contacted the customers whose vehicles were taken.

“Most were pretty understanding,” he said.

4 charged after string of armed robberies, fiery crash on North Side

Zipperstein says the attack threatens his business as customers rely on him to keep their vehicles safe.

“You’re leaving me pretty much the second biggest investment you ever made, your house and then your car,” he said.

Five of the six stolen vehicles have since been recovered and undamaged, leaving Zipperstein to wonder what the thieves were hoping to gain. But the business says he doesn’t plan to find out, as he has upped security with additional locks, cameras, an alarm system and motion sensors.

No one is in custody.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Secretly-dispatched police catch catalytic converter thief on NW Side

Chicago police utilized a “silent dispatch” to catch a catalytic converter thief in the act on the Northwest Side early Friday, according to CPD records. The relatively uncommon technique, which can prevent suspects who monitor police radio transmissions from learning that cops are on the way, sends officers to the scene via a computer message in their squad cars.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot, killed at a barbershop on South Side

CHICAGO – A man was shot and killed at a barbershop on the South Side late Tuesday night. According to Chicago police, someone walked into the business in the 8000 block of South Halsted at 11:55 PM and started shooting. 32-year-old Sterline Harris was hit in the armpit and was taken to Christ Hospital, where […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Burglars smash several Chicago businesses, take property

CHICAGO — Numerous businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning in Chicago by a group of people who smashed through the front doors. Chicago police said the burglaries happened at the following locations: According to a business alert from Chicago police, a Dodge Durango with a rear license plate of CL 16361 with three people inside […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

4 arrested, 3 guns recovered after stolen truck crashes into Lincoln Park statute

Chicago police found three guns inside a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a statue in Lincoln Park early Monday morning and arrested four men who ran from the vehicle as cops moved in. The truck was used in a shooting in Lakeview over the weekend, and police are now trying to determine if any of the men or weapons are linked to other crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman pushed onto Chicago CTA tracks, man arrested: police

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was injured, and a man was arrested after he allegedly pushed her onto CTA Red Line tracks Tuesday morning. Around 9:33 a.m., police say the female victim was standing on the CTA Red Line platform in the 800 block of North State Street when an unknown man approached her and pushed her.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

After Mass Shooting Near Portage Park Bar, Police To Boost Patrols Near NW Side Nightlife Spots

PORTAGE PARK — Northwest Side police officers plan to increase patrols district-wide ahead of the holidays and in response to last week’s shooting near Vera Lounge. At a Monday night safety meeting, 16th District police captain Mike Barz said the district plans to have more officers stationed near the Portage Park and Belmont Central bar strip and lounge at 3235 N. Central Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Gunmen shoot man multiple times at South Side gas station

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon at a gas station in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 1:05 p.m., police say the male victim was in the parking lot of the gas station in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and multiple people got out and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man critically wounded by gunfire on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded in an alley Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 36-year-old was in an alley around 8:13 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when gunfire broke out, according to police. He suffered gunshot wounds to the thighs and...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man had $34,000 worth of pot in his house while on electronic monitoring for gun case, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man had more than $34,000 worth of pot, MDMA, and cocaine in his house where he was on electronic monitoring for a pending gun case. Brayan Bernabe was charged with illegally possessing a ghost gun with a laser sight and an extended ammunition magazine on July 2 and posted a $10,000 bail deposit the very next day to go home on electronic monitoring, prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy