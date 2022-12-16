ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

WWMT

Suburban Detroit cop shoots, kills armed man in police lobby

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer fatally shot a man Sunday in a police station lobby after he pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the officer and attempted to fire the weapon, police said. The Dearborn officer fired multiple rounds, striking the man, about 3:30...
DEARBORN, MI
WWMT

Former MDHHS Director asks court to affirm dismissal in Flint water case

FLINT, Mich. – Nick Lyon, the former Michigan Department of Health Human Service Director who was charged in the Flint water crisis cases has asked the Michigan State Court of Appeals to affirm the decision to dismiss the criminal charges against him. This is despite the Flint Water Prosecution...
FLINT, MI

