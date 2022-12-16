Read full article on original website
City of Battle Creek names new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kimberly Holley, daughter of Battle Creek activist Bobby Holley, was named as Battle Creek's new diversity, equity, and inclusion officer Tuesday. A Western Michigan University graduate and Battle Creek native, Holley served for 15 years as a nonprofit executive before she transitioned into independent consulting in 2014, officials said.
City of Grand Rapids releases options for live-cut Christmas tree disposal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Options for disposing of live-cut Christmas trees in Grand Rapids were released Tuesday. Residents can either drop off trees at free local sites, or put them out on the curb for a fee-based pickup program, according to city officials. Both options are environmentally friendly, with...
Kalamazoo residents to have opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are expected to be given the opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging in a more sustainable way on Dec. 31, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Expanded polystyrene foam, also known as EPS, collection is to be dropped off at Mayors’ Riverfront Park from...
Local Kalamazoo business to match donations given to Salvation Army of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's the season of giving and on Tuesday if you donate $20 to the Salvation Army of Kalamazoo, a local business is expected to match it. The business, Promotion Concepts, said they will match all $20 donations, up to $3000. Those who wish to donate can...
"We know this is a burden," Battle Creek cutting bus services during the holidays
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, Battle Creek Transit is making several service cuts due to driver shortages. The city has six open bus driver positions they haven’t been able to fill, which accounts for 25% of their total driver pool. The city said the temporary changes include:
Crossroads Mall apparel store hosts a donation drive to help families in need
PORTAGE, Mich. — Giving back to the community has to be a good feeling, especially around the holiday season. That isn't the only reason for three men in West Michigan, as they raise money, toys, and food for a donation drive at the Crossroads Mall in Portage. More donations:...
Michigan State Police crash grocery store with 'Shop with a Cop' event
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police delivered some holiday cheer to local kids during a 'Shop with a Cop' event Tuesday. Troopers from the Paw Paw post picked the kids up from school, got them some lunch, and then helped them pick out some toys for Christmas, where each kid was able to spend $100 at the Meijer on 9th Street.
Velvelettes singer Bertha McNeal dies at 82
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bertha Barbee McNeal died Thursday at the age of 82, according to an online obituary. She co-founded the Velvelettes, a Motown all-female group in the 1960s who were known for songs like the 1964 hit "Needle in a Haystack" and "(He Was) Really Saying Something." Music:...
Man arrested in 'coordinated check fraud enterprise'
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Comstock Park has been arrested for his involvement in what Michigan State Police described as a "coordinated check fraud enterprise." Nathaniel Street, 25, was arraigned on Dec. 16 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of uttering and...
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
Zeeland man critically injured after crashing into Holland Township restaurant
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old Zeeland man was hospitalized after crashing his car into the side of a Holland Township restaurant Monday night, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened on Douglas Avenue when the driver, who was traveling west, drove across all southbound lanes...
Battle Creek man hit, killed by car after separate car crash in Allegan
ALLEGAN, Mich. — An elderly Battle Creek man was hit and killed by a car moments after he survived a car crash in Allegan Tuesday. The crash happened on M-89 and 6th Street in Gun Plain Township near Plainwell around 5:40 p.m. A Toyota SUV stopped and waited to turn onto 6th Street, but was rear-ended by a Honda minivan, Michigan State Police said.
Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
72-year-old man electrocuted by power lines after crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a downed power line on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old man from Greenville is currently at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the man...
Bronson Children's Hospital collects donations of gifts, toys for patients
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Children's Hospital invited the community to help spread the holiday cheer to its patients. Fundraising: Bronson Children's Hospital to host run, raises over $190,000 in patient services. On Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the hospital is hosting a fundraiser at Breakfast at Tiffany's...
One dies, four injured in Bangor house fire
BANGOR, Mich. — One person died in a house fire Tuesday, and four other occupants were injured and taken to area hospitals. The fire sparked around 8:25 a.m. on 3rd Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES. Six people were inside at the time and one...
Man charged with murder in Portage triple shooting to stand trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with 17 felony counts including murder is expected to stand trial in the Aug. 26 Portage triple shooting. Kalamazoo County Judge Richard Santoni ruled Wednesday morning that there was enough evidence for Myquan Rogers to be bound over to circuit court, according to the prosecutor's office.
Basement fire near Burke Acres neighborhood, no injuries reported
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home on fire near the Burke Acres Neighborhood on Sunday. Police arrived on the scene and reported smoke coming from doors and windows of the home near Alpine Street, around 2:30 p.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered...
Firefighters rescue two from Tuesday Bangor house fire
BANGOR, Mich. — Multiple area emergency personnel responded to a Tuesday morning fire in Bangor where one person died and four were injured. A total of six people were sleeping in the Third Street home around 8:30 a.m. when the fire broke out, according to the Bangor Police Department.
Sheriff suspects foul play in case of missing Kalamazoo County mother
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Kalamazoo County mother who has been missing for nine days. Heather Kelley, 35, and a mother of eight, was last seen on surveillance video in the Comstock Township area around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
