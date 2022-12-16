ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WWMT

City of Battle Creek names new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kimberly Holley, daughter of Battle Creek activist Bobby Holley, was named as Battle Creek's new diversity, equity, and inclusion officer Tuesday. A Western Michigan University graduate and Battle Creek native, Holley served for 15 years as a nonprofit executive before she transitioned into independent consulting in 2014, officials said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo residents to have opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are expected to be given the opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging in a more sustainable way on Dec. 31, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Expanded polystyrene foam, also known as EPS, collection is to be dropped off at Mayors’ Riverfront Park from...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan State Police crash grocery store with 'Shop with a Cop' event

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police delivered some holiday cheer to local kids during a 'Shop with a Cop' event Tuesday. Troopers from the Paw Paw post picked the kids up from school, got them some lunch, and then helped them pick out some toys for Christmas, where each kid was able to spend $100 at the Meijer on 9th Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Velvelettes singer Bertha McNeal dies at 82

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bertha Barbee McNeal died Thursday at the age of 82, according to an online obituary. She co-founded the Velvelettes, a Motown all-female group in the 1960s who were known for songs like the 1964 hit "Needle in a Haystack" and "(He Was) Really Saying Something." Music:...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man arrested in 'coordinated check fraud enterprise'

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Comstock Park has been arrested for his involvement in what Michigan State Police described as a "coordinated check fraud enterprise." Nathaniel Street, 25, was arraigned on Dec. 16 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of uttering and...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek man hit, killed by car after separate car crash in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — An elderly Battle Creek man was hit and killed by a car moments after he survived a car crash in Allegan Tuesday. The crash happened on M-89 and 6th Street in Gun Plain Township near Plainwell around 5:40 p.m. A Toyota SUV stopped and waited to turn onto 6th Street, but was rear-ended by a Honda minivan, Michigan State Police said.
ALLEGAN, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

72-year-old man electrocuted by power lines after crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a downed power line on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old man from Greenville is currently at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the man...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Bronson Children's Hospital collects donations of gifts, toys for patients

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Children's Hospital invited the community to help spread the holiday cheer to its patients. Fundraising: Bronson Children's Hospital to host run, raises over $190,000 in patient services. On Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the hospital is hosting a fundraiser at Breakfast at Tiffany's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

One dies, four injured in Bangor house fire

BANGOR, Mich. — One person died in a house fire Tuesday, and four other occupants were injured and taken to area hospitals. The fire sparked around 8:25 a.m. on 3rd Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES. Six people were inside at the time and one...
BANGOR, MI
WWMT

Man charged with murder in Portage triple shooting to stand trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with 17 felony counts including murder is expected to stand trial in the Aug. 26 Portage triple shooting. Kalamazoo County Judge Richard Santoni ruled Wednesday morning that there was enough evidence for Myquan Rogers to be bound over to circuit court, according to the prosecutor's office.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Basement fire near Burke Acres neighborhood, no injuries reported

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home on fire near the Burke Acres Neighborhood on Sunday. Police arrived on the scene and reported smoke coming from doors and windows of the home near Alpine Street, around 2:30 p.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Firefighters rescue two from Tuesday Bangor house fire

BANGOR, Mich. — Multiple area emergency personnel responded to a Tuesday morning fire in Bangor where one person died and four were injured. A total of six people were sleeping in the Third Street home around 8:30 a.m. when the fire broke out, according to the Bangor Police Department.
BANGOR, MI
WWMT

Sheriff suspects foul play in case of missing Kalamazoo County mother

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Kalamazoo County mother who has been missing for nine days. Heather Kelley, 35, and a mother of eight, was last seen on surveillance video in the Comstock Township area around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

